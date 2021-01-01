« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League draw  (Read 61495 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 11:07:50 am »
All the talk of European Royalty etc on the previous pages, wind your fucking necks in - that sounds like those Ajax/Barcelona idiots from 2020 who wanted to embrace in the final and have a cry about Cryuff.

I want to beat Sporting Benfica  :D, get Villareal and then Atletico in the final. Easiest possible route please.

I would never in a million years write off Real Madrid in a final after Kiev. I was more confident going into that game than any other final since the Cardiff City League cup win, and we nearly fucked that one up too.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 11:10:21 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:07:50 am
All the talk of European Royalty etc on the previous pages, wind your fucking necks in - that sounds like those Ajax/Barcelona idiots from 2020 who wanted to embrace in the final and have a cry about Cryuff.

I want to beat Sporting, get Villareal and then Atletico in the final. Easiest possible route please.

I would never in a million years write off Real Madrid in a final after Kiev. I was more confident going into that game than any other final since the Cardiff City League cup win, and we nearly fucked that one up too.

Sporting? Are you a city fan?
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 06:23:10 pm »

Haven't watched Bayern/Villarreal or Benfica this season but I doubt they will handle our attack and we are also far more experienced so we will reach the final.

City will smash Atletico. Chelsea for me are so good defence wise not to reach the final so they will knock out Real and City.

Liverpool vs Chelsea final.
Offline tray fenny

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 06:28:58 pm »
that Liverpool v Bayern semi tho 😮
Offline rocco

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:23:10 pm
Haven't watched Bayern/Villarreal or Benfica this season but I doubt they will handle our attack and we are also far more experienced so we will reach the final.

City will smash Atletico. Chelsea for me are so good defence wise not to reach the final so they will knock out Real and City.

Liverpool vs Chelsea final.

Bayern will probably be toughest game this season , been very good this season .
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 11:10:32 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:54:14 pm
Bayern will probably be toughest game this season , been very good this season .

They'll need to be to have any chance. They will not have encountered anything like us. It will certainly be their toughest game this season.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm »
We've not beaten Benfica yet, lads  ;D

If we are to get to the semis and play Bayern though, it'd be some tie.
Offline SamLad

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 03:15:44 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm
We've not beaten Benfica yet, lads  ;D

was just about to post the same.  ffs ppl, wind yer necks in.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 06:25:07 am »
Never mind the semi's and the final - who do we get in the Club World Cup?
