Atletico are Palace on steroids . Will be a tough time for City especially when you consider their knack for bottling it in Europe.



Hopefully.Worth remembering that if we didn’t put in what was possibly our worst half an hour or so of the season once we go 2-0 up at their place that we’d have probably comfortably won which we then did at Anfield.If Atletico can dig their heels in and stop City from getting an early comfortably lead then yeah, they can wreck their heads over 2 legs but there is a chance that city just do to them what we did.