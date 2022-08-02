« previous next »
Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall

  ave a sensa yuma? It appears e will :) Needs an 'h' in 'Cef', clearly! Appy retirement, fella :)
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #240 on: August 2, 2022, 08:40:26 pm
It was definitely reported for one of our previous loans - can't remember who exactly. Not sure if it applies to every loan.
I'll put a fiver on Ryan Kent at Bristol City, I can afford to lose that.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #241 on: August 3, 2022, 11:41:04 am
Was it not Elliot at Blackburn? That's where I remember it from and then everyone assumed it would be the same when Clarkson went there last year and didn't play.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #242 on: September 7, 2022, 08:34:59 am
Whats happened to Tyler Morton. He was in and around the first team last year and played in midfield for some big games.

Now I dont see him on the website as a first team squad player or even on loan
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #243 on: September 7, 2022, 08:37:06 am
Whats happened to Tyler Morton. He was in and around the first team last year and played in midfield for some big games.

Now I dont see him on the website as a first team squad player or even on loan

He's at Blackburn.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #244 on: September 7, 2022, 08:38:52 am
He's at Blackburn.

Thats good to hear. Hope he has a great year there. I was really impressed with his first team displays
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #245 on: October 23, 2022, 11:04:00 pm

Morton seems to be doing really well now, clearly a class above the level hes at right now in terms
of footballing ability
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #246 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm
If I've got the time, I purposely watched the Blackburn games when they are on sky to see how Morton is getting on. Doing very well, a level above those around him. Sky's the limit for this kid.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #247 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm
Pretty sure the answer is no, but wtf I'll ask anyway .... is there any way we can get him back in January?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #248 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm
Pretty sure the answer is no, but wtf I'll ask anyway .... is there any way we can get him back in January?

We probably could as he's our player but I doubt we would. Might hinder his development. He seems integral for Blackburn as well. Smart move by the club loaning him out. He's definitely got a future with us imo.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #249 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm
We probably could as he's our player but I doubt we would.

It entirely depends on whether we added a break clause to the loan with Blackburn.

I suspect we did but I don't think we'll exercise it.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #250 on: Today at 04:02:00 pm
We probably could as he's our player but I doubt we would. Might hinder his development. He seems integral for Blackburn as well. Smart move by the club loaning him out. He's definitely got a future with us imo.
Yeah, I completely get the development issue .... but if we don't sign someone who can slot in immediately in MF in January, not recalling him would be criminal imo.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Reply #251 on: Today at 04:05:43 pm
It entirely depends on whether we added a break clause to the loan with Blackburn.

I suspect we did but I don't think we'll exercise it.

I don't think we will either, we seem to have a good relationship with Blackburn in regards to them taking our young lads for a season or two.
