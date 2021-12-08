« previous next »
Offline smutchin

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #40 on: December 8, 2021, 08:44:11 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December  8, 2021, 05:38:22 pm
Hope he's watched the recent Get Bach documentary...

 ;D

That joke would be completely lost on him.
Offline smutchin

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #41 on: December 8, 2021, 08:53:18 pm »
I've been banging on about Squid all year to anyone who'll listen, but on reflection, I'm not going to put Bright Green Field top of my list - it's brilliant, but I've come to the conclusion that Jane Weaver's Flock is the more 'complete' album, and an absolute masterpiece. Squid I tend to put a mix on shuffle, whereas Flock I will listen to all the way through. And then again. Same goes for Nation of Language too.


1. Jane Weaver - Flock
2. Nation of Language - A Way Forward
3. Squid - Bright Green Field
4. Snapped Ankles - Forest Of Your Problems
5. LUMP - Animal
6. Lou Hayter - Private Sunshine
7. Black Midi - Cavalcade
8. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
9. Hamish Hawk - Heavy Elevator
10. Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

And that's me done. There's probably loads I should have listened to this year but haven't. And I've spent far more time listening to War on Drugs than they deserve.
Offline mattD

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #42 on: December 8, 2021, 11:24:56 pm »
Chvrches - Screen Violence

Personal favourite for me.
Offline Casta

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #43 on: December 11, 2021, 11:54:29 am »
In no particular order

Converge / Chelsea Wolfe - Blood moon I
Faye Webster - I Know im funny haha
Poppy - Flux
Emma Ruth Rundle - Engine of hell
Lingua Ignota - Sinner get ready
Low - Hey what
Lucy Dascus - Home Video
Samantha Fish - Faster
Hiatus Kiayote - Mood Valiant
Sleigh bells - Texis
Offline Zeppelin

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #44 on: December 13, 2021, 10:32:13 am »
1. Big Big Train - Common Ground
2. Jinjer - Wallflowers
3. Greta Van Fleet - The Battle at Garden's Gate
4. Mostly Autumn - Graveyard Star
5. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise the roof
6. The Pretty Reckless - Death by Rock'n'Roll
7. Thunder - All the right noises
8. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
9. Iron Maiden - Senjitsu
10. Dead Daisies - Holy Ground
Offline duvva

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #45 on: December 13, 2021, 03:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on December 13, 2021, 10:32:13 am
1. Big Big Train - Common Ground
2. Jinjer - Wallflowers
3. Greta Van Fleet - The Battle at Garden's Gate
4. Mostly Autumn - Graveyard Star
5. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise the roof
6. The Pretty Reckless - Death by Rock'n'Roll
7. Thunder - All the right noises
8. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
9. Iron Maiden - Senjitsu
10. Dead Daisies - Holy Ground
Is that Thunder as in Backstreet Symphony Thunder - didnt realise they were still putting out new music. Danny Bowes used to have a hell of a voice
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #46 on: December 13, 2021, 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December  8, 2021, 11:24:56 pm
Chvrches - Screen Violence

Personal favourite for me.
Haven't listened to everything on the album but there's a few really good tracks, enjoyed what I've heard.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #47 on: December 13, 2021, 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December  8, 2021, 11:24:56 pm
Chvrches - Screen Violence

Personal favourite for me.
Didn't even realise they had a new one.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #48 on: December 13, 2021, 08:43:15 pm »
So , here we go again.

A challenging year for everyone, and for me a very hard, sad one but like with every year, music provides the soundtrack to our lives,  but there's been no year like this where I have needed music to comfort me and make me feel better , for brief moments of escape and to feel upbeat and I think this is reflected in my choices. 

The majority of this years music was dominated by global sounds courtesy of great compilations from the likes of Analog Africa, Pressure Sounds and many more, music unearthed from the past decades of high quality uplifting music from Africa, Asia and the Americas all taking on western influences , it was a joy grooving along to the likes of Cameroon Garage, funk,Edo Funk and a wonderful Lee Perry compilation Black Art from the Black Ark, made poignant by this years passing of this true musical genius.my favorite of these and possibly my favorite Lp of the year was  Tezet by Hailu Mergia and the Walias Band, recorded in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia in 1975, Hailu and his band where resident at the Hilton Hotel and would play through the night for residents during Marshal Law curfew , honing their skills, what resulted was  exotic lilting haunting instrumental music , evoking far off times and placesmagical.

So then down to business, take it away Fluff..

10. Hey! What  Low
 John Peel famously said of the Fall always the same , always different..Low can now adopt this mantle.

9 Save me not  Sebastion Plano
Think Nils Frahmclassy electro classical.

8 Far In  Helado Negro
A sublime and brilliant follow up to his This is how we smile

7 Ekundayo Inversions  El Michels Affiar Meet Lian Baily
A fun, lively, bouncy  total reworking of Lian Bailys Ekundayo by El MichelAffairwho?...more later

6 Afique Victime  Mdou Moctar
Great blend of North Afrcian vibes melded with electric guitara surprise hit on RAOTY maybe.

5 Bicep  - Isles
Stay at home euphoric dance vibes.

4 Sound Ancestors  Madlib /Kieran Hebden
Thanks to Chip Evans putting me on to this.a great mess of music that hangs together so well

3 Promises  Pharaoh Sanders and Floating Points

Looking for the right words is hard cos so many come to mind..stunningbrilliant..epic and so on.

A great sweeping piece of music that has at its heart an intimate five note refrain which is lifted by huge orchestral swells, pierced by the aching saxophone of Pharaoh Sanders. This could be a soundtrack to a film of heart-breaking romance set in the middle east.

2 Yeti Season  El Michael Affair

So I walk into Concerto and there's the two lads behind the counter waving this sleeve at me   you'll like this .who is it , never hear of him what's it like?....what's it likehmmm!not sure how best to describe.middle eastern American soul music film score dub?....er!....tell you what, if you buy one album from all the lists on RAOTY, make it this one.

1 Seeking New Gods  Gruff Rhys.

Theres a moment in the track Loan Your Loneliness which is bouncing along with a meaty bass line and the guitar joins in and suddenly its 1975 for me invoking Supertramp and 10CCIve got me Birmos on and Lord Snooty tank top and gleefully bopping along in the school disco.wonderful Music is a time machine.
 
This album is a joy and Gruff infuses his unique talent into well structured pop rock songs.

I chose this as my number one because every time I flicked through my records for this year,  I always stopped at it and played itit makes me happy.

EDIT -HOLD THE FRONT PAGE just checked out the Nala Sinphro Lp 'Space 1.8' ..may need change my Top Ten
Offline Snail

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #49 on: December 13, 2021, 09:11:26 pm »
Top 3 for me, I'll try to write something more lengthy when I get a chance:

1. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
2. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
3. Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

(and a special mention to Inside by Bo Burnham, which isn't an album album, but has some genuine bangers on it and the film was one of the defining cultural moments of the pandemic imo)
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #50 on: December 13, 2021, 11:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December 13, 2021, 09:11:26 pm
Top 3 for me, I'll try to write something more lengthy when I get a chance:

1. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
2. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
3. Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

(and a special mention to Inside by Bo Burnham, which isn't an album album, but has some genuine bangers on it and the film was one of the defining cultural moments of the pandemic imo)

Inside is top of my list ;D
Online Crosby Dick

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #51 on: December 15, 2021, 09:33:23 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on December 13, 2021, 08:43:15 pm
So , here we go again.

A challenging year for everyone, and for me a very hard, sad one but like with every year, music provides the soundtrack to our lives,  but there's been no year like this where I have needed music to comfort me and make me feel better , for brief moments of escape and to feel upbeat and I think this is reflected in my choices. 

The majority of this years music was dominated by global sounds courtesy of great compilations from the likes of Analog Africa, Pressure Sounds and many more, music unearthed from the past decades of high quality uplifting music from Africa, Asia and the Americas all taking on western influences , it was a joy grooving along to the likes of Cameroon Garage, funk,Edo Funk and a wonderful Lee Perry compilation Black Art from the Black Ark, made poignant by this years passing of this true musical genius.my favorite of these and possibly my favorite Lp of the year was  Tezet by Hailu Mergia and the Walias Band, recorded in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia in 1975, Hailu and his band where resident at the Hilton Hotel and would play through the night for residents during Marshal Law curfew , honing their skills, what resulted was  exotic lilting haunting instrumental music , evoking far off times and placesmagical.

So then down to business, take it away Fluff..

10. Hey! What  Low
 John Peel famously said of the Fall always the same , always different..Low can now adopt this mantle.

9 Save me not  Sebastion Plano
Think Nils Frahmclassy electro classical.

8 Far In  Helado Negro
A sublime and brilliant follow up to his This is how we smile

7 Ekundayo Inversions  El Michels Affiar Meet Lian Baily
A fun, lively, bouncy  total reworking of Lian Bailys Ekundayo by El MichelAffairwho?...more later

6 Afique Victime  Mdou Moctar
Great blend of North Afrcian vibes melded with electric guitara surprise hit on RAOTY maybe.

5 Bicep  - Isles
Stay at home euphoric dance vibes.

4 Sound Ancestors  Madlib /Kieran Hebden
Thanks to Chip Evans putting me on to this.a great mess of music that hangs together so well

3 Promises  Pharaoh Sanders and Floating Points

Looking for the right words is hard cos so many come to mind..stunningbrilliant..epic and so on.

A great sweeping piece of music that has at its heart an intimate five note refrain which is lifted by huge orchestral swells, pierced by the aching saxophone of Pharaoh Sanders. This could be a soundtrack to a film of heart-breaking romance set in the middle east.

2 Yeti Season  El Michael Affair

So I walk into Concerto and there's the two lads behind the counter waving this sleeve at me   you'll like this .who is it , never hear of him what's it like?....what's it likehmmm!not sure how best to describe.middle eastern American soul music film score dub?....er!....tell you what, if you buy one album from all the lists on RAOTY, make it this one.

1 Seeking New Gods  Gruff Rhys.

Theres a moment in the track Loan Your Loneliness which is bouncing along with a meaty bass line and the guitar joins in and suddenly its 1975 for me invoking Supertramp and 10CCIve got me Birmos on and Lord Snooty tank top and gleefully bopping along in the school disco.wonderful Music is a time machine.
 
This album is a joy and Gruff infuses his unique talent into well structured pop rock songs.

I chose this as my number one because every time I flicked through my records for this year,  I always stopped at it and played itit makes me happy.


Gruffs new album had passed me by so thank you for posting this. Giving it a listen now.
Offline jackh

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #52 on: December 15, 2021, 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 15, 2021, 09:33:23 am
Gruffs new album had passed me by so thank you for posting this. Giving it a listen now.

It's a beauty - expecting it to be high on my own list!
Offline Zeppelin

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #53 on: December 15, 2021, 12:33:54 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on December 13, 2021, 03:39:18 pm
Is that Thunder as in Backstreet Symphony Thunder - didnt realise they were still putting out new music. Danny Bowes used to have a hell of a voice

Yes - the self same. He's still got the voice too.
Offline leinad

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #54 on: December 18, 2021, 08:10:54 pm »
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Low - Hey What
Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
CHVRCHES - Screen Violence
Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Lord Huron - Long Lost
Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take


According to Spotify I've only listened to 7 albums from this year, I'm gonna listen to some more and edit this post.
Offline telekon

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #55 on: December 18, 2021, 11:35:44 pm »
You know you haven't been into new music this year when it takes reading through all 10 entries before realizing which is the band and which is the album name.  ;D

Lovely to see people starting to add their lists.

Quote from: leinad on December 18, 2021, 08:10:54 pm
Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take

Nice one! This one will be in my top 5, very interesting ideas on it.
Offline elbow

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #56 on: December 19, 2021, 11:51:48 pm »
1. Common Saints - Starchild
2. Jane Weaver - Flock
3. Steve Cobby - I've Loved You All My Life
4. Free Love - Love is Love
5. The Vendetta Suite - The Kempe Stone Portal
Offline Zee_26

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #57 on: December 20, 2021, 02:54:05 pm »
My top ten albums of the year:

1. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
2. Snail Mail - Valentine
3. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
4. Big Red Machine - How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?
5. James Blake - Friends That Break Your Heart
6. Rostam - Changephobia
7. LUMP - Animal
8. Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
9. Remi Wolf - Juno
10. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

Honorable mentions that could easily make my top ten though I think Red (Taylor's Version) would be number one if it were eligible:
Aly & AJ - a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you up and then into the sun
Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha
Julien Baker - Little Oblivions
illuminati hotties - Let Me Do One More
Taylor Swift - Fearless and Red (Taylor's Versions)
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters
The Antlers - Green to Gold

Some of my favourite songs of the year:
Noname - Rainforest
Sons of Kemet - Hustle
Saba - Ziplock
Taylor Swift - Don't You
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Japanese Breakfast - Posing for Cars
Leon Bridges - Don't Worry
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - Like I Used To
illuminati hotties - Pool Hopping
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo de Augustine - Lady Macbeth in Chains
Chrvches & Robert Smith - How Not to Drown
James Blake - Funeral
Olivia Rodrigo - Deja Vu
Little Simz - Miss Understood
Self Esteem - I Do This All The Time
Offline smutchin

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #58 on: December 20, 2021, 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on December 20, 2021, 02:54:05 pm
Some of my favourite songs of the year:
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - Like I Used To

Absolute corker. It's between this and Warmduscher's Wild Flowers for 'single of the year' for me.
Offline Alonso_The_Assassin

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #59 on: December 22, 2021, 04:13:18 pm »
Been another great year....

Top 10:

1. Springtime: Springtime
2. FACS: Present Tense
3. Low: HEY WHAT
4. Big Brave: Vital
5. Aging & Land Trance: Embassy Nocturnes
6. The Armed: ULTRAPOP
7. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: Carnage
8. The Bug: Fire
9. Grouper: Shade
10. Matt Christensen: Blue Smoking Room 

Full Top 50 with the usual musings/nonsense:

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/17/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2021/

Furthermore, here's a list of releases from Liverpool (LPs and EPs), for those interested in what's going on around the local scene.

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/15/sun-13s-top-local-releases-of-2021/


Online filopastry

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #60 on: December 23, 2021, 09:30:16 pm »
Always good to see this thread, as it gives me a chance to expand my depressingly mainstream music listening!
Online Lastrador

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #61 on: December 24, 2021, 12:29:21 am »
Quote from: Alonso_The_Assassin on December 22, 2021, 04:13:18 pm
Been another great year....

Top 10:

1. Springtime: Springtime
2. FACS: Present Tense
3. Low: HEY WHAT
4. Big Brave: Vital
5. Aging & Land Trance: Embassy Nocturnes
6. The Armed: ULTRAPOP
7. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: Carnage
8. The Bug: Fire
9. Grouper: Shade
10. Matt Christensen: Blue Smoking Room 

Full Top 50 with the usual musings/nonsense:

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/17/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2021/

Furthermore, here's a list of releases from Liverpool (LPs and EPs), for those interested in what's going on around the local scene.

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/15/sun-13s-top-local-releases-of-2021/
Always nice to read your list and wrap-ups mate. Excellent list as always.
Offline jackh

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #62 on: December 27, 2021, 08:26:04 pm »
Thanks for the lists so far - I reckon these could be a good few days for anyone else out there wanting to do a bit of a re-cap of their musical year & post their top ten ;)
Offline duvva

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #63 on: December 27, 2021, 09:25:20 pm »
The top 2 below are both brilliant albums but after that theyre albums Ive enjoyed without finding them anything special, Ive listened to others and although some were decent enough I couldnt consider them as something Id consider for an album of the year

1. Seventeen going Under - Sam Fender
2. Typhoons - Royal Blood
3. The Myth of the Happily Ever After - Biffy Clyro
4. Blue Banisters - Lana Del Rey
5. The Million Masks of God - Manchester Orchestra
6. 21st Century Love Songs - The Wildhearts
7. When You See Yourself - Kings Of Leon

Offline telekon

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #64 on: December 27, 2021, 09:42:26 pm »
Here are my top ten albums of 2021!


1. Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gYUB0O0No0A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gYUB0O0No0A</a>

The album of the year. The pedal steel on the title track or the key glide on Overslept are alone enough to claim that title. Sensational melodic and rhythmic sensibility by the band, life affirming and heart warming voice and delivery from Faye. Still not sure how it's possible to seamlessly mix pop, country, and r&b this way - with the whole being much greater than the sum of its parts - but it's effortless and beautiful. To top it off I got my Japanese fix on the duet with mei ehara.

In a lifetime, if one's lucky, it all comes together in art for just that one moment. This is it.


2. Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZstVTHCCcGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZstVTHCCcGs</a>

This album is like Liverpool in the 18/19 season, gathering an unbelievable 97 points and still finishing second. It'd be champion in almost any other year. Parts expressive and dynamic, parts suggestive and meditative. Amazing range but always honest and true. It's personal and universal: the human condition in 2021.


3. Hand Habits - Fun House

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uSVVuE-eA2E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uSVVuE-eA2E</a>

The harmonies in No Difference and when the arpeggio kicks in. The haunting disco of Aquamarine. The timeless beauty of Clean Air. Wow!


4. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mcoC5ZgaFjY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mcoC5ZgaFjY</a>

Michelle Zauner manages to publish a New York Times best-seller memoir as well as this album in the same year. How does that even work.


5. Men I Trust - Untourable Album

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0LMwgWFzDjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0LMwgWFzDjU</a>

The sound is almost physically warm. Excellent rhythm: the bass is amazing and it's masterful playing the drums so gentle.


6. Hyd - Hyd

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0rym1L59s50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0rym1L59s50</a>

Super production on these postpost-ironic hits. I'll take all of that you got.


7. GFOTY - FEMMEDORM

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UiD7wIQ7OAo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UiD7wIQ7OAo</a>

Really stupid hyperpop trash. Love it.


8. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6PuqlOTyJt0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6PuqlOTyJt0</a>

Very effective, smart, and unique. If it didn't get a bit samey after a few songs it'd be higher up.


9. Goat Girl - On All Fours

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nvUSwTO0j0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nvUSwTO0j0k</a>

It sounds like general rock music but also like an epic Soviet sci-fi that was censored and rediscovered in twenty years from now.


10. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview Of Phenomenal Nature

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F_TLHH4bss8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F_TLHH4bss8</a>

Stellar arrangement with mystical ambience. These pieces of cosmic american movements is a nice bookend to a great year in music.


Bonus best single of the year!  :)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/as9eJ1Tzq10" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/as9eJ1Tzq10</a>


Playlist with one song from the best albums and singles this year (with a few odd one's from last year): https://open.spotify.com/playlist/52rGqC5YpDkOgChtx3VLB3?si=447b1479884c4837
Offline kezzy

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #65 on: December 29, 2021, 07:32:12 pm »
The only new album Ive bought this year is by a band called Out of the ordinary, and the album is called Love and Peace 95.  So that makes number one on my list.  Worth a listen if anyones interested, some really great guitar sounds and bass lines.   On all the usual stuff like Spotify, iTunes and Apple Music.   
Offline jackh

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #66 on: December 31, 2021, 04:18:55 pm »
Really enjoying going back through all of the albums I've picked up this year - it's been a good year for releases as far as I'm concerned!
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #67 on: January 3, 2022, 01:41:25 pm »
C'mon kids 5 days to go....let's make jackh work for his money*!!


by money I mean RAWK 'thanks jackh' post currency
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #68 on: January 3, 2022, 02:41:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on January  3, 2022, 01:41:25 pm
C'mon kids 5 days to go....let's make jackh work for his money*!!


by money I mean RAWK 'thanks jackh' post currency

Think more and more people losing themselves to the 'dark side' judging by low amount of posts...by 'dark side' I mean going in the 'warbling' thread where everyone moans that people can't sing anymore - "Nobody's made any good music since...since I were a lad...where's the new George Formby? Who's the next Lonnie Donegan - I just can't hear it...nothing sounds the same since this new fangled 'stereo' came in...I prefer my 78s..."

Having said that, I still need to pull my own ear trumpet out and write up my own list ;D don't think I can be arsed with my usual pretentious gibberish ramble...might just do a pure list.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #69 on: January 3, 2022, 03:37:32 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January  3, 2022, 02:41:45 pm
Think more and more people losing themselves to the 'dark side' judging by low amount of posts...by 'dark side' I mean going in the 'warbling' thread where everyone moans that people can't sing anymore - "Nobody's made any good music since...since I were a lad...where's the new George Formby? Who's the next Lonnie Donegan - I just can't hear it...nothing sounds the same since this new fangled 'stereo' came in...I prefer my 78s..."

Having said that, I still need to pull my own ear trumpet out and write up my own list ;D don't think I can be arsed with my usual pretentious gibberish ramble...might just do a pure list.
I rarely do those, but had more than half of my list ready with some nonsense written and youtube links to accompany them, and somehow lost them and now I can't be bothered to write it all over again. So will only do the list with some youtube links for people to check them out.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #70 on: January 3, 2022, 03:41:19 pm »
With such low numbers voting
 we might actually get a cool winner this year..like..er!..Low
Offline telekon

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #71 on: January 3, 2022, 05:42:04 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January  3, 2022, 02:41:45 pm
Think more and more people losing themselves to the 'dark side'

Five years ago there were about double the amount of lists, not sure if age is anything to do with it. I'm sure most of us here are 30+ or even 40+ and we've been posting for years. I'm guessing there's just less traffic on RAWK overall.

Quote from: FlashingBlade on January  3, 2022, 03:41:19 pm
With such low numbers voting
 we might actually get a cool winner this year..like..er!..Low

Japanese Breakfast seem to look good, which is nice.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #72 on: January 3, 2022, 05:50:21 pm »
..or even 40+....Crikey!! that old!?
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #73 on: January 3, 2022, 08:05:08 pm »
 Low - Hey What
Black Midi - Cavalcade
 Emma Ruth Rundle - Engine of Hell
Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get Ready
 Idles - Crawler
Lucinda Chua - Antidotes 2
 The Devils  Beast Must Regret Nothing
Chelou - Real (Says November 25th 2020 But wasnt ac tually released Feb 2021 as they couldnt get companies to press albums)
 Dune - The Dune Sketchbook - Hanz Zimmer
Rats On Rafts - Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths

PH1" border="0
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #74 on: January 3, 2022, 08:24:02 pm »
Top Ten 2021

1. Yasmin Williams - Urban Driftwood

2. El Michels Affair - Yeti Season

3. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

4. Pharoah Sanders/Floating Points/LSO - Promises

5. Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Yn Rio

6. Spencer Cullums Coin Collection - S/T

7. Wau Wau Collectif - Yaral Sa Doom

8. Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita - Suba

9. Raymond Richards - The Lost Art of Wandering

10. St. Etienne - Ive Been Trying to Tell You


seems like I listened to a lot of instrumental music...or ones where I don't understand the language...


the best of the rest...in no particular order...

Bobby Lee - Origin Myths
Helado Negro - Far In
The Lucid Dream - The Deep End
MF Tomlinson - Strange Time
John Carroll Kirby - Septet
Low - Hey What?
Altin Gun - Yöl
New Bums - The Last Time I Saw Grace
Mia Doi Todd - Music Life
Brandee Younger - Somewhere Different
Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
Bill Mackay & Nathan Bowles - Keys
Deep Throat Choir - In Order To Know You
John Carroll Kirby - Septet
Damon & Naomi - A Sky Record
The Weather Station - Ignorance
Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It
Jane Weaver - Flock
Jim Ghedi - In The Furrows of Common Place
Sam Evian - Time to Melt
Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club/Blue Bannisters
Ali Horn - Balcony Boys
Orions Belte - The Scenic Route
Youll Never Get To Heaven - Wave Your Moonlight Hat for The Snowfall Train
Bitchin Bajas - Switched On Ra
Nala Sinephro - Space 1.8
Jeff Parker - Forfolks
Mitternacht - The Snake
Claire Cronin - Bloodless


Best EPs


Kid Congo Powers - Swing From The Sean DeLear
Gabriels - Love and Hate In A Different Time


Gigs of the Year


Alabaster De Plume
Richard Dawson
Hen Ogledd
Katrin Finch/Seckou Keita (all Green Man Festival)

Ostrich/Tepid Days/Gadzooks @ The Quarry

Sambroso Allstars @ Kitchen Street

The Lucid Dream @ YES Manchester

Alabaster De Plume (again) @ Leaf

(OK so that was most of the ones I went to!)


Reissues of the Year


Makgona Tsohle Band - S/T
Khan Jamal - Infinity (kudos to RAWKs own Chip Evans for both these tips! Ended up my absolute faves)
Leo Nocentelli - Another Side
Female Species - Tale of My Lost Love
Arthur Russell - 24 to 24 Music Live At The Kitchen
Spiritualized - Ladies & Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space
David Crosby - If I Could Only Remember My Name
The Sand Band - All Through The Night
The Wailers - Catch A Fire (Jamaican Version)
Beachwood Sparks - S/T
Baby Huey - the Baby Huey Story
Willie Dunn - Creation Never Sleeps
Various Artists - Silk Road: Armenian Diaspora 71-82
VA - Essiebons Special 1973-1984
VA - Habibi Funk Vol. 2
VA - Cuba 1975-85 (Soul Jazz)
Lee Scratch Perry - Black Art From The Black Ark
Roger Fakhr - Fine Anyway
VA - You Gave Me Reason To Live: Southern & Deep Soul
VA - Heisei No Oto: Japanese Leftfield Pop From The CD Age
Bill Stone - Stone
VA - Edo Funk Explosion Vol. 1

Probably left some out here ;D

Offline Chip Evans

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 12:41:51 pm »
My album of the year is: Promises by Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The LSO - it's an absolute miracle.

I've bought albums by all on the list below in one format or another - some in multiple formats at this point, some had 2 albums out. I couldn't be bothered saying any are better than the other at this stage - I'd be leaving out reissues, stuff I've only heard this year for the first time and a few soundtracks and the Beatles documentary. I'm delighted with the year in music I had this year - couldn't pick a 10. Apologies for my part in the battle of Wolf Alice during the summer - was only in it for the rants.

What I saved on gigs, I spent on records.  Really leant into music this year - dunno what the pandemic buzz is like for all of you based in the UK but outside I'm finding it pretty tough facing into a 3rd year of it.  We aren't as open. Hope all taking care. Gimme a shout if you fancy a recommendation from below - some crackers. Cheers Jack for curating - and fuck all the auld lads in the warblers thread. It's a jokeshop in there, nothing constructive at all.

Anyways, looking forward to going through the bits I missed from above. 
 
Sons Of Kemet
Moor Mother
Gruff Rhys
Poison Ruin
Gruff Rhys
Witching Tale
Natalia Beyliss & Eimear Reddy
Richard Dawson & Circle
Sleaford Mods
El Michels Affair
Gnod
Vanishing Twin
Soccer 96
Jap Kasai
Moot!
Jane Weaver
Dean Blunt
Microcorps
The Still
Ailbhe Nic Oireachtaigh
Shit N'Shine
Madlib
Jeff Parker
Irreversible Entanglements
Springtime
Armand Hammer & The Alchemist
Snapped Ankles
Ultrapop
The Bug
Ed Dowie
Sven Wunder
Jorja Chambers
Divide and Disolve
Arab Strap
Tropical Fuck Storm
Offline damomad

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 09:13:50 pm »
Overall a strong year. My listening habits are based on album review/recommendations (some from RAWK). If I find an album I like, Ill listen to it 20-30 times at the expense of other options so given the lack of infinite listening time available, Im aware this can lead to plenty of blind spots. Like a good friend, I believe you need to spend a lot of time with an album to get the most out of the relationship!

Anyway, these are the albums I kept coming back to. Ive hidden the name of one so as not to offend a few posters on here(I've included some *Choice cuts* if anyone wants any album tasters).

Faye Webster  I Know I'm Funny haha  These are some top-tier moaning privileged white girl jams. Just bloody lovely. Good one to listen to reading or sitting drinking whiskey on the porch (if I had a porch). *Both all the Time, I know Im Funny haha*

Squid  Bright Green Field - This is the most fun out of the British post (post) punk deluge we had this year. Full of twists and not much that you could say is conventional, a real ballsy effort for such a young band. *Pamphlets, Narrator*

Dry Cleaning  New Long Leg - Sonic Youth fronted by a female Jarvis Cocker. The lyrics mix the absurd with something that will shake your very core. Very marmite vocals though! *Scratchcard Lanyard, Strong Feelings*

Self Esteem  Prioritise Pleasure - The first single hit me like a tonne of bricks and although nothing on the album hits as hard, there are plenty of pop songs with a good sincere positive message. The world is in no shortage of those! *I Do This all the time, Fucking Wizardry*

The Aryan Race  Blue Weekend. The album flows well and feels like a big-time album. Love how its bookended by The Beach 1 and 2. Appreciate the effort to make a big (borderline over-produced) indie/pop/rock album and although it was overhyped at release (myself included) it has held up and it aint budging from here. *Delicious Things, How Can I Make it OK*

Weather Station  Ignorance  This one was a real companion during long forest walks in the post winter lockdown early 2021. Like a more low-key TWOD with some Fleetwood Mac sprinkled in.*Parking Lot, Atlantic*.

Nation of Language  A Way Forward - Smutchin recommended these guys. Really enjoyable album, plenty of new order/80s synth vibes. Great one to drive to at night to. *This Fractured Mind, Across that Fine Line*

Sons of Kemet  Black to the Future. So many earworms. Powerful music, feels very primal at times. Listening feels like I could run through a brick wall, not your grandpas jazz. *Think of Home, Pick Up Your Burning Cross*

Japanese Breakfast  Jubilee. My most played AOTY. The woman can do no wrong, her book is a heartbreaker and made me go out and buy the biggest bag of kimchi I could find (the fridge stank of it for a few weeks). Some quirky pop songs with 80s vibes, a balance of the upbeat with slower, shoegazey songs from the previous albums. A step forward overall. *Posing in Bondage, Savage Good Boy*.

Little Simz  Sometimes I might be an Introvert. Havent listened to much rap music this year (I guess Ive been angry enough as it is) but this is immense. Like the best rap albums it balances of the moment references with universal themes. Timeless. *I Love You I Hate You, Speed*

Richard Dawson & Circle - Henki - Richard Dawson never clicked with me before this. I really tried with 2020 but his voice just wouldnt agree with me. Not sure what changed on the vocal front here but this is an epic, feels like a fully realised idea and an absolute piece of art. Maybe the least immediate listen on my list but the most rewarding. I'll go back and listen to his catalogue this year. *Ivy, Lily*
Offline wz4jc3

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #77 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
Some tough decisions for my top 10, but here we go:

1. NATION OF LANGUAGE - A Way Forward
2. W.H. LUNG - Vanities
3. DURAN DURAN - Future Past
4. WOLF ALICE - Blue Weekend
5. MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - Million Masks of God
6. THE WEATHER STATION - Ignorance
7. THE CORAL - Coral Island
8. JAMES - All the Colours of You
9. CHVRCHES - Screen Violence
10. WILD PINK - A Billion Little Lights
Offline jackh

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #78 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 pm »
Thanks all - still keeping my eye on this.
Offline cloggypop

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #79 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  3, 2022, 08:05:08 pm

Rats On Rafts - Excerpts From Chapter 3: The Mind Runs A Net Of Rabbit Paths



FUCK ME! This must be the first ever vote for Rats On Rafts on here that hasn't come from me.

Get in.
