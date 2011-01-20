« previous next »
  I before E, except in Dalglish.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #200 on: January 10, 2022, 07:45:38 am »
It's the fact he's been trusted in the CL that makes me think he's more than just a place holder for the main lads. You're going to blood youngsters in the domestic cups but to offer a starting place to Morton in the CL as well as play him in the league indicates that he is very highly rated.
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!...
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #201 on: January 10, 2022, 08:26:32 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 10, 2022, 07:45:38 am
It's the fact he's been trusted in the CL that makes me think he's more than just a place holder for the main lads. You're going to blood youngsters in the domestic cups but to offer a starting place to Morton in the CL as well as play him in the league indicates that he is very highly rated.

It's a bit like Nat last season though. We've needed him more than we'd have liked due to a depleted midfield, so he's needed to step up quicker. Milan was a really good opportunity for him but we had a lot of midfielders missing and were able to rest players for Porto and Milan as we'd won the group early. He was really thrown in at the deep end at Spurs and then comes in against Leicester in the cup and they've got their best team out. He's not quite ready physically for that and also in terms of experience which will come with time and the learning curve.

Games like Shrewsbury and Cardiff in the cup are the ideal games for him this season.
  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #202 on: January 10, 2022, 08:56:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on January 10, 2022, 08:26:32 am
It's a bit like Nat last season though. We've needed him more than we'd have liked due to a depleted midfield, so he's needed to step up quicker. Milan was a really good opportunity for him but we had a lot of midfielders missing and were able to rest players for Porto and Milan as we'd won the group early. He was really thrown in at the deep end at Spurs and then comes in against Leicester in the cup and they've got their best team out. He's not quite ready physically for that and also in terms of experience which will come with time and the learning curve.

Games like Shrewsbury and Cardiff in the cup are the ideal games for him this season.
Circumstances have certainly offered him opportunities this season but I think his acceleration to first team matters is more than just being the place holder that Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams were - that was really desperate so a solution had to be found. It feels different with Morton somehow.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #203 on: January 10, 2022, 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 10, 2022, 08:56:06 am
Circumstances have certainly offered him opportunities this season but I think his acceleration to first team matters is more than just being the place holder that Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams were - that was really desperate so a solution had to be found. It feels different with Morton somehow.
He feels like he as the technical ability to play at the PL level, He not big enough to be a 6 full time in the squad. Question is how well does he develop physical and is good enough to be 8 type at this level for at least as a squad player. It really depends on how he fills out etc. The game he started vs Spurs he as clearly not there yet in terms of speed etc. He is young like his ability but think he needs some time, MFer take time to develop. It will be good for him to stay with the team and keep developing.
  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #204 on: January 10, 2022, 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 10, 2022, 10:42:26 am
He feels like he as the technical ability to play at the PL level, He not big enough to be a 6 full time in the squad. Question is how well does he develop physical and is good enough to be 8 type at this level for at least as a squad player. It really depends on how he fills out etc. The game he started vs Spurs he as clearly not there yet in terms of speed etc. He is young like his ability but think he needs some time, MFer take time to develop. It will be good for him to stay with the team and keep developing.

I think that Thiago isn't as much of a loss as much as an injury to Fabinho would be. Most of our youngsters are neat with the ball and comfortable in possession. It's their defensive awareness and physicality which is questionable.
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!...
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #205 on: January 10, 2022, 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 10, 2022, 08:56:06 am
Circumstances have certainly offered him opportunities this season but I think his acceleration to first team matters is more than just being the place holder that Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams were - that was really desperate so a solution had to be found. It feels different with Morton somehow.

For sure he's a player that's highly rated.

Klopp wouldn't want to throw him in at the deep end this season though, he stated after his debut that he really needs to bulk up a lot and learn his craft etc.

Domestic cup games have given him a good opportunity and then the last two CL games were really ideal for him with the group won (although he might not have got those games had other players been available). It helps that the CL less physical as well. Spurs away was the kind of game he's not ready for, or Leicester given the strength of the side they had out.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #206 on: January 10, 2022, 05:10:23 pm »
I think hell be given opportunities to play in all of the midfield roles and possibly become a long term replacement for Henderson rather than purely a DM. That may change as he matures and becomes stronger, perhaps his strengths will lead him to become one thing or the other.

He certainly seems to have a good passing range, is able to play quickly in tight spaces while his ability to hold our shape should hopefully also improve the more he plays. A lot is asked of our midfielders so its not surprising that at times it can look like hes not involved or things pass him by, really interested to see see how he develops
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #207 on: January 12, 2022, 08:32:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on January 10, 2022, 01:09:26 pm
I think that Thiago isn't as much of a loss as much as an injury to Fabinho would be. Most of our youngsters are neat with the ball and comfortable in possession. It's their defensive awareness and physicality which is questionable.
Different Roles. Keita can fill Thiago role pretty well when he been given chance see the Burnley game. Both are important. Jones and Morton at bigger games where experience and controlling games are not there at this time. Jones did awesome at Porto then struggled in a game shortly after.
Thiago role is lot of passes that break defense shape, Fabinho stopping the counter more, his passing is still good for a 6
  Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #208 on: January 12, 2022, 10:31:11 am »
i think he's an 8 and it showed vs Shrewsbury where he actually drove forward with the ball at feet, it's also why he struggled against Spurs
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #209 on: January 12, 2022, 10:46:35 am »
Quote from: scatman on January 12, 2022, 10:31:11 am
i think he's an 8 and it showed vs Shrewsbury where he actually drove forward with the ball at feet, it's also why he struggled against Spurs
Its where he's always stood out more in the acadmey as well. Think playing as the deepest midfielder is/was partly just that's where there was minutes and he was next up in terms of acadmey midfield options with Clarkson out on loan.
  bury Regular.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #210 on: January 12, 2022, 10:48:58 am »
You could see why hes played as a 6 though, hes not the most athletic, neither quick or strong, very good technically though and incredibly intelligent and mature for his age.

If were going to move him to the 8 then I would like us to give Balagizi a go too.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #211 on: January 12, 2022, 10:53:48 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 12, 2022, 10:46:35 am
Its where he's always stood out more in the acadmey as well. Think playing as the deepest midfielder is/was partly just that's where there was minutes and he was next up in terms of acadmey midfield options with Clarkson out on loan.

He went through a spell of scoring goals regularly too a season or so ago so clearly can play higher up the pitch.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #212 on: January 28, 2022, 09:21:31 pm »
I have high hopes for Tyler Morton altho I admit i haven't seen anough of hims to get a good picture of his qualities; i've only been to one game this season (Porto at home) and he played in that but i wasn't sober enough to watch him closely.

To those who know, at his current very early level is he better on the ball or off it? I'm more interested in the latter but would welcome anyone's insights whether he could be shaped into a reserve holding player for us
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #213 on: January 29, 2022, 04:36:13 am »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on January 28, 2022, 09:21:31 pm
I have high hopes for Tyler Morton altho I admit i haven't seen anough of hims to get a good picture of his qualities; i've only been to one game this season (Porto at home) and he played in that but i wasn't sober enough to watch him closely.

To those who know, at his current very early level is he better on the ball or off it? I'm more interested in the latter but would welcome anyone's insights whether he could be shaped into a reserve holding player for us

His biggest strength at the moment seems to be positional sense and control when in possession. Weakness seem to be out of possession can be a bit rash and panic but that all comes with experience. What shines is his football brain and technique when on the ball

He needs to bulk up to be a beast of a 6, personally dont ever see him as an 8 but also havent seen him in a role where he has more freedom compared to the 6
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #214 on: January 29, 2022, 08:39:18 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on January 29, 2022, 04:36:13 am
His biggest strength at the moment seems to be positional sense and control when in possession. Weakness seem to be out of possession can be a bit rash and panic but that all comes with experience. What shines is his football brain and technique when on the ball

He needs to bulk up to be a beast of a 6, personally dont ever see him as an 8 but also havent seen him in a role where he has more freedom compared to the 6
I dont think he a future number 6 long term. One thing Klopp has valued there and I think the the club will value is height in that spot unless he has like 4 or 5 inch growth spurt he doesn't have the height to be a long term future #6, in some games yea but full time unlikely.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #215 on: January 29, 2022, 09:07:54 am »
I used to envy man United being able to give opportunities to youngsters in champions League dead rubbers whilst we were fighting tooth and nail to get out of the group stage.
Injuries may have accelerated his opportunities but I often feel it takes pressure of a youngster. Go out there last, do your best. If you have a shocker it's fine. There's nobody else we'd have out there, and the result doesn't matter.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #216 on: January 29, 2022, 11:37:00 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 29, 2022, 08:39:18 am
I dont think he a future number 6 long term. One thing Klopp has valued there and I think the the club will value is height in that spot unless he has like 4 or 5 inch growth spurt he doesn't have the height to be a long term future #6, in some games yea but full time unlikely.

 :( Actually you're right it's true that Kloppo wants as much height as possible in his 6's, for artillery deterrence. So as amazing as Kante is Klopp probably wouldn't have a role for him...

My thing with having a reserve 6/DM is this: before we got Fabs I was crying out for one for years, and wore my mates' ears out saying 'every toolbox needs a hammer!'. And then we got Fabinho who is like the ELITE of ELITE hammers made out of Mithril or Unobtainium.

So now my argument goes like this: our toolbox needs a spare hammer. Reason being there are certain games when Fab wants a day off, and indeed there are 'lesser' league and domestic cup games where in all honesty you don't need a Mithril hammer - a standard one is perfectly suitable.

Our spare wouldn't have to compare to Fabs in majesty or height; he could be like a Toffee hammer, perfect for smashing and pulverising the hopes and dreams of Toffees and other smaller teams
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #217 on: January 29, 2022, 12:53:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 29, 2022, 08:39:18 am
I dont think he a future number 6 long term. One thing Klopp has valued there and I think the the club will value is height in that spot unless he has like 4 or 5 inch growth spurt he doesn't have the height to be a long term future #6, in some games yea but full time unlikely.

How tall is he? My memory may have betrayed me but I thought he was pretty tall but just quite slim
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #218 on: January 29, 2022, 12:55:43 pm »
Nicely put zakoktBeast, agree 100%.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #219 on: January 29, 2022, 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 29, 2022, 12:53:19 pm
How tall is he? My memory may have betrayed me but I thought he was pretty tall but just quite slim

5/10 maybe 5/11.
  Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #220 on: January 29, 2022, 03:00:13 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on January 29, 2022, 04:36:13 am
His biggest strength at the moment seems to be positional sense and control when in possession. Weakness seem to be out of possession can be a bit rash and panic but that all comes with experience. What shines is his football brain and technique when on the ball

He needs to bulk up to be a beast of a 6, personally dont ever see him as an 8 but also havent seen him in a role where he has more freedom compared to the 6
he's a number 8, that's where he usually plays and he played it against Shrews in the cup and looked good there
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #221 on: January 29, 2022, 08:44:12 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January 29, 2022, 12:53:19 pm
How tall is he? My memory may have betrayed me but I thought he was pretty tall but just quite slim
Wiki has him listed at 175 cm(5'9)
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #222 on: July 11, 2022, 02:59:25 pm »
Jurgen Klopp:

"By the way, Tyler Morton in training, incredible! He plays as a No.8 now, we dont force him to play as a controlling No.6 in a Premier League game [like vs Spurs in December 2021]. Hes training as a No.8, and its like wow, how good is that?!" #lfc [lfc]
  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #223 on: July 11, 2022, 04:07:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 11, 2022, 02:59:25 pm
Jurgen Klopp:

"By the way, Tyler Morton in training, incredible! He plays as a No.8 now, we dont force him to play as a controlling No.6 in a Premier League game [like vs Spurs in December 2021]. Hes training as a No.8, and its like wow, how good is that?!" #lfc [lfc]

Bit confused by what Jurgen means when he uses this to qualify his statement... Is he saying he's likely to get experience as 'an 8' (which I would interpret as perhaps having somewhat lesser individual responsibility than a 6), or that as an 8 is what he sees in Morton's future? Wondering if it's a bit like when we've seen younger defenders used at full-back to cut their teeth, before moving to centre-back, but could be reading it all wrong.
  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #224 on: July 11, 2022, 04:11:27 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 11, 2022, 04:07:42 pm
Bit confused by what Jurgen means when he uses this to qualify his statement... Is he saying he's likely to get experience as 'an 8' (which I would interpret as perhaps having somewhat lesser individual responsibility than a 6), or that as an 8 is what he sees in Morton's future? Wondering if it's a bit like when we've seen younger defenders used at full-back to cut their teeth, before moving to centre-back, but could be reading it all wrong.
Think he just means that they've had to use him as a 6 before, when needed, but he's pretty much an 8 and doing very well at it. From what I've seen of him at youth level that makes sense, he has looked good for an 8 berth for a while now.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #225 on: July 11, 2022, 04:12:07 pm »
Sounds like he is saying he wants him to play as an 8 but is an option at 6 if need be.

Mind he could be sold next week as Klopp never slates anyone in the squad !!

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!...
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #226 on: July 11, 2022, 04:47:57 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 11, 2022, 04:07:42 pm
Bit confused by what Jurgen means when he uses this to qualify his statement... Is he saying he's likely to get experience as 'an 8' (which I would interpret as perhaps having somewhat lesser individual responsibility than a 6), or that as an 8 is what he sees in Morton's future? Wondering if it's a bit like when we've seen younger defenders used at full-back to cut their teeth, before moving to centre-back, but could be reading it all wrong.

I don't think he sees him as having the stature, at least yet, to play as a 6 but has the skillset to be freed up a bit. I think if we loaned him to a Championship club for example they'd probably use him as an 8 as well.

It's because we could do with someone else to play a deeper role that saw him get a good chunk of minutes before Christmas last season, until he was really chucked in the deep end at Spurs with a depleted midfield and Conte taking advantage, whereas we're well stocked with 8's.


Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 04:49:44 pm »
Joined Blackburn on loan for the season

I expect him to play most games if fit, otherwise I don't think Klopp would sanction the loan. Now I have a reason to watch some Championship games at least
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 05:04:19 pm »
Playing under Jon Dahl Tomasson of all people.
Interesting to see how Blackburn develop him for sure.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 05:27:54 pm »
I really like the look of him. Just has that composure on the ball when pressed that he can get out of it.

A season in the rough and tumble of the Championship will be perfect for his development provided he plays of course.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 06:45:28 pm »
Hopefully hell get the playing time Elliot was given when he was there.  Big season for the lad.
  RAWK Cruiser.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #231 on: Today at 08:31:23 am »
Think he will get plenty of game time , liverpools loans are based on players getting games or there a quite hefty payments to be made by the loan club if they dont .
