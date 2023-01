Young lad bags of potential signs new long term deal.



No one gives a shit because theyíre moaning about something/anything they can find to moan about, transfers, owners, backing staff, players. Letís just batter them all theyíve given us nothing at all no joy no success nothing these past few years. So much so weíre all too busy moaning to be happy that one of our young reds with plenty of potential signs a new deal and no one has anything to say



They're all desperate for this midfielder who will magically transform our season, they'll be in fucking hysterics if we do sign one and it doesn't get better - the new midfielder will then obviously be shite. Maybe they should try having some fucking faith that the man who took us from being on our way to shite when he came in, to winners of everything, being able to turn it around, with the squad that came within a whisker of winning everything only 7 months ago.Anyway, great news on Tyler, we've got some great talent coming through, its gonna be fun.