Lets hope for an FA cup run and more league cup games because I really want to see more of him. He's so composed on the ball, his passing is very elegant and he seems to understand the 6 position. Given that our senior midfielders are all at peak age or out the other side of peak age there's a massive opportunity (and need actually) for younger players to come into the midfield setup. We've probably already saved ourselves £10s of millions with Elliot and Jones, we may be about to save ourselves a long term Fabinho successor with Morton... although perhaps I'm getting a little carried away!