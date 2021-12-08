Overall a strong year. My listening habits are based on album review/recommendations (some from RAWK). If I find an album I like, Ill listen to it 20-30 times at the expense of other options so given the lack of infinite listening time available, Im aware this can lead to plenty of blind spots. Like a good friend, I believe you need to spend a lot of time with an album to get the most out of the relationship!



Anyway, these are the albums I kept coming back to. Ive hidden the name of one so as not to offend a few posters on here (I've included some *Choice cuts* if anyone wants any album tasters).



Faye Webster  I Know I'm Funny haha  These are some top-tier moaning privileged white girl jams. Just bloody lovely. Good one to listen to reading or sitting drinking whiskey on the porch (if I had a porch). *Both all the Time, I know Im Funny haha*



Squid  Bright Green Field - This is the most fun out of the British post (post) punk deluge we had this year. Full of twists and not much that you could say is conventional, a real ballsy effort for such a young band. *Pamphlets, Narrator*



Dry Cleaning  New Long Leg - Sonic Youth fronted by a female Jarvis Cocker. The lyrics mix the absurd with something that will shake your very core. Very marmite vocals though! *Scratchcard Lanyard, Strong Feelings*



Self Esteem  Prioritise Pleasure - The first single hit me like a tonne of bricks and although nothing on the album hits as hard, there are plenty of pop songs with a good sincere positive message. The world is in no shortage of those! *I Do This all the time, Fucking Wizardry*



The Aryan Race  Blue Weekend. The album flows well and feels like a big-time album. Love how its bookended by The Beach 1 and 2. Appreciate the effort to make a big (borderline over-produced) indie/pop/rock album and although it was overhyped at release (myself included) it has held up and it aint budging from here. *Delicious Things, How Can I Make it OK*



Weather Station  Ignorance  This one was a real companion during long forest walks in the post winter lockdown early 2021. Like a more low-key TWOD with some Fleetwood Mac sprinkled in.*Parking Lot, Atlantic*.



Nation of Language  A Way Forward - Smutchin recommended these guys. Really enjoyable album, plenty of new order/80s synth vibes. Great one to drive to at night to. *This Fractured Mind, Across that Fine Line*



Sons of Kemet  Black to the Future. So many earworms. Powerful music, feels very primal at times. Listening feels like I could run through a brick wall, not your grandpas jazz. *Think of Home, Pick Up Your Burning Cross*



Japanese Breakfast  Jubilee. My most played AOTY. The woman can do no wrong, her book is a heartbreaker and made me go out and buy the biggest bag of kimchi I could find (the fridge stank of it for a few weeks). Some quirky pop songs with 80s vibes, a balance of the upbeat with slower, shoegazey songs from the previous albums. A step forward overall. *Posing in Bondage, Savage Good Boy*.



Little Simz  Sometimes I might be an Introvert. Havent listened to much rap music this year (I guess Ive been angry enough as it is) but this is immense. Like the best rap albums it balances of the moment references with universal themes. Timeless. *I Love You I Hate You, Speed*



Richard Dawson & Circle - Henki - Richard Dawson never clicked with me before this. I really tried with 2020 but his voice just wouldnt agree with me. Not sure what changed on the vocal front here but this is an epic, feels like a fully realised idea and an absolute piece of art. Maybe the least immediate listen on my list but the most rewarding. I'll go back and listen to his catalogue this year. *Ivy, Lily*