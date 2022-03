Holy shit are Real fans a special level of arrogance. "We don't play finals, we win them". It is madness. Really sick of them. Would love nothing more than to absolutely destroy them in the final. People talk about our luck. In everyone of their recent CL wins they have had generational luck.



I'd love to get Real in the final if we got there, but can't see them knocking out City and Chelsea. Chelsea maybe if they're distracted.Their best players are all in their mid 30s. They can coast in Spain this season and had that good win against PSG but the PL sides left in are a different proposition to that joke of a PSG side. One of the PL teams will outrun them, especially over two legs. Chelsea beat them with ease in the semi last year and City the year before.