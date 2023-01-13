« previous next »
Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
January 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am
Quote from: Fromola on January 12, 2023, 04:48:48 pm
Bajcetic and Morton would be better off used as part of the midfield rotation than Elliott and Carvalho (at least with our usual systems). They're better at off the ball/defensive work and have a good passing range.

Morton's done well overall at Blackburn and the year on loan will have done him good. If we're losing 4+ midfielders then Morton will have opportunities. Obviously we need to sign a minimum of 2 as well.

He did well last season but was thrown in the deep end on occasion in very makeshift teams against strong opposition (Spurs away, Leicester in the cup).
Both Bajcetic and Morton are More 6 role and 8 controller role. Carvalho and Elliott are both the more playmaking role they supposed to the highest of the midfielders.
Will be interesting to see what Klopp chooses to do with Morton
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
January 13, 2023, 08:24:14 am
Quote from: RedG13 on January 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am
Both Bajcetic and Morton are More 6 role and 8 controller role. Carvalho and Elliott are both the more playmaking role they supposed to the highest of the midfielders.
Will be interesting to see what Klopp chooses to do with Morton

We need the legs at 6 and 8 before we can indulge a playmaker in front.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
January 13, 2023, 08:24:55 am
Quote from: Fromola on January 12, 2023, 05:06:08 pm
Blackburn have been very powderpuff at times. Having a good season but have already lost 12 league games.

Morton aside their midfield is youthful and lacking physicality for the level. They're obviously doing something right though as they're sat in 3rd.
3rd with a 0 GD and 3 points over the 6th/7th place teams. They will have a shot to get the playoffs. Also somehow they have 0 draws currently.
Burnley(Who now play football instead of rugby) and Sheffield United currently seem the two strongest teams in the championship and look on pace to come up.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 01:51:50 am
Could both Bacjectic and Morton play in the same midfield moving forward either in a 3 or a 2 ? It sure would save us a lot of money although might not stop us from getting at least one if not two CM in the summer ?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 11:08:14 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on February  4, 2023, 01:51:50 am
Could both Bacjectic and Morton play in the same midfield moving forward either in a 3 or a 2 ? It sure would save us a lot of money although might not stop us from getting at least one if not two CM in the summer ?

We will buy a few midfielders regardless but yes i do think the manager will take a look at Morton in pre season to see how much hes improved, like with so many others it seems to be the physical element that is lacking from the academy, we produce good footballers but theyre not necessarily as athletic as we need them to be
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 06:37:54 pm
Morton isnt ready. He isn't even at Harvey's level right now. If you ask any blackburn fan they'll tell you he shouldn't be playing as often as he does for them. He'll improve surely, but it's mad to pitch him as a solution for next season.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on February  4, 2023, 06:37:54 pm
Morton isnt ready. He isn't even at Harvey's level right now. If you ask any blackburn fan they'll tell you he shouldn't be playing as often as he does for them. He'll improve surely, but it's mad to pitch him as a solution for next season.

Morton is ready. Blackburn fans are raving about him and when I have seen him this season he has been outstanding.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 06:47:17 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  4, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Morton is ready. Blackburn fans are raving about him

He isn't..and they're really not.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 06:51:29 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on February  4, 2023, 06:47:17 pm
He isn't..and they're really not.

since when?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 06:52:43 pm
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 4, 2023, 06:54:37 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  4, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Morton is ready. Blackburn fans are raving about him and when I have seen him this season he has been outstanding.

A Blackburn mate of mine said he's been good, albeit a little inconsistent at times. Doesn't think he's prem quality yet though.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 5, 2023, 04:33:08 pm
Quote from: Asam on February  4, 2023, 11:08:14 am
We will buy a few midfielders regardless but yes i do think the manager will take a look at Morton in pre season to see how much hes improved, like with so many others it seems to be the physical element that is lacking from the academy, we produce good footballers but theyre not necessarily as athletic as we need them to be

Agreed, hes one of our few midfielders doing well this season and a season of senior football will only benefit his development.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 6, 2023, 08:05:22 pm
I just got a stream going to see Blackburn v Wigan and Morton is on the bench,back to Marc Riley then.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 7, 2023, 11:48:42 am
I wouldn't have any qualms about throwing him in next season, assuming we buy other midfielders.  As others have said, he's not much physically and whenever I've watched him for Blackburn he always ends up chasing after a forward who's got the other side of him.  Needs to work on his positioning a bit more.

Technically he's really good.  Buys himself time and can spray the ball around the pitch.  It's just that mobility he's lacking and it's the one thing we're desperate for in midfield.

Expect he'll either be a solid back up option for us next season or we'll move him on.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 01:17:51 am
This lad almost certainly wont make it here. I can see him being a player elsewhere and it does look a bit shite writing a player off like this but thats how it works with players from the academy. There is very few that will play regularly in the premier league or of a similar level never mind being an ever present for a team with our aspirations.

Theres no guarantee Bajčetić makes it here and he is now a starter that has already shown far more in this short time. He does look like he has a good chance but its early days.

Even if I never seen Morton play I see Fordys on the bandwagon so that means theres zero chance for the lad.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 05:30:41 am
Quote from: MBL? on February  8, 2023, 01:17:51 am
This lad almost certainly wont make it here. I can see him being a player elsewhere and it does look a bit shite writing a player off like this but thats how it works with players from the academy. There is very few that will play regularly in the premier league or of a similar level never mind being an ever present for a team with our aspirations.

Theres no guarantee Bajčetić makes it here and he is now a starter that has already shown far more in this short time. He does look like he has a good chance but its early days.

Even if I never seen Morton play I see Fordys on the bandwagon so that means theres zero chance for the lad.
But you felt you had to do it anyway....why? It doesn't achieve anything other than add a bit more negativity to proceedings, especially at a time when things are already fraught around the club and the fanbase.

Everyone knows that most young players don't become top level stars, even those who start out showing promise; it doesn't need spelling out. Football support is partly fantasy and vicarious wish fullfillment. We express great hopes in young players because it's a positive, enriching thing to do, and to show support and enthusiasm for them as they take their initial steps in the professional game. The aim is to support and back their dreams, not to be 'right'.

A whole subculture of modern 'fans' has emerged, full of people who are turning what should be something joyous and beautiful into some kind of continuously dampening cold logic exercise, and it's mostly as a way of trying to show how 'clever' they are.

So now we can't even back young players of potential and dream great dreams for them without somone pissing all over it in ther nerdy, Mr Bean voice

Fuck right off with that!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 06:01:49 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  8, 2023, 05:30:41 am
But you felt you had to do it anyway....why? It doesn't achieve anything other than add a bit more negativity to proceedings, especially at a time when things are already fraught around the club and the fanbase.

Everyone knows that most young players don't become top level stars, even those who start out showing promise; it doesn't need spelling out. Football support is partly fantasy and vicarious wish fullfillment. We express great hopes in young players because it's a positive, enriching thing to do, and to show support and enthusiasm for them as they take their initial steps in the professional game. The aim is to support and back their dreams, not to be 'right'.

A whole subculture of modern 'fans' has emerged, full of people who are turning what should be something joyous and beautiful into some kind of continuously dampening cold logic exercise, and it's mostly as a way of trying to show how 'clever' they are.

So now we can't even back young players of potential and dream great dreams for them without somone pissing all over it in ther nerdy, Mr Bean voice

Fuck right off with that!

I put it down to people being impatient, and unwilling to just "see what happens". And a desire for validation as some football intellectual (is there even such a thing). I've given up trying to predict anything. It'd be good to see more of our young players make it is top EPL players. I was quietly impressed by Bajcetic and Morton. I hope JK can do something with them next season.

It's just worth noting that Mr. Bean rarely spoke (other than to see very few words such as "Bean... or "Ah yes... The Steak..." or "426 Please") so probably unfair to conflate someone who's overly vocal with a meaningless opinion to someone who is famous for not saying much at all.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 06:14:13 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on February  8, 2023, 06:01:49 am
I put it down to people being impatient, and unwilling to just "see what happens". And a desire for validation as some football intellectual (is there even such a thing). I've given up trying to predict anything. It'd be good to see more of our young players make it is top EPL players. I was quietly impressed by Bajcetic and Morton. I hope JK can do something with them next season.

It's just worth noting that Mr. Bean rarely spoke (other than to see very few words such as "Bean... or "Ah yes... The Steak..." or "426 Please") so probably unfair to conflate someone who's overly vocal with a meaningless opinion to someone who is famous for not saying much at all.
Fair point about the Beanster. I guess I just meant that strangulated tone of voice rather than verbosity. But I take the point and apologise to the laconic turkey-botherer ;)
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 06:15:54 am
Hopefully all this FFP business will mean that clubs are run like they used to and local, home grown/trained players will be an actual thing.
Hopefully.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 06:43:15 am
Quote from: daggerdoo on February  8, 2023, 06:15:54 am
Hopefully all this FFP business will mean that clubs are run like they used to and local, home grown/trained players will be an actual thing.
Hopefully.

You're a brave man .... all those posters who spend most of their waking hours in the Transfer thread will be hunting you down any minute now.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 01:25:00 pm
Quote from: MBL? on February  8, 2023, 01:17:51 am
This lad almost certainly wont make it here. I can see him being a player elsewhere and it does look a bit shite writing a player off like this but thats how it works with players from the academy. There is very few that will play regularly in the premier league or of a similar level never mind being an ever present for a team with our aspirations.

Theres no guarantee Bajčetić makes it here and he is now a starter that has already shown far more in this short time. He does look like he has a good chance but its early days.

Even if I never seen Morton play I see Fordys on the bandwagon so that means theres zero chance for the lad.

Why not?.Every team has a squad and he could at  the least save the club millions and fill onto the subs bench at the least. Every player takes different amounts of time to develop. Plus they extended the subs bench a while back to encourage bring youth team players through.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 05:14:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on February  7, 2023, 11:48:42 am
I wouldn't have any qualms about throwing him in next season, assuming we buy other midfielders.  As others have said, he's not much physically and whenever I've watched him for Blackburn he always ends up chasing after a forward who's got the other side of him.  Needs to work on his positioning a bit more.

Technically he's really good.  Buys himself time and can spray the ball around the pitch.  It's just that mobility he's lacking and it's the one thing we're desperate for in midfield.

Expect he'll either be a solid back up option for us next season or we'll move him on.

He could do a job but Blackburn fans seem non-plussed with him (and most of their players at their moment). You'd want him really standing out there if he's ready for us. Bajcetic has come into a really struggling Liverpool team in his first season as a first team footballer and stood out. I don't think Morton would have and he had the experience last season of playing in our first team.

It depends on Europe as well. If we end up in Europa League or Conference League he's a player you could give those minutes to. I don't think he's someone you could throw in next to Bajcetic in the PL though, especially as they're both slender. If a lot of midfielders leave this summer and we sign probably 2, then it frees up a squad space.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 8, 2023, 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  4, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Morton is ready. Blackburn fans are raving about him and when I have seen him this season he has been outstanding.

Watched him in Blackburn's recent FA Cup tie at home with Birmingham City.  He gave the ball away countless times, quite often under little to no real pressure.  The first missed pass lead to a Birmingham City goal.

If he's making those type of errors frequently in games he is way off being ready for the Premier League which is a giant leap forward.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
February 9, 2023, 12:57:48 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  8, 2023, 05:30:41 am
But you felt you had to do it anyway....why? It doesn't achieve anything other than add a bit more negativity to proceedings, especially at a time when things are already fraught around the club and the fanbase.

Everyone knows that most young players don't become top level stars, even those who start out showing promise; it doesn't need spelling out. Football support is partly fantasy and vicarious wish fullfillment. We express great hopes in young players because it's a positive, enriching thing to do, and to show support and enthusiasm for them as they take their initial steps in the professional game. The aim is to support and back their dreams, not to be 'right'.

A whole subculture of modern 'fans' has emerged, full of people who are turning what should be something joyous and beautiful into some kind of continuously dampening cold logic exercise, and it's mostly as a way of trying to show how 'clever' they are.

So now we can't even back young players of potential and dream great dreams for them without somone pissing all over it in ther nerdy, Mr Bean voice

Fuck right off with that!

This is right

Quote from: MBL? on February  8, 2023, 01:17:51 am
Even if I never seen Morton play I see Fordys on the bandwagon so that means theres zero chance for the lad.

But this is also right
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 09:32:37 pm
Was apparently superb tonight for Blackburn in their win over Leicester.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:07:31 pm
Sounds like he had a great match, made a good block in the area. Don't see any reason why he can't take Ox's spot in the squad. We're not going to replace 3 (or more) midfielders with purchases, better to let Morton and Bajcetic take 2 spots so we can go and buy 2 quality CMs.

6 months back here to see what he's learned and then possibly another loan in Jan if we find we don't need him or he's not ready.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:15:08 pm
Only watched the second half, didnt think he was very good.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:21:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on February  8, 2023, 05:30:41 am
But you felt you had to do it anyway....why? It doesn't achieve anything other than add a bit more negativity to proceedings, especially at a time when things are already fraught around the club and the fanbase.

Everyone knows that most young players don't become top level stars, even those who start out showing promise; it doesn't need spelling out. Football support is partly fantasy and vicarious wish fullfillment. We express great hopes in young players because it's a positive, enriching thing to do, and to show support and enthusiasm for them as they take their initial steps in the professional game. The aim is to support and back their dreams, not to be 'right'.

A whole subculture of modern 'fans' has emerged, full of people who are turning what should be something joyous and beautiful into some kind of continuously dampening cold logic exercise, and it's mostly as a way of trying to show how 'clever' they are.

So now we can't even back young players of potential and dream great dreams for them without somone pissing all over it in ther nerdy, Mr Bean voice

Fuck right off with that!
For years there have been ridiculous expectations put on young players who clearly arent going to make it here. I love how you try paint me as the modern fan who slags off players as some kind of slight just because I am pointing out something very obvious. Just to be clear I dont do that and saying this lad wont make it is not slagging him off. I hope Im wrong and if I am Ill apologise to you directly on here just to keep you happy. Till then though you can fuck off because I will have my opinion no matter what you think or say on here.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 11:26:10 pm
He was only on the bench at the weekend so I wonder if hes possibly fallen out of their first 11. Dont know how many played tonight started the weekend too
