Author Topic: AC Milan away ticket details  (Read 13818 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #280 on: December 7, 2021, 12:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Paragon on December  7, 2021, 09:45:02 am
Ok so today is apparently a bank holiday in Italy and all of the pharmacies are shut 🙃

Looks like the airport tomorrow morning is my only option unless anyone knows of where in Milan I can get one today?

Milan Central Station 15 Euros for return antigen tests, a few people I know been there today, seems to be mainly Reds in the queue lol
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #281 on: December 8, 2021, 07:05:48 am »
Iconic ground but fucking hell is it run down, definitely due huge upgrades, metro there was a bit uncomfortable too but boss match and does seem a decent city. RO16 dropping to members anyone?
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #282 on: December 8, 2021, 08:41:53 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December  8, 2021, 07:05:48 am
Iconic ground but fucking hell is it run down, definitely due huge upgrades, metro there was a bit uncomfortable too but boss match and does seem a decent city. RO16 dropping to members anyone?

Aint that the truth. The queue to try and get a drink was a farce, could easily have been a lot worse with that bottleneck

Lets hope it goes to members for RO16!
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #283 on: December 8, 2021, 09:04:22 am »
Morning. Have we got fill in a passenger locator form to fly back.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #284 on: December 8, 2021, 09:04:38 am »
Anyone know if you can get a test done at linate airport without booking first? Or where else to get one?
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #285 on: December 8, 2021, 09:54:04 am »
Quote from: Tankobus on December  8, 2021, 08:41:53 am
Aint that the truth. The queue to try and get a drink was a farce, could easily have been a lot worse with that bottleneck

Lets hope it goes to members for RO16!
fuck me was mental, got in ground at 7:10 and didn't have a drink by 7:50, swerved and went to my seat
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #286 on: December 8, 2021, 09:55:47 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on December  8, 2021, 09:04:22 am
Morning. Have we got fill in a passenger locator form to fly back.
yes the UK one
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #287 on: December 8, 2021, 09:56:27 am »
Quote from: JRC_ on December  8, 2021, 09:04:38 am
Anyone know if you can get a test done at linate airport without booking first? Or where else to get one?
in Porto you were able to walk up and get one, check airport website should have details, someone mentioned on last page about buying a test somewhere too
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #288 on: December 8, 2021, 11:45:54 am »
Did anyone get one done in Bergamo airport? Leaving from there tomorrow so banking on getting it done there...
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #289 on: December 8, 2021, 11:53:13 am »
Checking locator forms and Covid tests at Malpensa.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #290 on: December 8, 2021, 12:22:42 pm »
Chaotic in bergamo last night. Ensure your lateral flow tests are within 48 hours as they were rigorously testing last night!!
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #291 on: December 8, 2021, 04:03:31 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December  8, 2021, 07:05:48 am
Iconic ground but fucking hell is it run down, definitely due huge upgrades, metro there was a bit uncomfortable too but boss match and does seem a decent city. RO16 dropping to members anyone?

Haven't seem bogs like that in years - ceramic and floor level, unless you used the sinks....
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #292 on: December 8, 2021, 04:49:02 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on December  8, 2021, 04:03:31 pm
Haven't seem bogs like that in years - ceramic and floor level, unless you used the sinks....

The squat style toilets were in the ladies too, same as at San Paolo in Naples. As in Napoli a few ladies refused to use them, not the best but if you have to go you have to go and is certainly memorable.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #293 on: December 8, 2021, 05:14:48 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on December  8, 2021, 04:03:31 pm
Haven't seem bogs like that in years - ceramic and floor level, unless you used the sinks....
was grim, quicker they renovate the better, hosted UCL final 5 years ago too
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #294 on: December 8, 2021, 08:41:11 pm »
Loved that trip, Milan is an amazing city even if it's freezing.

Bars open till 3-5 every night we were there, some boss sights to see in the day. Ended up in a club one night which was a laugh, a group of Napoli were randomly there and very much not happy that a group of Liverpool fans were in there, but it never came to blows.

I feel like when you order a double in a bar there, they just fill your glass with 50%+ spirit, got absolutely twatted the night before the game.

San Siro is amazing inside the actual ground, the facilities and bar not so much. Tried to do the stadium tour monday morning, but despite the website saying it was on, and a big flashing sign saying Stadium Tour 9.30-17.30, the guy at the kiosk told us no stadium tour until Tuesday. And then told another group of lads no tour until Wednesday. The Italians definitely have a unique way of organisation and pace of service.

The Reds win again, and the last "big" European ground ticked off the list. A good outing all round.

And thank fuck the match was Tuesday not Wednesday, because I saw Atlanta has been called off tonight, and was starting to snow hard as we took off from Malpensa.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #295 on: December 9, 2021, 06:16:04 pm »
One of the coldest iv been that.... the ramps and the stairs being very steep were not very feasible for a few older generation of our fans, we helped a few. As a City, in my eyes, not much going on apart from shoppers. Bars not the best and for a Italian city we couldn't find a decent pint of moretti or peroni anywhere it was all local cloudy stuff.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #296 on: December 12, 2021, 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December  8, 2021, 07:05:48 am
Iconic ground but fucking hell is it run down, definitely due huge upgrades, metro there was a bit uncomfortable too but boss match and does seem a decent city. RO16 dropping to members anyone?

You can say that again! No soap or toilet paper in the toilets and as far as I can recall, there were no doors on the cubicles... I thankfully only needed a piss but my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who needed more than that 😬

No wonder it's being knocked down! Great trip though and I loved Milan.

Piazza Sempiene (where we were advised to go) was a bit dead; there didn't seem to be an area where Liverpool fans were congregating, most seemed to be at the Duomo mixed in with other tourists.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #297 on: December 12, 2021, 04:45:21 pm »
Has anyone actually had their PCR test result yet? How they even police all this?

Feels like a complete waste of money, time and stress. No wonder people just use their old reference codes and don't bother
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #298 on: December 12, 2021, 05:48:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 12, 2021, 04:45:21 pm
Has anyone actually had their PCR test result yet? How they even police all this?

Feels like a complete waste of money, time and stress. No wonder people just use their old reference codes and don't bother

I know 5 lads that went, 2 of them have had their test results.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #299 on: December 12, 2021, 07:06:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 12, 2021, 04:45:21 pm
Has anyone actually had their PCR test result yet? How they even police all this?

Feels like a complete waste of money, time and stress. No wonder people just use their old reference codes and don't bother
I did mine at the airport in Belfast straight after I landed, result in 12hrs, but yeah I've had no contact about testing on any of the trips this year and I never completed a test for Portugal, it's all a joke
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #300 on: December 12, 2021, 09:17:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on December 12, 2021, 04:45:21 pm
Has anyone actually had their PCR test result yet? How they even police all this?

Feels like a complete waste of money, time and stress. No wonder people just use their old reference codes and don't bother
Got my negative result last night. Its all farcical though, had proof of being double jabbed, fit to fly test and locator formnone were even checked until we got to the hotel. Mates were told that they couldnt board in a cloth mask as it had to be a medical grade oneoh but we have a mask dispensing machine for £2 a pop, get on board only to see half the plane in cloth masks.

Im not downplaying the serious of Covid but its clear as day that a lot of people are getting very rich off the back of it.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #301 on: December 13, 2021, 12:30:10 am »
Quote from: ABJ on December 12, 2021, 09:17:34 pm
Got my negative result last night. Its all farcical though, had proof of being double jabbed, fit to fly test and locator formnone were even checked until we got to the hotel. Mates were told that they couldnt board in a cloth mask as it had to be a medical grade oneoh but we have a mask dispensing machine for £2 a pop, get on board only to see half the plane in cloth masks.

Im not downplaying the serious of Covid but its clear as day that a lot of people are getting very rich off the back of it.

We were only checked for tests on way out at hotel, but vaxx, locator and test were checked before flight back. I did think that, but some of the medical grade masks looked like cloth ones, the black ones and cone shaped ones from a distance, only could see they were the disposal ones when we were queuing. Still, deffo a licence to print money for some people......

I haven't got my PCR back yet but have been pinged, assume it was from the plane. So had to get another NHS PCR..... (all LFTs have been neg)
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #302 on: December 14, 2021, 08:57:27 am »
Were they checking names on the ticket at the san siro? Concerned about possibly getting a inter away ticket as my membership is under my dads name as i lost my own one a few years back. if they do is there any way around it?
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #303 on: December 14, 2021, 09:08:56 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on December 14, 2021, 08:57:27 am
Were they checking names on the ticket at the san siro? Concerned about possibly getting a inter away ticket as my membership is under my dads name as i lost my own one a few years back. if they do is there any way around it?
personally my name wasn't checked but when you buy tickets from lfc you put in the details of travelling supporter, you can put in anyone's details doesn't have to be linked to the membership
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #304 on: December 14, 2021, 10:35:28 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on December 14, 2021, 08:57:27 am
Were they checking names on the ticket at the san siro? Concerned about possibly getting a inter away ticket as my membership is under my dads name as i lost my own one a few years back. if they do is there any way around it?

There was a check against ID at one of the many checkpoints on the way in. But as TeddyTime33 said you can put anyone's name on the ticket when you buy as long as you have their details (name, passport number, travel info, hotel etc)
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #305 on: December 14, 2021, 05:46:35 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December 14, 2021, 09:08:56 am
personally my name wasn't checked but when you buy tickets from lfc you put in the details of travelling supporter, you can put in anyone's details doesn't have to be linked to the membership
Oh perfect thanks for letting me know
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm »
Any advice for someone going to Inter who didn't go AC in terms of bars, restaurants, timings etc? Anything that's useful would be appreciated for a good day out
