Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall

RedG13

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #280 on: January 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am
Quote from: Fromola on January 12, 2023, 04:48:48 pm
Bajcetic and Morton would be better off used as part of the midfield rotation than Elliott and Carvalho (at least with our usual systems). They're better at off the ball/defensive work and have a good passing range.

Morton's done well overall at Blackburn and the year on loan will have done him good. If we're losing 4+ midfielders then Morton will have opportunities. Obviously we need to sign a minimum of 2 as well.

He did well last season but was thrown in the deep end on occasion in very makeshift teams against strong opposition (Spurs away, Leicester in the cup).
Both Bajcetic and Morton are More 6 role and 8 controller role. Carvalho and Elliott are both the more playmaking role they supposed to the highest of the midfielders.
Will be interesting to see what Klopp chooses to do with Morton
Fromola

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #281 on: January 13, 2023, 08:24:14 am
Quote from: RedG13 on January 13, 2023, 08:19:50 am
Both Bajcetic and Morton are More 6 role and 8 controller role. Carvalho and Elliott are both the more playmaking role they supposed to the highest of the midfielders.
Will be interesting to see what Klopp chooses to do with Morton

We need the legs at 6 and 8 before we can indulge a playmaker in front.
RedG13

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #282 on: January 13, 2023, 08:24:55 am
Quote from: Fromola on January 12, 2023, 05:06:08 pm
Blackburn have been very powderpuff at times. Having a good season but have already lost 12 league games.

Morton aside their midfield is youthful and lacking physicality for the level. They're obviously doing something right though as they're sat in 3rd.
3rd with a 0 GD and 3 points over the 6th/7th place teams. They will have a shot to get the playoffs. Also somehow they have 0 draws currently.
Burnley(Who now play football instead of rugby) and Sheffield United currently seem the two strongest teams in the championship and look on pace to come up.
smurfinaus

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #283 on: February 4, 2023, 01:51:50 am
Could both Bacjectic and Morton play in the same midfield moving forward either in a 3 or a 2 ? It sure would save us a lot of money although might not stop us from getting at least one if not two CM in the summer ?
Asam

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #284 on: February 4, 2023, 11:08:14 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on February  4, 2023, 01:51:50 am
Could both Bacjectic and Morton play in the same midfield moving forward either in a 3 or a 2 ? It sure would save us a lot of money although might not stop us from getting at least one if not two CM in the summer ?

We will buy a few midfielders regardless but yes i do think the manager will take a look at Morton in pre season to see how much hes improved, like with so many others it seems to be the physical element that is lacking from the academy, we produce good footballers but theyre not necessarily as athletic as we need them to be
AmanShah21

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #285 on: February 4, 2023, 06:37:54 pm
Morton isnt ready. He isn't even at Harvey's level right now. If you ask any blackburn fan they'll tell you he shouldn't be playing as often as he does for them. He'll improve surely, but it's mad to pitch him as a solution for next season.
Fordy

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #286 on: February 4, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on February  4, 2023, 06:37:54 pm
Morton isnt ready. He isn't even at Harvey's level right now. If you ask any blackburn fan they'll tell you he shouldn't be playing as often as he does for them. He'll improve surely, but it's mad to pitch him as a solution for next season.

Morton is ready. Blackburn fans are raving about him and when I have seen him this season he has been outstanding.
Pistolero

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #287 on: February 4, 2023, 06:47:17 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  4, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Morton is ready. Blackburn fans are raving about him

He isn't..and they're really not.
newterp

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #288 on: February 4, 2023, 06:51:29 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on February  4, 2023, 06:47:17 pm
He isn't..and they're really not.

since when?
Coolie High

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #289 on: February 4, 2023, 06:52:43 pm
Solomon Grundy

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #290 on: February 4, 2023, 06:54:37 pm
Quote from: Fordy on February  4, 2023, 06:45:53 pm
Morton is ready. Blackburn fans are raving about him and when I have seen him this season he has been outstanding.

A Blackburn mate of mine said he's been good, albeit a little inconsistent at times. Doesn't think he's prem quality yet though.
MrGrumpy

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #291 on: February 5, 2023, 04:33:08 pm
Quote from: Asam on February  4, 2023, 11:08:14 am
We will buy a few midfielders regardless but yes i do think the manager will take a look at Morton in pre season to see how much hes improved, like with so many others it seems to be the physical element that is lacking from the academy, we produce good footballers but theyre not necessarily as athletic as we need them to be

Agreed, hes one of our few midfielders doing well this season and a season of senior football will only benefit his development.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #292 on: February 6, 2023, 08:05:22 pm
I just got a stream going to see Blackburn v Wigan and Morton is on the bench,back to Marc Riley then.
tubby

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 am
I wouldn't have any qualms about throwing him in next season, assuming we buy other midfielders.  As others have said, he's not much physically and whenever I've watched him for Blackburn he always ends up chasing after a forward who's got the other side of him.  Needs to work on his positioning a bit more.

Technically he's really good.  Buys himself time and can spray the ball around the pitch.  It's just that mobility he's lacking and it's the one thing we're desperate for in midfield.

Expect he'll either be a solid back up option for us next season or we'll move him on.
MBL?

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #294 on: Today at 01:17:51 am
This lad almost certainly wont make it here. I can see him being a player elsewhere and it does look a bit shite writing a player off like this but thats how it works with players from the academy. There is very few that will play regularly in the premier league or of a similar level never mind being an ever present for a team with our aspirations.

Theres no guarantee Bajčetić makes it here and he is now a starter that has already shown far more in this short time. He does look like he has a good chance but its early days.

Even if I never seen Morton play I see Fordys on the bandwagon so that means theres zero chance for the lad.
Ghost Town

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #295 on: Today at 05:30:41 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:17:51 am
This lad almost certainly wont make it here. I can see him being a player elsewhere and it does look a bit shite writing a player off like this but thats how it works with players from the academy. There is very few that will play regularly in the premier league or of a similar level never mind being an ever present for a team with our aspirations.

Theres no guarantee Bajčetić makes it here and he is now a starter that has already shown far more in this short time. He does look like he has a good chance but its early days.

Even if I never seen Morton play I see Fordys on the bandwagon so that means theres zero chance for the lad.
But you felt you had to do it anyway....why? It doesn't achieve anything other than add a bit more negativity to proceedings, especially at a time when things are already fraught around the club and the fanbase.

Everyone knows that most young players don't become top level stars, even those who start out showing promise; it doesn't need spelling out. Football support is partly fantasy and vicarious wish fullfillment. We express great hopes in young players because it's a positive, enriching thing to do, and to show support and enthusiasm for them as they take their initial steps in the professional game. The aim is to support and back their dreams, not to be 'right'.

A whole subculture of modern 'fans' has emerged, full of people who are turning what should be something joyous and beautiful into some kind of continuously dampening cold logic exercise, and it's mostly as a way of trying to show how 'clever' they are.

So now we can't even back young players of potential and dream great dreams for them without somone pissing all over it in ther nerdy, Mr Bean voice

Fuck right off with that!
