Not every PL player that makes it goes and excels at a lower league loan.



However, the chances of Morton making it are slim. That's mainly because of the odds of any young player making it to a CL level ability and performance is relatively small. That's not being down on Morton, it 's just being realistic about the hurdles that every young players needs to navigate to get to a high enough level to play for a CL team.



It makes sense to give him a chance in pre-season and see how he's developed. If he's a good squad option then that's a good thing - even if he's 8th or 9th in the midfield pecking order. He'd ultimately be a HG player, which we are lacking, and he'd be cheap with low wages and no transfer fee. If he shows he capable of doing that job as a 8th/9th midfielder then it's a no-brainer and allows fund to be concentrated elsewhere in the squad.



The hurdle to being 8th/9th choice is still quite high though. hence why taking a look at him in pre-season, to see how he has progressed, makes complete sense. You aren't commenting anything to him or stopping doing anything major in the transfer marker as a result of this.