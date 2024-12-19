We have to move away from football is just about 11 players.



No-one is saying that and its odd thats the conclusion you would make from my post.Senior players in our squad we have 3 GK, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 6 forwards. Thats 24 players before you include Nyoni, Danns, McConnell, Nallo and Norris who have all made the bench this season.If you list down the 24 senior players in likelihood to get game time then Morton would be somewhere between position 21 and 24. You just arent going to get much game time in any squad in that position in the pecking order .Thats fine. We need depth and likes of Endo, Jaros & Morton provide that. But it does come at some sacrifice. Jaros well lose on a free this coming summer. Morton misses a year of development through playing regularly. His value is likely diminished.I was more raising those points and saying keeping a Clark or Bajcetic on top of what we currently have would have been overkill and probably detrimental to the player and club.I know others disagree and want us to have a squad of about 30 1st teamers. Theres literally only 1 team in World football who had that. Everyone else has squads that have some compromise. That includes letting young players go out in loan or be sold, even if theyd prove useful for a game or 2 throughout the season.