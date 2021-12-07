« previous next »
AC Milan away ticket details

Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 01:37:44 pm
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 01:24:43 pm
As long as you have less than 3 days away per the gov wesbite between test and flight your sorted. It does make sense especially if on a day trip / 1 night - i am just glad i got in my the skin of my teeth. PCR still a pain but at least we are back home

Would flying in on Tuesday morning, and back on Thursday work? No idea if that counts as 3 days or 2... so complicated
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 01:48:51 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 01:37:44 pm
Would flying in on Tuesday morning, and back on Thursday work? No idea if that counts as 3 days or 2... so complicated

It starts from date of test and ends with scheduled flight time leaving Italy - so hopefully your test is tomorrow and you fly home within 3 days of that - if not look at changing test tomorrow to a later time to fit in - My test is 17.30 UK time Sunday and back 16.45 UK time Wed - so just under 3 days between test and flight
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 03:46:57 pm
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on Yesterday at 12:42:53 pm

This is on the latest guidance and applies to people out and back to the UK within 3 days

Taking your test in the UK before travel
If you are returning to the UK within 3 days, you can use the result of a COVID-19 test that you take in the UK before you travel. You must use a private test provider for the test and not an NHS test.

The service on which you will arrive back in the UK must set off for the UK within 3 days of when you took the test.

I saw this last night and thought it would cover me for flying out Monday and returning Wednesday (can't quite make the test fit within 48 hours of my return flight) but ended up reading it so many times I'm now worried it only applies to flights before the new rules come into effect. The sections above it are talking about tests within 3 days but we know that from 4am on 7 Dec it is 2 days.

I've just "clicked and collected" another antigen test from Randox for peace of mind so will take that out to Milan with me.

Just as a heads up, if anyone was intending to take one of the (now useless) Day 2 Randox antigen tests out to Milan with them to use as their pre-return test, it won't work - at least according to the lady I spoke to today. Because it's on Randox's system as a "Day 2" test, apparently they can't give you a fit to fly certificate for it so you have to buy a new fit to fly (pre-departure) antigen test - even though the respective tests are identical. You can get a refund on the Day 2 antigen test so you hopefully won't get stung financially.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
Anyone know if the club will refund your ticket money if you choose not to go now due to the new tests you need to do now.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 03:58:12 pm
Quote from: Divock on Yesterday at 03:46:57 pm
I saw this last night and thought it would cover me for flying out Monday and returning Wednesday (can't quite make the test fit within 48 hours of my return flight) but ended up reading it so many times I'm now worried it only applies to flights before the new rules come into effect. The sections above it are talking about tests within 3 days but we know that from 4am on 7 Dec it is 2 days.

Yep, this is what I was thinking too. The main header of the page says:

Changes to pre-departure testing from 4am, Tuesday 7 December 2021
From 4am, Tuesday 7 December all people aged 12 years and over must take a PCR or LFD COVID-19 test before they travel to England from abroad.

You must take the test within the 2 days before you travel to England.

This will apply whether you qualify as fully vaccinated or not.


And the 3 day thing was in place before these changes.

However, (admittedly not Italy), but Eurotunnel says for 'day trips' it the period is 3 days (in the FAQ): https://www.eurotunnel.com/uk/travelling-with-us/latest/covid-19/

Oh it's so confusing!
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 03:59:17 pm
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
Anyone know if the club will refund your ticket money if you choose not to go now due to the new tests you need to do now.

'The club would, however, like to make it clear that if for any reason the restrictions change, preventing supporters from attending the game, LFC will refund the cost of the ticket only and not any travel costs.'

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/important-travel-guidance-ac-milan-fixture

Changes in tests were after that was published. Not really clear if that means, if we aren't allowed to travel (eg unvaccinated) or if the costs of tests prevent you from going.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm
So can I take a randox pre departure lateral flow test with me. ?
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 04:42:15 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm
So can I take a randox pre departure lateral flow test with me. ?

Yes. As long as you have the app etc that should work
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 05:09:36 pm
Just got sent this From a mate that went to the Milan game yesterday

You go through a COVID check, they scan the first QR on certificate. Then check name on ticket against passport (number is there for Serie A), then you go to security pat down, then turnstiles to scan ticket barcode.

Extensive!
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 06:59:24 pm
Just arrived at Malpensa-  not a single covid check at Manchester Airport or on arrival in Milan.  Could have got here without any vaccinations or tests 2 days before 🤣🤣🤣
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
Quote from: JRC_ on December  4, 2021, 01:12:37 pm
Did they check when you had your second jab? Mine will have been two weeks on Tuesday and we fly on Monday. I know some countries say you have to have been vaccinated for 2 weeks, but dont think Italy is on that list, cheers
No, just scanned first QR. Second QR code doesn't seem to work at other venues (e.g. bar)
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
I can't get on my NHS app to show the vaccine passport, as I don't have a GP, but it works on the NHS website, will that be okay? Also can print a PDF of it but not sure they'll accept that either
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
Quote from: momo22 on Yesterday at 08:53:40 pm
I can't get on my NHS app to show the vaccine passport, as I don't have a GP, but it works on the NHS website, will that be okay? Also can print a PDF of it but not sure they'll accept that either

As long as it has the QR code it should be fine (can you add it to apple wallet if you have iphone?), if it's printed it needs to have been dowloaded after 1 November I think, those issued before that won't work
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:26:36 pm
Quote from: jdirckze on Yesterday at 06:59:24 pm
Just arrived at Malpensa-  not a single covid check at Manchester Airport or on arrival in Milan.  Could have got here without any vaccinations or tests 2 days before 🤣🤣🤣

Same here flew from Heathrow to Milan today. No checks either end. More checks in the pubs lol
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #254 on: Today at 02:27:42 am
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 09:06:31 pm
As long as it has the QR code it should be fine (can you add it to apple wallet if you have iphone?), if it's printed it needs to have been dowloaded after 1 November I think, those issued before that won't work

No don't have an Iphone. Yeah I only downloaded the PDF yesterday, like I said I can access the vaccine passport on this... https://covid-status.service.nhsx.nhs.uk/ but was just worried they may be picky and want it done through the app.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #255 on: Today at 09:06:10 am
Vaccine and locator check at Gatwick and everyone told they have to have disposable mask for travel to Italy. Vending machine by gate has them for £2.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #256 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm
Quote from: momo22 on Today at 02:27:42 am
No don't have an Iphone. Yeah I only downloaded the PDF yesterday, like I said I can access the vaccine passport on this... https://covid-status.service.nhsx.nhs.uk/ but was just worried they may be picky and want it done through the app.
You should be ok if you downloaded the PDF yesterday, as I think it lasts a month after each download - I personally would print it off also.....they seem to like paperwork on the continent.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #257 on: Today at 01:34:11 pm
Anyone know the hotel to collect tickets in Milan?
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #258 on: Today at 01:55:44 pm
Just returned a positive lat flow test so Milan is off for me 😭

My mate is still going (on his own now), and has my spare, if any of you need?

Also, if any of you wouldnt mind taking him under your wing while youre over there, itd be appreciated!

Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #259 on: Today at 03:16:22 pm
Where is everyone in del durmo. Dont seem many bars by the cathedral
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #260 on: Today at 03:31:41 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 03:16:22 pm
Where is everyone in del durmo. Dont seem many bars by the cathedral

Brera and Navigli districts have some bars. Brera is about 15mins walk from Duomo and Navigli is a tram away. Not much round Duomo. "Bar" scene is thin on the ground, mostly restaurants.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #261 on: Today at 04:06:51 pm
Quote from: Kez on Today at 03:31:41 pm
Brera and Navigli districts have some bars. Brera is about 15mins walk from Duomo and Navigli is a tram away. Not much round Duomo. "Bar" scene is thin on the ground, mostly restaurants.
Is like a ghost town everywhere
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #262 on: Today at 04:11:42 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 04:06:51 pm
Is like a ghost town everywhere
Monday's are the day off in most places apparently. That and its frcking baltic.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #263 on: Today at 04:21:39 pm
Quote from: Kez on Today at 04:11:42 pm
Monday's are the day off in most places apparently. That and its frcking baltic.
Back to the hotel it is then. Few bevvies in there.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #264 on: Today at 05:54:35 pm
Arrived in Milan this morning and returning to UK on Wednesday. Can anyone clarify if I have to do another pre departure test with the new rules coming into place tomorrow morning or is the one I did on Sunday evening enough as it mentioned you could do the test in the UK and have 3 days?

Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #265 on: Today at 06:02:55 pm
Quote from: dug77 on Today at 05:54:35 pm
Arrived in Milan this morning and returning to UK on Wednesday. Can anyone clarify if I have to do another pre departure test with the new rules coming into place tomorrow morning or is the one I did on Sunday evening enough as it mentioned you could do the test in the UK and have 3 days?
the test has to be within 48hrs of departure time so you'll have to do another
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #266 on: Today at 06:21:48 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 04:21:39 pm
Back to the hotel it is then. Few bevvies in there.
There's a few Irish pubs/bars close to the centre, if that's your thing - O'Connell's on via Brera or Mulligan's near Lancetti station. Not saying that's where many Reds will be, but there might be a few.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #267 on: Today at 06:41:17 pm
Quote from: carl123uk on Today at 01:34:11 pm
Anyone know the hotel to collect tickets in Milan?

Melia Milano Hotel - Via Masaccio 19, 20149, Milan
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #268 on: Today at 10:40:38 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:02:55 pm
the test has to be within 48hrs of departure time so you'll have to do another

The gov website says otherwise.

Until 4am 7 December, you can take the test any time in the 3 days before the service on which you will arrive in England departs.

For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you could take a test any time on the Tuesday,
Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. The test result must be available for boarding.
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #269 on: Today at 10:43:35 pm
Quote from: Paragon on Today at 10:40:38 pm
The gov website says otherwise.

Until 4am 7 December, you can take the test any time in the 3 days before the service on which you will arrive in England departs.

For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you could take a test any time on the Tuesday,
Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. The test result must be available for boarding.
in light of emerging evidence on the Omicron variant, from 4am on Tuesday 7 December anyone aged 12 and above wishing to travel to the UK will need to show a negative pre-departure test (LFD or PCR) as close as possible to departure and not more than 48 hours before to slow the importation of the new variant, this is the latest update
Re: AC Milan away ticket details
Reply #270 on: Today at 11:07:19 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:43:35 pm
in light of emerging evidence on the Omicron variant, from 4am on Tuesday 7 December anyone aged 12 and above wishing to travel to the UK will need to show a negative pre-departure test (LFD or PCR) as close as possible to departure and not more than 48 hours before to slow the importation of the new variant, this is the latest update

The 48 hours point a little misleading and even the passenger locator form had that on it yesterday, before today changing to the two days prior to the day you arrive. So (unlike Italian arrivals) it isn't 48 hours before your flight leaves for the UK, it's anytime in the two days prior to the day your flight leaves. So if you come back to the UK on on a flight departing Italy on Wednesday, you could have taken the test anytime on Monday or Tuesday. Both the passenger locator form and the UK.gov website now refer to two days, not 48 hours. https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-testing-for-people-travelling-to-england
