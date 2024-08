I watched Hull play a few times last year. Iíve got to say, Alonso was not the comparison Iíd have made!



Heís a good player. I donít think heís really good enough for us, but in many ways is a new signing for the first team



The comparison I made when he was coming through was Kroos or Carrick. He wonít be good as either, but he shares a lot with the both in that he has great passing ability like if we could isolate that one part of his game and compare him to him players in the squad heíll probably be in the top 5. He can use both feet and can also put in a good tackle or two, that coupled with a lack of athleticism is why I draw the comparison with those two, those players were average athletes both supreme footballers.Morton is a very very good footballer technically, if he had a tad more pace he would be a dead cert to make it here, he has enough talent though where I can almost guarantee heíll have a decent career as a top half footballer in one of the top 4 leagues.