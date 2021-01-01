If we do get city and play them 3 times in a week, can you imagine the state Pep will be in by the end of it. The overthinking he would do would destroy him.

Id prefer Benfica or Villarreal, not that they would be easy but would likely be less physically and mentally demanding , which could only help our league run.



There is a part of me tho that would love us to get city and smash them in all 3 games, would be funny to see what shite Bernado Manning and his mates come out with.



City v Chelsea would be ideal, that would end citys PL chances in my opinion as I reckon they would really suffer in the league games , particularly against us.