It's the fact he's been trusted in the CL that makes me think he's more than just a place holder for the main lads. You're going to blood youngsters in the domestic cups but to offer a starting place to Morton in the CL as well as play him in the league indicates that he is very highly rated.



It's a bit like Nat last season though. We've needed him more than we'd have liked due to a depleted midfield, so he's needed to step up quicker. Milan was a really good opportunity for him but we had a lot of midfielders missing and were able to rest players for Porto and Milan as we'd won the group early. He was really thrown in at the deep end at Spurs and then comes in against Leicester in the cup and they've got their best team out. He's not quite ready physically for that and also in terms of experience which will come with time and the learning curve.Games like Shrewsbury and Cardiff in the cup are the ideal games for him this season.