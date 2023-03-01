« previous next »
Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 1, 2023, 12:03:36 pm
To me, he's an exciting prospect, technically very good, decent football brain. when he fills out he'll be boss. Blackburn is perfect for him right now, and he's playing 50%+ of their games. They're choosing when to put him in and when not to. He's actually being managed very very well by Jon Dahl Tommasen.

I think some fans have a habit of comparing kids to seniors in inferior leagues. He's a kid. Let him develop. No one saw Bajcetic coming.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 1, 2023, 12:12:54 pm
Would like to see him given a chance in pre-season, definitely has something about him.  Just worry about his physical capabilities in a team that's crying out for more speed and power in midfield.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 19, 2023, 09:10:39 pm
Anyone watch him today in the cup? Heard there was a bit of scapegoating?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 19, 2023, 11:15:28 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 19, 2023, 09:10:39 pm
Anyone watch him today in the cup? Heard there was a bit of scapegoating?

Apparently their fans are not fond of him at all, was receiving abuse from their away end so Ive been told. Ive mostly seen very negative stuff written about him, which is unfortunate.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 01:00:46 am
A quick glance at the post match reaction on their forums doesn't favor Morton as well with him being labelled inconsistent/weak/not good enough. Surprising since he has made 40 appearances for them this season. Might be reactionary. 
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 08:50:57 am
Quote from: shank94 on March 20, 2023, 01:00:46 am
A quick glance at the post match reaction on their forums doesn't favor Morton as well with him being labelled inconsistent/weak/not good enough. Surprising since he has made 40 appearances for them this season. Might be reactionary.
He will never be powerful enough for a top half PL side.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 09:37:20 am
He was down holding his face for the last goal, seems people think he was trying to get the game stopped rather than just fighting for the ball. No idea if he was actually injured as I didn't watch in full.

The reaction to him online is very odd. Liverpool fans hyping up his appearances, Blackburn fans saying he's been awful.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 09:39:36 am
I read an article speculating that the only reason he was in the side so much for Blackburn was because we had a punitive clause in the contract which came into effect if didn't play x% of available minutes/games.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 09:40:55 am
I think thats just a reflection of fans these days. Its easier to pile on someone who isn't actually your player. We're not innocent in it, look at the reaction to Arthur. Pretty similar when we signed Kabak. He's played in all but two games for a side who have barely been outside the top six in the Championship, I'd suggest he's doing something right.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 09:42:23 am
There's a guy on YouTube who does match compilations for Morton, showing everything, warts and all.  His passing, his positioning, etc, even when he gives it away.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YHZRLVYNOaw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YHZRLVYNOaw</a>

Will wait for his one from this weekend and see how Tyler really did.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 10:02:15 am
Quote from: El Lobo on March 20, 2023, 09:40:55 am
I think thats just a reflection of fans these days. Its easier to pile on someone who isn't actually your player. We're not innocent in it, look at the reaction to Arthur. Pretty similar when we signed Kabak. He's played in all but two games for a side who have barely been outside the top six in the Championship, I'd suggest he's doing something right.

I'd rather we kept Morton and loaned blackburn arthur tbf. Meet in the middle that way.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 10:38:46 am
Quote from: .adam on March 20, 2023, 09:39:36 am
I read an article speculating that the only reason he was in the side so much for Blackburn was because we had a punitive clause in the contract which came into effect if didn't play x% of available minutes/games.

Its in all players contracts than we loan out
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 11:57:13 am
Ironic thing is he was involved in both Blackburn goals. Put the ball across for the penalty decision then won the ball well in the middle for the 2nd one. As someone above says I'd be sceptical about him making it in the top flight due to physicality but he's doing alright for the time being and should become a well rounded player.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 12:14:08 pm
Quote from: Sharado on March 20, 2023, 10:02:15 am
I'd rather we kept Morton and loaned blackburn arthur tbf. Meet in the middle that way.
:lmao I like that idea
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 05:17:22 pm
Quote from: Elzar on March 20, 2023, 09:37:20 am
He was down holding his face for the last goal, seems people think he was trying to get the game stopped rather than just fighting for the ball. No idea if he was actually injured as I didn't watch in full.

The reaction to him online is very odd. Liverpool fans hyping up his appearances, Blackburn fans saying he's been awful.

 It looked a bit of a nothing challenge in real time and not a reason for the ref to stop the game but i guess he got a finger in the eye.He did o.k during the game but not really outstanding.I don't think he's gonna make it at Liverpool but he'll find a fit somewhere.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
March 20, 2023, 05:49:20 pm
Quote from: Elzar on March 20, 2023, 09:37:20 am
He was down holding his face for the last goal, seems people think he was trying to get the game stopped rather than just fighting for the ball. No idea if he was actually injured as I didn't watch in full.

The reaction to him online is very odd. Liverpool fans hyping up his appearances, Blackburn fans saying he's been awful.

sounds like a typical day on RAWK. 

could be that he's an easy target for their fans who like a good moan coz he's not really "one of theirs" and as a PL club player he should be winning them games regularly.

edit:  looks like Lobo got these thoughts in earlier.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 10:26:16 am
 Jurgen Klopp plans to hand Tyler Morton a chance to impress during preseason, having heard really positive feedback from the midfielders loan spell with Blackburn Rovers. [@JamesPearceLFC]
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 11:05:33 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:26:16 am
Jurgen Klopp plans to hand Tyler Morton a chance to impress during preseason, having heard really positive feedback from the midfielders loan spell with Blackburn Rovers. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Great news, we need some good solid and dependable midfielders for the squad.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 11:18:26 am
It's not like he did bad for us when he filled in, just needed a bit more time, despite what some at BR are saying I think he might make it here and could be really useful, glad he's going to be given at least pre-season to show us
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 11:21:31 am
He was always going to be given pre-season here. Dont think its anything surprising.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 11:30:02 am
Not every PL player that makes it goes and excels at a lower league loan.

However, the chances of Morton making it are slim. That's mainly because of the odds of any young player making it to a CL level ability and performance is relatively small. That's not being down on Morton, it 's just being realistic about the hurdles that every young players needs to navigate to get to a high enough level to play for a CL team.

It makes sense to give him a chance in pre-season and see how he's developed. If he's a good squad option then that's a good thing - even if he's 8th or 9th in the midfield pecking order. He'd ultimately be a HG player, which we are lacking, and he'd be cheap with low wages and no transfer fee. If he shows he capable of doing that job as a 8th/9th midfielder then it's a no-brainer and allows fund to be concentrated elsewhere in the squad.

The hurdle to being 8th/9th choice is still quite high though. hence why taking a look at him in pre-season, to see how he has progressed, makes complete sense. You aren't commenting anything to him or stopping doing anything major in the transfer marker as a result of this.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 11:31:36 am
Having a fairly decent, young, homegrown/club trained, seemingly fairly robust CM is no bad thing when we're losing at least three from our current crop of midfielders in the summer and quite probably more.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 11:59:05 am
He should go out on loan again hopefully to a premier league side.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 12:09:49 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on March 20, 2023, 08:50:57 am
He will never be powerful enough for a top half PL side.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 12:09:54 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:59:05 am
He should go out on loan again hopefully to a premier league side.

Why is being on loan to a PL club better than being 8th choice at Liverpool?

I don't have a strong opinion on this. If pushed I'd be thinking about whether Morton could fill a squad role for 23/24. That's why my focus would be. Can we fill a hole in the squad with a cheap option and focus funds (wages and transfer fees) on players who'll be more prominent in 1st team selection.

Maybe Morton's longer term development might be better placed with a loan. Maybe not. That would only make sense if you thought in 2024 onwards he could be more than a peripheral squad option.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 12:20:47 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:26:16 am
Jurgen Klopp plans to hand Tyler Morton a chance to impress during preseason, having heard really positive feedback from the midfielders loan spell with Blackburn Rovers. [@JamesPearceLFC]
He should be given some time with first team squad.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 12:41:12 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:09:54 pm
Why is being on loan to a PL club better than being 8th choice at Liverpool?

I don't have a strong opinion on this. If pushed I'd be thinking about whether Morton could fill a squad role for 23/24. That's why my focus would be. Can we fill a hole in the squad with a cheap option and focus funds (wages and transfer fees) on players who'll be more prominent in 1st team selection.

Maybe Morton's longer term development might be better placed with a loan. Maybe not. That would only make sense if you thought in 2024 onwards he could be more than a peripheral squad option.

He will get more games.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 12:43:50 pm
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 01:11:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:41:12 pm
He will get more games.

So you are viewing him being a long term option that we want to nurture over the next few years and make sure his development is key determinant of what he does next?

Just trying to get a sense of what you potentially view him as and why 'potentially' more games would help when at loan to a lower PL team versus training with Liverpool squad.

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 01:39:28 pm
Will no doubt be another Curtis Jones. In the squad for homegrown reasons. May make a few £m on him next summer.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 01:39:28 pm
Will no doubt be another Curtis Jones. In the squad for homegrown reasons. May make a few £m on him next summer.

What a strange statement, Jones has been horrifically unlucky with injuries, he's a quality prospect.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 03:39:39 pm
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:39:39 pm
I don't follow Morton, and I know that the Rovers fans are not too impressed with him....

Only going off one mate, who's a bit more forgiving maybe, but he seemed to think he'd started the season well - had a bit of a dip and come back stronger recently. I know they were a bit miffed around Christmas, and after the FA cup at the weekend. But I'm not sure it's as bad as some of their online lads would make you think.  But caveat - sample size of one lad.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 03:51:30 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm
Only going off one mate, who's a bit more forgiving maybe, but he seemed to think he'd started the season well - had a bit of a dip and come back stronger recently. I know they were a bit miffed around Christmas, and after the FA cup at the weekend. But I'm not sure it's as bad as some of their online lads would make you think.  But caveat - sample size of one lad.
There was an article with Jon Dahl Tomasson's quotes on Morton, and it was clear that he rates him. Maybe Blacburn need a better player for their No6 role, being a club with promotion aspirations, but they are around those places with Morton. Jon Dahl Tomasson also said that Morton needed a break because of the intensity in the Championship, and was better after that, as your mate told you too. I don't have any social media accounts for a reason, so I don't read what's posted there...
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 05:06:05 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:11:53 pm
So you are viewing him being a long term option that we want to nurture over the next few years and make sure his development is key determinant of what he does next?

Just trying to get a sense of what you potentially view him as and why 'potentially' more games would help when at loan to a lower PL team versus training with Liverpool squad.

Yes exactly he needs as many games as possible at a top level at his age, not to the point of being overloaded but I feel hes development would go along further being a mainstay in a lower PL side than it would getting the odd game here.

He would be far down the pecking order here, he hasnt exactly set the championship alight, I dont think he is an Elliott type who can play for a top PL club from 18 onwards in that regards, but in a couple years I could see him being a good squad player here and maybe more, and if not that at least by him playing in a team in a top league we could get a 20M+ fee from him if all goes well.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Yesterday at 05:07:06 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 01:39:28 pm
Will no doubt be another Curtis Jones. In the squad for homegrown reasons. May make a few £m on him next summer.

Jones was actually a bigger talent as a youth player, its injuries that have derailed him and he could still have a good future here.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 08:06:43 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
What a strange statement, Jones has been horrifically unlucky with injuries, he's a quality prospect.
Evidence?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:17:33 am
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 08:06:43 am
Evidence?
Elite ball progression from passing and carrying. MF normally start to put it together around 22-24, he has all the qualities to be a starting caliber 8, he just need to get fit and put it together
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones

Morton hasn't showed that as much, may be in part to Blackburn style of play, Championship good experience for him.
https://fbref.com/en/players/2bc28bb9/Tyler-Morton
