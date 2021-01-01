If we do get city and play them 3 times in a week, can you imagine the state Pep will be in by the end of it. The overthinking he would do would destroy him.
Id prefer Benfica or Villarreal, not that they would be easy but would likely be less physically and mentally demanding , which could only help our league run.
There is a part of me tho that would love us to get city and smash them in all 3 games, would be funny to see what shite Bernado Manning and his mates come out with.
City v Chelsea would be ideal, that would end citys PL chances in my opinion as I reckon they would really suffer in the league games , particularly against us.