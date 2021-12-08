So , here we go again.



A challenging year for everyone, and for me a very hard, sad one but like with every year, music provides the soundtrack to our lives, but there's been no year like this where I have needed music to comfort me and make me feel better , for brief moments of escape and to feel upbeat and I think this is reflected in my choices.



The majority of this years music was dominated by global sounds courtesy of great compilations from the likes of Analog Africa, Pressure Sounds and many more, music unearthed from the past decades of high quality uplifting music from Africa, Asia and the Americas all taking on western influences , it was a joy grooving along to the likes of Cameroon Garage, funk,Edo Funk and a wonderful Lee Perry compilation Black Art from the Black Ark, made poignant by this years passing of this true musical genius .my favorite of these and possibly my favorite Lp of the year was  Tezet by Hailu Mergia and the Walias Band, recorded in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia in 1975, Hailu and his band where resident at the Hilton Hotel and would play through the night for residents during Marshal Law curfew , honing their skills, what resulted was exotic lilting haunting instrumental music , evoking far off times and places magical.



So then down to business, take it away Fluff ..



10. Hey! What  Low

John Peel famously said of the Fall always the same , always different..Low can now adopt this mantle .



9 Save me not  Sebastion Plano

Think Nils Frahm classy electro classical.



8 Far In  Helado Negro

A sublime and brilliant follow up to his This is how we smile



7 Ekundayo Inversions  El Michels Affiar Meet Lian Baily

A fun, lively, bouncy total reworking of Lian Bailys Ekundayo by El MichelAffair who?...more later



6 Afique Victime  Mdou Moctar

Great blend of North Afrcian vibes melded with electric guitar a surprise hit on RAOTY maybe.



5 Bicep - Isles

Stay at home euphoric dance vibes.



4 Sound Ancestors  Madlib /Kieran Hebden

Thanks to Chip Evans putting me on to this .a great mess of music that hangs together so well



3 Promises  Pharaoh Sanders and Floating Points



Looking for the right words is hard cos so many come to mind..stunning brilliant..epic and so on.



A great sweeping piece of music that has at its heart an intimate five note refrain which is lifted by huge orchestral swells, pierced by the aching saxophone of Pharaoh Sanders. This could be a soundtrack to a film of heart-breaking romance set in the middle east.



2 Yeti Season  El Michael Affair



So I walk into Concerto and there's the two lads behind the counter waving this sleeve at me  you'll like this .who is it , never hear of him what's it like?....what's it like hmmm! not sure how best to describe .middle eastern American soul music film score dub?....er!....tell you what, if you buy one album from all the lists on RAOTY, make it this one.



1 Seeking New Gods  Gruff Rhys.



Theres a moment in the track Loan Your Loneliness which is bouncing along with a meaty bass line and the guitar joins in and suddenly its 1975 for me invoking Supertramp and 10CC Ive got me Birmos on and Lord Snooty tank top and gleefully bopping along in the school disco .wonderful Music is a time machine.



This album is a joy and Gruff infuses his unique talent into well structured pop rock songs.



I chose this as my number one because every time I flicked through my records for this year, I always stopped at it and played it it makes me happy.



EDIT -HOLD THE FRONT PAGE just checked out the Nala Sinphro Lp 'Space 1.8' ..may need change my Top Ten

