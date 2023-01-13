This lad almost certainly wont make it here. I can see him being a player elsewhere and it does look a bit shite writing a player off like this but thats how it works with players from the academy. There is very few that will play regularly in the premier league or of a similar level never mind being an ever present for a team with our aspirations.



Theres no guarantee Bajčetić makes it here and he is now a starter that has already shown far more in this short time. He does look like he has a good chance but its early days.



Even if I never seen Morton play I see Fordys on the bandwagon so that means theres zero chance for the lad.



But you felt you had to do it anyway....why? It doesn't achieve anything other than add a bit more negativity to proceedings, especially at a time when things are already fraught around the club and the fanbase.Everyone knows that most young players don't become top level stars, even those who start out showing promise; it doesn't need spelling out. Football support is partly fantasy and vicarious wish fullfillment. We express great hopes in young players because it's a positive, enriching thing to do, and to show support and enthusiasm for them as they take their initial steps in the professional game. The aim is to support and back their dreams, not to be 'right'.A whole subculture of modern 'fans' has emerged, full of people who are turning what should be something joyous and beautiful into some kind of continuously dampening cold logic exercise, and it's mostly as a way of trying to show how 'clever' they are.So now we can't even back young players of potential and dream great dreams for them without somone pissing all over it in ther nerdy, Mr Bean voiceFuck right off with that!