I thought he'd play Chamberlain to be honest. He's been decent defensively this.season and he seems to enjoy quick games. The management will know all about how fitness though and even naby/milner had to be pushed way beyond what klopp probably would have wanted. Tyler struggled but played some great balls in the first half. That one to Salah was almost perfect. It'll be great experience for him and klopp clearly rates him. Too good to go on loan probably



I think he played him out of absolute necessity today. Personally I think cover/competition for Fabinho is the one area where we really lack but that is not to say this lad won't be the answer long term but we saw last season how Klopp favours an older player over a young player in the short term.I am sure ideally he would play him a game where he has to make one change to midfield or a dead rubber. Play the lad in an environment he can learn without destroying his confidence if he makes mistakes. Today all 3 players were coming in without real rhythm, even our best players struggle in those circumstances.Personally would like us to bring a more experienced holding midfielder in. Morton has plenty of time and the more games he can start/come on in in where he is in a settled 11 and to some degree his performance doesn't have to be great, the better he will be in the long term imho.