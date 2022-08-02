It was definitely reported for one of our previous loans - can't remember who exactly. Not sure if it applies to every loan.
Whats happened to Tyler Morton. He was in and around the first team last year and played in midfield for some big games.Now I dont see him on the website as a first team squad player or even on loan
He's at Blackburn.
Pretty sure the answer is no, but wtf I'll ask anyway .... is there any way we can get him back in January?
We probably could as he's our player but I doubt we would.
We probably could as he's our player but I doubt we would. Might hinder his development. He seems integral for Blackburn as well. Smart move by the club loaning him out. He's definitely got a future with us imo.
It entirely depends on whether we added a break clause to the loan with Blackburn.I suspect we did but I don't think we'll exercise it.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.77]