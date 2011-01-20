The question for him, as someone else has said, is whether he goes the Jones or Elliot route of development - stay or go a loan.



Klopp has said many times that he doesn't like sending his players out on loan; he prefers them to stay and learn his way of playing using his training drills and techniques and soak up the formative ambience of his club and be around his senior players. And now with everyone housed at Kirkby, to develop at his training ground.If he had his way no player would ever go out on loan; in practice, of course, some of them have to do so, just to manage numbers and stop stragnation at various key developmental junctures. But each loan that doesn't work out - e.g Williams at Swansea currently - makes it less likely that Klopp will entrust players he has his eye on to the vagaries of the laon system.I would say the only reason Harvey went out on loan was that he was so young and yet so far ahead of his nominal age group; an unusual situation which doesn't happen often. And that same reason was also why his loan worked out so well and he got so much game time. He was a first-team player already before he went out on loan with only his age militating against immediate first team starts at the top level (not an issue at a lower level).Tyler is older than Harvey was and seems ready to start; only his physical stature militates against it. It's possible he could be loaned out while he grows and fills out but I doubt it. On balance I would think that Morton will go the Curtis route and stay here rather than sit on some other team's bench.