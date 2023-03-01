« previous next »
« Reply #320 on: March 1, 2023, 12:03:36 pm »
To me, he's an exciting prospect, technically very good, decent football brain. when he fills out he'll be boss. Blackburn is perfect for him right now, and he's playing 50%+ of their games. They're choosing when to put him in and when not to. He's actually being managed very very well by Jon Dahl Tommasen.

I think some fans have a habit of comparing kids to seniors in inferior leagues. He's a kid. Let him develop. No one saw Bajcetic coming.
« Reply #321 on: March 1, 2023, 12:12:54 pm »
Would like to see him given a chance in pre-season, definitely has something about him.  Just worry about his physical capabilities in a team that's crying out for more speed and power in midfield.
« Reply #322 on: March 19, 2023, 09:10:39 pm »
Anyone watch him today in the cup? Heard there was a bit of scapegoating?
« Reply #323 on: March 19, 2023, 11:15:28 pm »
Anyone watch him today in the cup? Heard there was a bit of scapegoating?

Apparently their fans are not fond of him at all, was receiving abuse from their away end so Ive been told. Ive mostly seen very negative stuff written about him, which is unfortunate.
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 01:00:46 am »
A quick glance at the post match reaction on their forums doesn't favor Morton as well with him being labelled inconsistent/weak/not good enough. Surprising since he has made 40 appearances for them this season. Might be reactionary. 
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:50:57 am »
A quick glance at the post match reaction on their forums doesn't favor Morton as well with him being labelled inconsistent/weak/not good enough. Surprising since he has made 40 appearances for them this season. Might be reactionary.
He will never be powerful enough for a top half PL side.
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:37:20 am »
He was down holding his face for the last goal, seems people think he was trying to get the game stopped rather than just fighting for the ball. No idea if he was actually injured as I didn't watch in full.

The reaction to him online is very odd. Liverpool fans hyping up his appearances, Blackburn fans saying he's been awful.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:39:36 am »
I read an article speculating that the only reason he was in the side so much for Blackburn was because we had a punitive clause in the contract which came into effect if didn't play x% of available minutes/games.
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:40:55 am »
I think thats just a reflection of fans these days. Its easier to pile on someone who isn't actually your player. We're not innocent in it, look at the reaction to Arthur. Pretty similar when we signed Kabak. He's played in all but two games for a side who have barely been outside the top six in the Championship, I'd suggest he's doing something right.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 am »
There's a guy on YouTube who does match compilations for Morton, showing everything, warts and all.  His passing, his positioning, etc, even when he gives it away.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YHZRLVYNOaw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YHZRLVYNOaw</a>

Will wait for his one from this weekend and see how Tyler really did.
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:02:15 am »
I think thats just a reflection of fans these days. Its easier to pile on someone who isn't actually your player. We're not innocent in it, look at the reaction to Arthur. Pretty similar when we signed Kabak. He's played in all but two games for a side who have barely been outside the top six in the Championship, I'd suggest he's doing something right.

I'd rather we kept Morton and loaned blackburn arthur tbf. Meet in the middle that way.
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 am »
I read an article speculating that the only reason he was in the side so much for Blackburn was because we had a punitive clause in the contract which came into effect if didn't play x% of available minutes/games.

Its in all players contracts than we loan out
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 am »
Ironic thing is he was involved in both Blackburn goals. Put the ball across for the penalty decision then won the ball well in the middle for the 2nd one. As someone above says I'd be sceptical about him making it in the top flight due to physicality but he's doing alright for the time being and should become a well rounded player.
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 12:14:08 pm »
I'd rather we kept Morton and loaned blackburn arthur tbf. Meet in the middle that way.
:lmao I like that idea
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 05:17:22 pm »
He was down holding his face for the last goal, seems people think he was trying to get the game stopped rather than just fighting for the ball. No idea if he was actually injured as I didn't watch in full.

The reaction to him online is very odd. Liverpool fans hyping up his appearances, Blackburn fans saying he's been awful.

 It looked a bit of a nothing challenge in real time and not a reason for the ref to stop the game but i guess he got a finger in the eye.He did o.k during the game but not really outstanding.I don't think he's gonna make it at Liverpool but he'll find a fit somewhere.
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 05:49:20 pm »
He was down holding his face for the last goal, seems people think he was trying to get the game stopped rather than just fighting for the ball. No idea if he was actually injured as I didn't watch in full.

The reaction to him online is very odd. Liverpool fans hyping up his appearances, Blackburn fans saying he's been awful.

sounds like a typical day on RAWK. 

could be that he's an easy target for their fans who like a good moan coz he's not really "one of theirs" and as a PL club player he should be winning them games regularly.

edit:  looks like Lobo got these thoughts in earlier.
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
 Jurgen Klopp plans to hand Tyler Morton a chance to impress during preseason, having heard really positive feedback from the midfielders loan spell with Blackburn Rovers. [@JamesPearceLFC]
« Reply #337 on: Today at 11:05:33 am »
Jurgen Klopp plans to hand Tyler Morton a chance to impress during preseason, having heard really positive feedback from the midfielders loan spell with Blackburn Rovers. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Great news, we need some good solid and dependable midfielders for the squad.
« Reply #338 on: Today at 11:18:26 am »
It's not like he did bad for us when he filled in, just needed a bit more time, despite what some at BR are saying I think he might make it here and could be really useful, glad he's going to be given at least pre-season to show us
« Reply #339 on: Today at 11:21:31 am »
He was always going to be given pre-season here. Dont think its anything surprising.
« Reply #340 on: Today at 11:30:02 am »
Not every PL player that makes it goes and excels at a lower league loan.

However, the chances of Morton making it are slim. That's mainly because of the odds of any young player making it to a CL level ability and performance is relatively small. That's not being down on Morton, it 's just being realistic about the hurdles that every young players needs to navigate to get to a high enough level to play for a CL team.

It makes sense to give him a chance in pre-season and see how he's developed. If he's a good squad option then that's a good thing - even if he's 8th or 9th in the midfield pecking order. He'd ultimately be a HG player, which we are lacking, and he'd be cheap with low wages and no transfer fee. If he shows he capable of doing that job as a 8th/9th midfielder then it's a no-brainer and allows fund to be concentrated elsewhere in the squad.

The hurdle to being 8th/9th choice is still quite high though. hence why taking a look at him in pre-season, to see how he has progressed, makes complete sense. You aren't commenting anything to him or stopping doing anything major in the transfer marker as a result of this.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

« Reply #341 on: Today at 11:31:36 am »
Having a fairly decent, young, homegrown/club trained, seemingly fairly robust CM is no bad thing when we're losing at least three from our current crop of midfielders in the summer and quite probably more.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
