I think hell be given opportunities to play in all of the midfield roles and possibly become a long term replacement for Henderson rather than purely a DM. That may change as he matures and becomes stronger, perhaps his strengths will lead him to become one thing or the other.
He certainly seems to have a good passing range, is able to play quickly in tight spaces while his ability to hold our shape should hopefully also improve the more he plays. A lot is asked of our midfielders so its not surprising that at times it can look like hes not involved or things pass him by, really interested to see see how he develops