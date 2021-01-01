« previous next »
Author Topic: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall  (Read 11778 times)

Offline Chris~

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:20:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:11:05 pm
Yeah good point makes sense that thats how we got there and you can see the argument - but the 6 is so fucking hard in our system when playing vs an effective counter attacking team  oh well
Yeah also Morton has only really been playing it since the League Cup game so really having to learn the role as he goes. Throughout the u18s and 23s he's been more of a an 8.
Offline RedG13

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
So play Minamino not Firmino.
Hes played the 6 against very different opposition - and not with two other midfielders who were coming back from injury, one of whom (Milner) whose become awful at keeping our shape without the ball.
He was getting left on an island against some of the more effective counter attackers in the league

Dont think any of it was his fault he was set up to fail today  and on the plus side he looks extremely tidy on the ball.
Then who the at 6? He started because he was best to fill the role of 6 in this game. You want Keita, Minamino or Milner playing 6? Probably not.
Milner leaving shape as 6 would be worse set up then.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:37:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm
Then who the at 6? He started because he was best to fill the role of 6 in this game. You want Keita, Minamino or Milner playing 6? Probably not.
Milner leaving shape as 6 would be worse set up then.


4231 was the alternative which we did (ish) in game
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
He was okay on the ball but consistently off the pace without it. Understandable for such a young player though. It's really not his fault. It is some of the more senior players that were the really underwhelming ones for me. Milner in particular was sloppy in his passing and seemed to not cover the necessary ground.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm »
Off the pace without it isn't really fair though. When fans see a player a little off the pace what the manager and analysts will see is massive gaps between our 3 midfielders.

Someone said it earlier, he was on an island out there at times and even Fabinho struggles in that situation sometimes. Tough game for him but it's all part of the journey. Remains boss on the ball though.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm
I thought he'd play Chamberlain to be honest. He's been decent defensively this.season and he seems to enjoy quick games. The management will know all about how fitness though and even naby/milner had to be pushed way beyond what klopp probably would have wanted. Tyler struggled but played some great balls in the first half. That one to Salah was almost perfect. It'll be great experience for him and klopp clearly rates him. Too good to go on loan probably
I think he played him out of absolute necessity today. Personally I think cover/competition for Fabinho is the one area where we really lack but that is not to say this lad won't be the answer long term but we saw last season how Klopp favours an older player over a young player in the short term.
I am sure ideally he would play him a game where he has to make one change to midfield or a dead rubber. Play the lad in an environment he can learn without destroying his confidence if he makes mistakes. Today all 3 players were coming in without real rhythm, even our best players struggle in those circumstances.
Personally would like us to bring a more experienced holding midfielder in. Morton has plenty of time and the more games he can start/come on in in where he is in a settled 11 and to some degree his performance doesn't have to be great, the better he will be in the long term imho.
Offline RedG13

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:21:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:37:39 pm
4231 was the alternative which we did (ish) in game
And Milner was more of the 6 when they went too and they still creating chances before the red card with it.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:11:02 am »
Looks a good player and very mature for his age. Needs to improve his first touch which lets him down a few times but is young enough to improve everything.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #168 on: Today at 03:44:16 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm
Off the pace without it isn't really fair though. When fans see a player a little off the pace what the manager and analysts will see is massive gaps between our 3 midfielders.

Someone said it earlier, he was on an island out there at times and even Fabinho struggles in that situation sometimes. Tough game for him but it's all part of the journey. Remains boss on the ball though.

I think this is a fair comment. to be honest I think he would have done better if he had to cover less ground and maybe was thrown in alongside Henderson and Thiago as opposed to Milner and Keita who were both not up to full sharpness having not played for a while. I did notice a couple of times where he got outmuscled or wasn't quick enough to the ball when a challenge in that position would have helped him win the ball and thwart the attack quickly. The margins are slim and the standards are high, unfortunately.
