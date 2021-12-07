Loved that trip, Milan is an amazing city even if it's freezing.



Bars open till 3-5 every night we were there, some boss sights to see in the day. Ended up in a club one night which was a laugh, a group of Napoli were randomly there and very much not happy that a group of Liverpool fans were in there, but it never came to blows.



I feel like when you order a double in a bar there, they just fill your glass with 50%+ spirit, got absolutely twatted the night before the game.



San Siro is amazing inside the actual ground, the facilities and bar not so much. Tried to do the stadium tour monday morning, but despite the website saying it was on, and a big flashing sign saying Stadium Tour 9.30-17.30, the guy at the kiosk told us no stadium tour until Tuesday. And then told another group of lads no tour until Wednesday. The Italians definitely have a unique way of organisation and pace of service.



The Reds win again, and the last "big" European ground ticked off the list. A good outing all round.



And thank fuck the match was Tuesday not Wednesday, because I saw Atlanta has been called off tonight, and was starting to snow hard as we took off from Malpensa.