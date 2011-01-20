I dont think he a future number 6 long term. One thing Klopp has valued there and I think the the club will value is height in that spot unless he has like 4 or 5 inch growth spurt he doesn't have the height to be a long term future #6, in some games yea but full time unlikely.



Actually you're right it's true that Kloppo wants as much height as possible in his 6's, for artillery deterrence. So as amazing as Kante is Klopp probably wouldn't have a role for him...My thing with having a reserve 6/DM is this: before we got Fabs I was crying out for one for years, and wore my mates' ears out saying 'every toolbox needs a hammer!'. And then we got Fabinho who is like the ELITE of ELITE hammers made out of Mithril or Unobtainium.So now my argument goes like this: our toolbox needs a spare hammer. Reason being there are certain games when Fab wants a day off, and indeed there are 'lesser' league and domestic cup games where in all honesty you don't need a Mithril hammer - a standard one is perfectly suitable.Our spare wouldn't have to compare to Fabs in majesty or height; he could be like a Toffee hammer, perfect for smashing and pulverising the hopes and dreams of Toffees and other smaller teams