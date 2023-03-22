I think some Rovers fans were expecting an impact similar to Harvey Elliot when he arrived. Obviously that was misguided as Morton is simply nowhere near that level. In fairness he's got a dismal set of options in front of him, and his midfield partners are inconsistent at the best of times. We're disappointed Morton has only contributed two assists and no goals, considering the amount of playing time he's had, but he's far from our biggest issue - particularly when you've got the likes of Sam Gallagher up front making a mockery of football as a profession.



We've also got a young lad called Adam Wharton who our fans desperately want to see more of, as he's looked excellent in his few appearances this season, but Morton is in some ways blocking his path as the other one of the midfield two, Travis, is captain and plays the more defensive midfield role. that only leaves one spot available and the manager either prefers or is compelled to pick Morton. I have no idea if there's a contractual obligation to play him for a set % of matches where he's available.



Probably the most consistent criticism of Morton is his physical strength, and sometimes he seems to lack the desire to track back and get stuck in - both qualities needed at Championship level when you're in a midfield two. Might just be a case of the Championship not suiting Morton's abilities.



Our form has also been pretty poor lately, and of course all players tend to get some OTT criticism when results are bad. So, don't judge our fans too harshly. We're seeing another playoff opportunity slip away, as it has done year after year, so nobody is in the best mood. There might be some more balanced assessments of Morton's time here if we do manage to scrape a top six place this season.