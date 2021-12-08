Top Ten 2021
1. Yasmin Williams - Urban Driftwood
2. El Michels Affair - Yeti Season
3. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
4. Pharoah Sanders/Floating Points/LSO - Promises
5. Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Yn Rio
6. Spencer Cullums Coin Collection - S/T
7. Wau Wau Collectif - Yaral Sa Doom
8. Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita - Suba
9. Raymond Richards - The Lost Art of Wandering
10. St. Etienne - Ive Been Trying to Tell You
seems like I listened to a lot of instrumental music...or ones where I don't understand the language...the best of the rest...in no particular order...
Bobby Lee - Origin Myths
Helado Negro - Far In
The Lucid Dream - The Deep End
MF Tomlinson - Strange Time
John Carroll Kirby - Septet
Low - Hey What?
Altin Gun - Yöl
New Bums - The Last Time I Saw Grace
Mia Doi Todd - Music Life
Brandee Younger - Somewhere Different
Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime
Bill Mackay & Nathan Bowles - Keys
Deep Throat Choir - In Order To Know You
Damon & Naomi - A Sky Record
The Weather Station - Ignorance
Hiss Golden Messenger - Quietly Blowing It
Jane Weaver - Flock
Jim Ghedi - In The Furrows of Common Place
Sam Evian - Time to Melt
Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club/Blue Bannisters
Ali Horn - Balcony Boys
Orions Belte - The Scenic Route
Youll Never Get To Heaven - Wave Your Moonlight Hat for The Snowfall Train
Bitchin Bajas - Switched On Ra
Nala Sinephro - Space 1.8
Jeff Parker - Forfolks
Mitternacht - The Snake
Claire Cronin - BloodlessBest EPs
Kid Congo Powers - Swing From The Sean DeLear
Gabriels - Love and Hate In A Different TimeGigs of the Year
Alabaster De Plume
Richard Dawson
Hen Ogledd
Katrin Finch/Seckou Keita (all Green Man Festival)
Ostrich/Tepid Days/Gadzooks @ The Quarry
Sambroso Allstars @ Kitchen Street
The Lucid Dream @ YES Manchester
Alabaster De Plume (again) @ Leaf
(OK so that was most of the ones I went to!)Reissues of the Year
Makgona Tsohle Band - S/T
Khan Jamal - Infinity (kudos to RAWKs own Chip Evans for both these tips! Ended up my absolute faves)
Leo Nocentelli - Another Side
Female Species - Tale of My Lost Love
Arthur Russell - 24 to 24 Music Live At The Kitchen
Spiritualized - Ladies & Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space
David Crosby - If I Could Only Remember My Name
The Sand Band - All Through The Night
The Wailers - Catch A Fire (Jamaican Version)
Beachwood Sparks - S/T
Baby Huey - the Baby Huey Story
Willie Dunn - Creation Never Sleeps
Various Artists - Silk Road: Armenian Diaspora 71-82
VA - Essiebons Special 1973-1984
VA - Habibi Funk Vol. 2
VA - Cuba 1975-85 (Soul Jazz)
Lee Scratch Perry - Black Art From The Black Ark
Roger Fakhr - Fine Anyway
VA - You Gave Me Reason To Live: Southern & Deep Soul
VA - Heisei No Oto: Japanese Leftfield Pop From The CD Age
Bill Stone - Stone
VA - Edo Funk Explosion Vol. 1
Probably left some out here