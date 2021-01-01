« previous next »
Offline SamLad

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
Maybe a loan to Norwich would do him wonders?
nope. 
Offline B0151?

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:07:30 pm »
https://youtu.be/noVETqyDp4E

Look at Klopp's grin when asked about Morton (2nd question)
Offline Doc Red

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:48:09 pm »
Where did this kid come from?
Sheesh, he's going to be something special.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm »
Composure, technique and football IQ.

And he's NINETEEN!!!
Offline Max_powers

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:23:25 am »
Thought he was good vs Porto but he kinda played within himself.

He was really pinging some beautiful passes around today.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #85 on: Today at 01:00:22 am »
He plays a bit like Carrick, a bit like Busquets and has the same style/gait as Didi Hamann ;D, not a bad player to come from your academy.
Offline Magz50

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #86 on: Today at 01:05:10 am »
We've got a player here!
Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:15:38 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 01:05:10 am
We've got a player here!

Baller...
Offline SamLad

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:49:39 am »
The comms on DAZN (no clue who they were) both said they see a lot of young Stevie in him.

I think he's pretty damn remarkable but ffs I don't want these idiots setting the bar so high for a teenager. You can see him being asked about it in his first media interviews already.
Offline JasonF

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:54:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:49:39 am
The comms on DAZN (no clue who they were) both said they see a lot of young Stevie in him.

I think he's pretty damn remarkable but ffs I don't want these idiots setting the bar so high for a teenager. You can see him being asked about it in his first media interviews already.

I had the same commentators on my stream, to be fair they said he carried himself like Gerrard, and qualified it by saying if he ended up being half as good, 1/3 as good or even 1/10 as good a player as Gerrard he'd be something special.
Offline SamLad

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:57:47 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 01:54:01 am
I had the same commentators on my stream, to be fair they said he carried himself like Gerrard, and qualified it by saying if he ended up being half as good, 1/3 as good or even 1/10 as good a player as Gerrard he'd be something special.
Ah, yes you're right, they did walk it back.  I forgot that bit.
Online Knight

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:43:55 am »
Lets hope for an FA cup run and more league cup games because I really want to see more of him. He's so composed on the ball, his passing is very elegant and he seems to understand the 6 position. Given that our senior midfielders are all at peak age or out the other side of peak age there's a massive opportunity (and need actually) for younger players to come into the midfield setup. We've probably already saved ourselves £10s of millions with Elliot and Jones, we may be about to save ourselves a long term Fabinho successor with Morton...  although perhaps I'm getting a little carried away!
Online Fitzy.

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:44:29 am »
He knows ball

He had Milan in the mud

He washed them

He finished them

Xavi step outside

There are levels to this game

Ratioed...
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:06:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
Now tonight's game he really did show up.

Maybe a loan to Norwich would do him wonders?

To learn from Billy Gilmour? :D Is he still playing at Norwich. Is he doing ok there?

Morton certainly looks promising. May start one, maybe three League Cup games and an Fa Cup game or two in the next couple of months.

Quite a collection of midfielders in his way in terms of picking up League minutes but long term he looks really promising.

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:13:15 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:44:29 am
He knows ball

He had Milan in the mud

He washed them

He finished them

Xavi step outside

There are levels to this game

Ratioed...


Explain in football terms?
