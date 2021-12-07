

This is on the latest guidance and applies to people out and back to the UK within 3 days



Taking your test in the UK before travel

If you are returning to the UK within 3 days, you can use the result of a COVID-19 test that you take in the UK before you travel. You must use a private test provider for the test and not an NHS test.



The service on which you will arrive back in the UK must set off for the UK within 3 days of when you took the test.



I saw this last night and thought it would cover me for flying out Monday and returning Wednesday (can't quite make the test fit within 48 hours of my return flight) but ended up reading it so many times I'm now worried it only applies to flights before the new rules come into effect. The sections above it are talking about tests within 3 days but we know that from 4am on 7 Dec it is 2 days.I've just "clicked and collected" another antigen test from Randox for peace of mind so will take that out to Milan with me.Just as a heads up, if anyone was intending to take one of the (now useless) Day 2 Randox antigen tests out to Milan with them to use as their pre-return test, it won't work - at least according to the lady I spoke to today. Because it's on Randox's system as a "Day 2" test, apparently they can't give you a fit to fly certificate for it so you have to buy a new fit to fly (pre-departure) antigen test - even though the respective tests are identical. You can get a refund on the Day 2 antigen test so you hopefully won't get stung financially.