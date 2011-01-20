« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall  (Read 10103 times)

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #120 on: December 8, 2021, 02:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  8, 2021, 01:42:40 pm
Tyler Morton and Max Woltman 10 years ago.  ;D


They havent changed a bit
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #121 on: December 8, 2021, 05:01:46 pm »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,927
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #122 on: December 8, 2021, 05:22:05 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #123 on: December 8, 2021, 07:06:54 pm »
He's not going anywhere. Klopp loves this kid. Will be understudy to Fabinho.

Not yet a "lighthouse". Needs some of Goretzka's protein powder. But definitely brighter than the average bulb. How about "aircraft landing light"? Has a nice ring to it .   .    .
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,055
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #124 on: December 8, 2021, 11:35:42 pm »
He's looking promising but we should probably not get carried away just yet.

The list of Liverpool players who played between 1-24 games for the club is littered with promising young midfielders that RAWK gushed over.

In the last 15 years ago, I'm pretty sure I remember a lot of excitement about at least:

* Plessis - Killed it in debut against Arsenal - went on to play 7 games
* Rossiter - Scored on debut at 17 against Middlesbrough - Now playing for Fleetwood Town
* Stewart - Played a number of very decent games at the start of the Klopp era - Now plays for Hull

And that's without getting into the Grujics and Woodburns.

That's not to say Morton won't make it or isn't better than most of the above (prolly not as good as Grujic for now), but the level at Liverpool is unbelievably high. For now I'm pretty happy to cheer that he performs well in instances where we need someone to step in and give Fab a rest. That's already huge.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #125 on: December 8, 2021, 11:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on December  8, 2021, 11:35:42 pm
He's looking promising but we should probably not get carried away just yet.

The list of Liverpool players who played between 1-24 games for the club is littered with promising young midfielders that RAWK gushed over.

In the last 15 years ago, I'm pretty sure I remember a lot of excitement about at least:

* Plessis - Killed it in debut against Arsenal - went on to play 7 games
* Rossiter - Scored on debut at 17 against Middlesbrough - Now playing for Fleetwood Town
* Stewart - Played a number of very decent games at the start of the Klopp era - Now plays for Hull

And that's without getting into the Grujics and Woodburns.

That's not to say Morton won't make it or isn't better than most of the above (prolly not as good as Grujic for now), but the level at Liverpool is unbelievably high. For now I'm pretty happy to cheer that he performs well in instances where we need someone to step in and give Fab a rest. That's already huge.

Fun fact: I advocated for Woodburn to play the 'dead rubber' semi-final against Barca at Anfield so as to give him top game experience.

Glad I'm not a football manager.
Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,606
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #126 on: December 9, 2021, 12:51:54 am »
Quote from: mattD on December  8, 2021, 11:48:08 pm
Fun fact: I advocated for Woodburn to play the 'dead rubber' semi-final against Barca at Anfield so as to give him top game experience.

Glad I'm not a football manager.

Fun fact: Redcaps friends call him Johnny Buzzkill
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,055
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #127 on: December 9, 2021, 03:50:16 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on December  9, 2021, 12:51:54 am
Fun fact: Redcaps friends call him Johnny Buzzkill


hahahaha



... you think I have friends :lmao
Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,606
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #128 on: December 9, 2021, 09:45:23 am »
Quote from: Redcap on December  9, 2021, 03:50:16 am

hahahaha



... you think I have friends :lmao

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,350
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #129 on: December 9, 2021, 01:46:58 pm »
Personally am pretty ready to be all in on him - think he looks very promising in all areas except physically (something Klopp shares, saying he needs a body haha). His passing technique and execution are really nice, but in recent games he's looked good turning and dribbling in tight spaces too.

Thought he was comfortably our most competent and composed midfielder of the three that started. Fabinho was a bit rusty/within himself when on too, so probably includes him too.

Hope he gets to start all the remaining domestic cup games this season - young players need all the circumstances working in their favour that they can get.
Logged

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #130 on: December 9, 2021, 03:27:45 pm »
The question for him, as someone else has said, is whether he goes the Jones or Elliot route of development - stay or go a loan.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,001
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #131 on: December 9, 2021, 03:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on December  8, 2021, 11:35:42 pm
He's looking promising but we should probably not get carried away just yet.

The list of Liverpool players who played between 1-24 games for the club is littered with promising young midfielders that RAWK gushed over.

In the last 15 years ago, I'm pretty sure I remember a lot of excitement about at least:

* Plessis - Killed it in debut against Arsenal - went on to play 7 games
* Rossiter - Scored on debut at 17 against Middlesbrough - Now playing for Fleetwood Town
* Stewart - Played a number of very decent games at the start of the Klopp era - Now plays for Hull

And that's without getting into the Grujics and Woodburns.

That's not to say Morton won't make it or isn't better than most of the above (prolly not as good as Grujic for now), but the level at Liverpool is unbelievably high. For now I'm pretty happy to cheer that he performs well in instances where we need someone to step in and give Fab a rest. That's already huge.

Stewart did a job but he was already 23 and he was there just to keep things solid job defensively in midfield which he did. A midfield that had been powderpuff for years which gave him a bit more credit. He was a Caulker basically, there to tide us over.

Rossiter was someone I thought was going to be really good but injuries killed him. Out for 6 months with an ankle injury in 14/15 after making a solid debut.  Then comes back and Aidy Boothroyd decided to play him 3 90 minutes in 5 days (or something stupid like that) and snapped his hamstring, to the fury of Jurgen who'd just took over. The minutes he may have got then went to Kev Stewart. Rossiter was denied his chance to impress by that dinosaur. He's had serious muscle injuries ever since.

I wonder what might have been for Rossiter had he stayed injury free and got a chance under Jurgen.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #132 on: December 9, 2021, 03:44:04 pm »
I thought Woodburn was going to be our version of Paul Scholes.

I used to watch him on those under 18's and under 23 games and he was always head and shoulders above everyone at 16-17 years old.

Such a shame he stagnated so badly.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #133 on: December 9, 2021, 07:14:10 pm »
The bar has always been set high at Liverpool for youngsters regardless of who the manager is. The arrival of Klopp has raised that bar a couple of notches. The positive thing is though, any young lad really wanting to prove himself as a top class footballer is in the right place at Anfield. Incredible coaching team & fantastic facilities, plus the best manager in the world who's not afraid to give people a chance irrespective of their age.
Logged

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #134 on: December 9, 2021, 11:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Magix on December  9, 2021, 03:27:45 pm
The question for him, as someone else has said, is whether he goes the Jones or Elliot route of development - stay or go a loan.
Klopp has said many times that he doesn't like sending his players out on loan; he prefers them to stay and learn his way of playing using his training drills and techniques and soak up the formative ambience of his club and be around his senior players. And now with everyone housed at Kirkby, to develop at his training ground.

If he had his way no player would ever go out on loan; in practice, of course, some of them have to do so, just to manage numbers and stop stragnation at various key developmental junctures. But each loan that doesn't work out - e.g Williams at Swansea currently - makes it less likely that Klopp will entrust players he has his eye on to the vagaries of the laon system.

I would say the only reason Harvey went out on loan was that he was so young and yet so far ahead of his nominal age group; an unusual situation which doesn't happen often. And that same reason was also why his loan worked out so well and he got so much game time. He was a first-team player already before he went out on loan with only his age militating against immediate first team starts at the top level (not an issue at a lower level).

Tyler is older than Harvey was and seems ready to start; only his physical stature militates against it. It's possible he could be loaned out while he grows and fills out but I doubt it. On balance I would think that Morton will go the Curtis route and stay here rather than sit on some other team's bench.
« Last Edit: December 9, 2021, 11:25:53 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,614
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #135 on: December 10, 2021, 12:29:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on December  8, 2021, 01:42:40 pm
Tyler Morton and Max Woltman 10 years ago.  ;D



Standing on the sidelines, i was thinking "these lads clearly still need some gym time"  ;D  Looked about 15.

Great to see though. Gotta love it really. CL to boot.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,055
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #136 on: December 10, 2021, 12:48:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on December  9, 2021, 11:20:24 pm
Klopp has said many times that he doesn't like sending his players out on loan; he prefers them to stay and learn his way of playing using his training drills and techniques and soak up the formative ambience of his club and be around his senior players. And now with everyone housed at Kirkby, to develop at his training ground.

If he had his way no player would ever go out on loan; in practice, of course, some of them have to do so, just to manage numbers and stop stragnation at various key developmental junctures. But each loan that doesn't work out - e.g Williams at Swansea currently - makes it less likely that Klopp will entrust players he has his eye on to the vagaries of the laon system.

I would say the only reason Harvey went out on loan was that he was so young and yet so far ahead of his nominal age group; an unusual situation which doesn't happen often. And that same reason was also why his loan worked out so well and he got so much game time. He was a first-team player already before he went out on loan with only his age militating against immediate first team starts at the top level (not an issue at a lower level).

Tyler is older than Harvey was and seems ready to start; only his physical stature militates against it. It's possible he could be loaned out while he grows and fills out but I doubt it. On balance I would think that Morton will go the Curtis route and stay here rather than sit on some other team's bench.

Yeah I imagine if he got loaned to a more physical league he wouldn't get that many games. Best to just bulk up here with us.
Logged

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:32:36 pm »
Cometh the hour, cometh the Morton
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,024
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:36:54 pm »
Remember Tyler, the first rule about shite club, is you fucking smash 'em
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:11:22 pm »
A big opportunity for the lad, hope whatever the result he has a good game.

Would be nice to see him get an assist.  :scarf
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 