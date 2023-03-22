« previous next »
Author Topic: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall  (Read 42109 times)

Offline newterp

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #360 on: March 22, 2023, 02:30:55 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 22, 2023, 02:29:28 pm
You weren't wrong to be fair. Not many players more filled out then Huddlestone.

Loki is pretty svelte. He's getting a bad rap here.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #361 on: March 22, 2023, 02:39:50 pm »
Imagine he'll do pre-season with us and then either hang around as backup in case of an injury crisis or another loan/perm move. Can't see us actually planning to use him in the PL. He'll be a couple of months away from his 21 birthday once pre-season starts so whilst he is inexperienced he isn't exactly a kid.
Offline sattapaartridge

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #362 on: March 23, 2023, 02:26:44 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on March 22, 2023, 02:29:28 pm
You weren't wrong to be fair. Not many players more filled out then Huddlestone.

ha! beast mode, who couldnt run.

Loki a good passer though.
Offline Fromola

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #363 on: March 23, 2023, 03:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on March 22, 2023, 02:39:50 pm
Imagine he'll do pre-season with us and then either hang around as backup in case of an injury crisis or another loan/perm move. Can't see us actually planning to use him in the PL. He'll be a couple of months away from his 21 birthday once pre-season starts so whilst he is inexperienced he isn't exactly a kid.

There's variables like Europe as well. If we're in the Europa/Conference League then that's at least 6 group games you'd want to be putting a few youngsters in for.

Also just how much we rebuild the midfield in the summer and how early we get players in, as he'd get a full pre-season to impress.

Klopp likes him but didn't seem to think he was strong enough ultimately for the PL. Whether a season at Blackburn will have toughened him up sufficiently, into his 20s you wouldn't expect him to fill out much more.
Online Chris~

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #364 on: March 23, 2023, 04:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 23, 2023, 03:22:56 pm
There's variables like Europe as well. If we're in the Europa/Conference League then that's at least 6 group games you'd want to be putting a few youngsters in for.

Also just how much we rebuild the midfield in the summer and how early we get players in, as he'd get a full pre-season to impress.

Klopp likes him but didn't seem to think he was strong enough ultimately for the PL. Whether a season at Blackburn will have toughened him up sufficiently, into his 20s you wouldn't expect him to fill out much more.
Morton's likely have a good career, but it'd be mad to keep him round for 6 European + league cuo games where he might not even start them all. They're the kind of minutes you give to Clark or whoever else is next up. That's how Morton got his chance (Clarkson went out on loan) and then Bajcetic his. It's good to have that kind of pathway for players, Klopp can test them and see who he trusts to keep round.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #365 on: April 10, 2023, 01:06:45 pm »
 Morton getting a lot of hate on Twitter from the Blackburn fans. All of them bewildered as to why he is starting etc.
Online royhendo

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #366 on: April 10, 2023, 01:59:35 pm »
It's always interesting that. Tomasson's played him pretty consistently in a pretty key role. I remember stories about the West Ham fans slagging off Mascherano. Mind you I don't think Pardew understood what a Mascherano was.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #367 on: April 10, 2023, 02:00:35 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on April 10, 2023, 01:06:45 pm
Morton getting a lot of hate on Twitter from the Blackburn fans. All of them bewildered as to why he is starting etc.

Probably playing for passes like the one that led to their goal  ;D
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #368 on: April 10, 2023, 02:21:22 pm »
Yeah I think that's why he plays.
Offline Fromola

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #369 on: April 10, 2023, 02:49:22 pm »
He actually played very well. Blackburn absolutely dominated the game and he was involved in both goals to get them back in it. They had over 80% possession away from home and he stayed on for the 95 minutes.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #370 on: April 10, 2023, 03:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 10, 2023, 02:49:22 pm
He actually played very well. Blackburn absolutely dominated the game and he was involved in both goals to get them back in it. They had over 80% possession away from home and he stayed on for the 95 minutes.

Yeah. He was good.
Offline SamLad

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #371 on: April 11, 2023, 03:11:46 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on April 10, 2023, 01:06:45 pm
Morton getting a lot of hate on Twitter from the Blackburn fans. All of them bewildered as to why he is starting etc.
from what I see on here (I don't use Twitter) every single one of our players gets tons of shit on Twitter also.  so who gives a shit.
Online RoverAndOut

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #372 on: April 16, 2023, 11:25:10 pm »
I think some Rovers fans were expecting an impact similar to Harvey Elliot when he arrived. Obviously that was misguided as Morton is simply nowhere near that level. In fairness he's got a dismal set of options in front of him, and his midfield partners are inconsistent at the best of times. We're disappointed Morton has only contributed two assists and no goals, considering the amount of playing time he's had, but he's far from our biggest issue - particularly when you've got the likes of Sam Gallagher up front making a mockery of football as a profession.

We've also got a young lad called Adam Wharton who our fans desperately want to see more of, as he's looked excellent in his few appearances this season, but Morton is in some ways blocking his path as the other one of the midfield two, Travis, is captain and plays the more defensive midfield role. that only leaves one spot available and the manager either prefers or is compelled to pick Morton. I have no idea if there's a contractual obligation to play him for a set % of matches where he's available.

Probably the most consistent criticism of Morton is his physical strength, and sometimes he seems to lack the desire to track back and get stuck in - both qualities needed at Championship level when you're in a midfield two. Might just be a case of the Championship not suiting Morton's abilities.

Our form has also been pretty poor lately, and of course all players tend to get some OTT criticism when results are bad. So, don't judge our fans too harshly. We're seeing another playoff opportunity slip away, as it has done year after year, so nobody is in the best mood. There might be some more balanced assessments of Morton's time here if we do manage to scrape a top six place this season.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #373 on: April 16, 2023, 11:32:14 pm »
Quote from: RoverAndOut on April 16, 2023, 11:25:10 pm
I think some Rovers fans were expecting an impact similar to Harvey Elliot when he arrived. Obviously that was misguided as Morton is simply nowhere near that level. In fairness he's got a dismal set of options in front of him, and his midfield partners are inconsistent at the best of times. We're disappointed Morton has only contributed two assists and no goals, considering the amount of playing time he's had, but he's far from our biggest issue - particularly when you've got the likes of Sam Gallagher up front making a mockery of football as a profession.

We've also got a young lad called Adam Wharton who our fans desperately want to see more of, as he's looked excellent in his few appearances this season, but Morton is in some ways blocking his path as the other one of the midfield two, Travis, is captain and plays the more defensive midfield role. that only leaves one spot available and the manager either prefers or is compelled to pick Morton. I have no idea if there's a contractual obligation to play him for a set % of matches where he's available.

Probably the most consistent criticism of Morton is his physical strength, and sometimes he seems to lack the desire to track back and get stuck in - both qualities needed at Championship level when you're in a midfield two. Might just be a case of the Championship not suiting Morton's abilities.

Our form has also been pretty poor lately, and of course all players tend to get some OTT criticism when results are bad. So, don't judge our fans too harshly. We're seeing another playoff opportunity slip away, as it has done year after year, so nobody is in the best mood. There might be some more balanced assessments of Morton's time here if we do manage to scrape a top six place this season.

Thanks for the info/update. :)
Offline tubby

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #374 on: April 17, 2023, 09:56:20 am »
That's good feedback and tallies with what I've seen of him at Blackburn.  Whenever I watch him he's looked great when he's on the ball, but is always chasing players who have got away from him off it.  I think his lack of physical gifts will be the issue for us but I can see a world in which he's one of the back up midfielders.
Offline Fordy

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #375 on: April 24, 2023, 02:46:55 pm »
He's out for the rest of the season now. Fractured metatarsal during Saturday's game with Preston North End.


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tyler-morton-injury-update

Hopefully, fit for pre season.
Offline tubby

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #376 on: April 24, 2023, 02:54:49 pm »
Now he truly is a Liverpool midfielder.
Offline Fromola

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #377 on: April 24, 2023, 02:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on April 24, 2023, 02:46:55 pm
He's out for the rest of the season now. Fractured metatarsal during Saturday's game with Preston North End.


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tyler-morton-injury-update

Hopefully, fit for pre season.


That is a blow if he misses pre-season, that's his chance to impress and show he can be part of the squad. Particularly if we're in Europa/Conference next season.

Shame he misses the rest of their games though as they've got a decent chance of promotion at Wembley.
Offline Fordy

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #378 on: April 24, 2023, 03:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 24, 2023, 02:58:17 pm

That is a blow if he misses pre-season, that's his chance to impress and show he can be part of the squad. Particularly if we're in Europa/Conference next season.

Shame he misses the rest of their games though as they've got a decent chance of promotion at Wembley.

What is it, 6 weeks out?

He should be back for pre season.
Online RoverAndOut

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #379 on: April 25, 2023, 12:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 24, 2023, 02:58:17 pm
Shame he misses the rest of their games though as they've got a decent chance of promotion at Wembley.

We really don't. Even if we somehow sneak into the playoffs (lose tonight and it's out of our hands) we'd get smashed in the semis. Nowhere near good enough.

Hopefully Morton's next loan move will suit him better, assuming he isn't used for Liverpool next season. Just didn't work out for him at Rovers. I wouldn't say he was bad for us, but he hasn't been impressive either. He played a lot, which is about as much as I can say about his time here.

Wishing him the best on his recovery and future career.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #380 on: April 25, 2023, 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: RoverAndOut on April 25, 2023, 12:39:26 pm
We really don't. Even if we somehow sneak into the playoffs (lose tonight and it's out of our hands) we'd get smashed in the semis. Nowhere near good enough.

Hopefully Morton's next loan move will suit him better, assuming he isn't used for Liverpool next season. Just didn't work out for him at Rovers. I wouldn't say he was bad for us, but he hasn't been impressive either. He played a lot, which is about as much as I can say about his time here.

Wishing him the best on his recovery and future career.
He seems to have divided opinion among your supporters. As far as I can tell, he started out well, but his form has fluctuated throughout the second half of the season.
Offline Fordy

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #381 on: April 26, 2023, 09:39:23 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on April 25, 2023, 02:42:37 pm
He seems to have divided opinion among your supporters. As far as I can tell, he started out well, but his form has fluctuated throughout the second half of the season.

Like most of the Rovers players it would seem. Overall, I think his loan was very good.
Online royhendo

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #382 on: April 26, 2023, 12:14:26 pm »
Quote from: RoverAndOut on April 25, 2023, 12:39:26 pm
We really don't. Even if we somehow sneak into the playoffs (lose tonight and it's out of our hands) we'd get smashed in the semis. Nowhere near good enough.

Hopefully Morton's next loan move will suit him better, assuming he isn't used for Liverpool next season. Just didn't work out for him at Rovers. I wouldn't say he was bad for us, but he hasn't been impressive either. He played a lot, which is about as much as I can say about his time here.

Wishing him the best on his recovery and future career.

Ta for this - it's the 'he played a lot' that jumps out for me. Tomasson seemed pretty keen on him.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #383 on: April 26, 2023, 05:55:33 pm »
From a Liverpool point of view, the amount of minutes he got was more important than his performances. We needed to get minutes into his legs and get his body more used to men's football.
Online RoverAndOut

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #384 on: April 26, 2023, 09:27:23 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on April 26, 2023, 12:14:26 pm
Ta for this - it's the 'he played a lot' that jumps out for me. Tomasson seemed pretty keen on him.

Assuming there was no agreement in place for Morton to play a certain amount of games when fit, Tomasson definitely favoured him as our primary CM. He was in the first eleven pretty much every game when fit, and rarely substituted, so Tomasson trusted him as a player for the full 90.
Online Aldo1988

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #385 on: April 28, 2023, 09:36:20 pm »
Interesting take on him from Hardy...

The young midfielder has spent this season on loan at Blackburn, and Hardy said of his fellow Wirralian: I think he will [make it], yeah. He should make it in the first team, he could become a regular.

Just the way hes so physically fit, he can run and he can cover ground, and technically hes good as well.

Wasn't one of the criticisms aimed at him that he wasn't very mobile?
Offline Draex

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 09:35:33 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 28, 2023, 09:36:20 pm
Interesting take on him from Hardy...

The young midfielder has spent this season on loan at Blackburn, and Hardy said of his fellow Wirralian: I think he will [make it], yeah. He should make it in the first team, he could become a regular.

Just the way hes so physically fit, he can run and he can cover ground, and technically hes good as well.

Wasn't one of the criticisms aimed at him that he wasn't very mobile?

Its probably the speed around the park rather than the energy to run all day. The Premiership is played at an insane pace and if youre half a yard off it you chase shadows. Huge step up to that level.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 10:08:08 am »
Fella who I work with and is a Rovers season ticket holder said he was very hit and miss. Doesn't think he is anywhere near ready to play for a premier league club, never mind Liverpool. All about opinions I suppose.
Online RoverAndOut

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:38:30 pm »
The Championship is a very different league to the PL, and Morton was surrounded by players that are significantly less talented than who he'd be playing with at Liverpool, so it might be difficult to read a great deal into whether his loan at Rovers proves he's ready to play for Liverpool. On the other hand, it was obvious from the first few games Harvey Elliott played for us that he was going places, even though as a whole the team struggled that season.

Morton doesn't seem to have issues in terms of mobility, it's more than he doesn't always make the effort to bust a gut and track back to get stuck in when it's needed. Granted he usually had Travis beside him who does more of the dirty work, but in this league you really need both CM's committed to that part of the game when defending.
