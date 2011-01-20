« previous next »
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,385
  • Indefatigability
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #200 on: January 10, 2022, 07:45:38 am »
It's the fact he's been trusted in the CL that makes me think he's more than just a place holder for the main lads. You're going to blood youngsters in the domestic cups but to offer a starting place to Morton in the CL as well as play him in the league indicates that he is very highly rated.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #201 on: January 10, 2022, 08:26:32 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 10, 2022, 07:45:38 am
It's the fact he's been trusted in the CL that makes me think he's more than just a place holder for the main lads. You're going to blood youngsters in the domestic cups but to offer a starting place to Morton in the CL as well as play him in the league indicates that he is very highly rated.

It's a bit like Nat last season though. We've needed him more than we'd have liked due to a depleted midfield, so he's needed to step up quicker. Milan was a really good opportunity for him but we had a lot of midfielders missing and were able to rest players for Porto and Milan as we'd won the group early. He was really thrown in at the deep end at Spurs and then comes in against Leicester in the cup and they've got their best team out. He's not quite ready physically for that and also in terms of experience which will come with time and the learning curve.

Games like Shrewsbury and Cardiff in the cup are the ideal games for him this season.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,385
  • Indefatigability
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #202 on: January 10, 2022, 08:56:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on January 10, 2022, 08:26:32 am
It's a bit like Nat last season though. We've needed him more than we'd have liked due to a depleted midfield, so he's needed to step up quicker. Milan was a really good opportunity for him but we had a lot of midfielders missing and were able to rest players for Porto and Milan as we'd won the group early. He was really thrown in at the deep end at Spurs and then comes in against Leicester in the cup and they've got their best team out. He's not quite ready physically for that and also in terms of experience which will come with time and the learning curve.

Games like Shrewsbury and Cardiff in the cup are the ideal games for him this season.
Circumstances have certainly offered him opportunities this season but I think his acceleration to first team matters is more than just being the place holder that Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams were - that was really desperate so a solution had to be found. It feels different with Morton somehow.
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #203 on: January 10, 2022, 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 10, 2022, 08:56:06 am
Circumstances have certainly offered him opportunities this season but I think his acceleration to first team matters is more than just being the place holder that Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams were - that was really desperate so a solution had to be found. It feels different with Morton somehow.
He feels like he as the technical ability to play at the PL level, He not big enough to be a 6 full time in the squad. Question is how well does he develop physical and is good enough to be 8 type at this level for at least as a squad player. It really depends on how he fills out etc. The game he started vs Spurs he as clearly not there yet in terms of speed etc. He is young like his ability but think he needs some time, MFer take time to develop. It will be good for him to stay with the team and keep developing.
Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #204 on: January 10, 2022, 01:09:26 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on January 10, 2022, 10:42:26 am
He feels like he as the technical ability to play at the PL level, He not big enough to be a 6 full time in the squad. Question is how well does he develop physical and is good enough to be 8 type at this level for at least as a squad player. It really depends on how he fills out etc. The game he started vs Spurs he as clearly not there yet in terms of speed etc. He is young like his ability but think he needs some time, MFer take time to develop. It will be good for him to stay with the team and keep developing.

I think that Thiago isn't as much of a loss as much as an injury to Fabinho would be. Most of our youngsters are neat with the ball and comfortable in possession. It's their defensive awareness and physicality which is questionable.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #205 on: January 10, 2022, 01:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 10, 2022, 08:56:06 am
Circumstances have certainly offered him opportunities this season but I think his acceleration to first team matters is more than just being the place holder that Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams were - that was really desperate so a solution had to be found. It feels different with Morton somehow.

For sure he's a player that's highly rated.

Klopp wouldn't want to throw him in at the deep end this season though, he stated after his debut that he really needs to bulk up a lot and learn his craft etc.

Domestic cup games have given him a good opportunity and then the last two CL games were really ideal for him with the group won (although he might not have got those games had other players been available). It helps that the CL less physical as well. Spurs away was the kind of game he's not ready for, or Leicester given the strength of the side they had out.
Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,324
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #206 on: January 10, 2022, 05:10:23 pm »
I think hell be given opportunities to play in all of the midfield roles and possibly become a long term replacement for Henderson rather than purely a DM. That may change as he matures and becomes stronger, perhaps his strengths will lead him to become one thing or the other.

He certainly seems to have a good passing range, is able to play quickly in tight spaces while his ability to hold our shape should hopefully also improve the more he plays. A lot is asked of our midfielders so its not surprising that at times it can look like hes not involved or things pass him by, really interested to see see how he develops
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #207 on: January 12, 2022, 08:32:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on January 10, 2022, 01:09:26 pm
I think that Thiago isn't as much of a loss as much as an injury to Fabinho would be. Most of our youngsters are neat with the ball and comfortable in possession. It's their defensive awareness and physicality which is questionable.
Different Roles. Keita can fill Thiago role pretty well when he been given chance see the Burnley game. Both are important. Jones and Morton at bigger games where experience and controlling games are not there at this time. Jones did awesome at Porto then struggled in a game shortly after.
Thiago role is lot of passes that break defense shape, Fabinho stopping the counter more, his passing is still good for a 6
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #208 on: January 12, 2022, 10:31:11 am »
i think he's an 8 and it showed vs Shrewsbury where he actually drove forward with the ball at feet, it's also why he struggled against Spurs
Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #209 on: January 12, 2022, 10:46:35 am »
Quote from: scatman on January 12, 2022, 10:31:11 am
i think he's an 8 and it showed vs Shrewsbury where he actually drove forward with the ball at feet, it's also why he struggled against Spurs
Its where he's always stood out more in the acadmey as well. Think playing as the deepest midfielder is/was partly just that's where there was minutes and he was next up in terms of acadmey midfield options with Clarkson out on loan.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #210 on: January 12, 2022, 10:48:58 am »
You could see why hes played as a 6 though, hes not the most athletic, neither quick or strong, very good technically though and incredibly intelligent and mature for his age.

If were going to move him to the 8 then I would like us to give Balagizi a go too.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #211 on: January 12, 2022, 10:53:48 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on January 12, 2022, 10:46:35 am
Its where he's always stood out more in the acadmey as well. Think playing as the deepest midfielder is/was partly just that's where there was minutes and he was next up in terms of acadmey midfield options with Clarkson out on loan.

He went through a spell of scoring goals regularly too a season or so ago so clearly can play higher up the pitch.
Offline zadoktBeast

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm »
I have high hopes for Tyler Morton altho I admit i haven't seen anough of hims to get a good picture of his qualities; i've only been to one game this season (Porto at home) and he played in that but i wasn't sober enough to watch him closely.

To those who know, at his current very early level is he better on the ball or off it? I'm more interested in the latter but would welcome anyone's insights whether he could be shaped into a reserve holding player for us
Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:36:13 am »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm
I have high hopes for Tyler Morton altho I admit i haven't seen anough of hims to get a good picture of his qualities; i've only been to one game this season (Porto at home) and he played in that but i wasn't sober enough to watch him closely.

To those who know, at his current very early level is he better on the ball or off it? I'm more interested in the latter but would welcome anyone's insights whether he could be shaped into a reserve holding player for us

His biggest strength at the moment seems to be positional sense and control when in possession. Weakness seem to be out of possession can be a bit rash and panic but that all comes with experience. What shines is his football brain and technique when on the ball

He needs to bulk up to be a beast of a 6, personally dont ever see him as an 8 but also havent seen him in a role where he has more freedom compared to the 6
