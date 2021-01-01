« previous next »
People working themselves up into a lather over this.

Are the likes of Villareal, Benfica, etc mugs? The last time we played Villareal, I distinctly remember they taught us a footballing lesson. As they just did to Juventus a few days ago. The last time we played Benfica, they beat us home and away, I think.

We will have to play well and have our shooting boots on, regardless of who we draw. Otherwise we will go out.

The last time we played is, when it comes to European sides, a pretty meaningless statistic oftentimes. The reality is were better at football than both Benefica and Villarreal. Sure they could beat us over 2 legs but if we played 10 2 keg ties against then, wed win 7,8 or 9 of them. Theres other teams in the draw where itd be much closer to 50/50.
THE DRAW THAT I WANT:

Liverpool vs Benfica
Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Bayern vs City

THE ACTUAL DRAW WILL BE:

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich
City vs Benfica
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Chelsea

Its so predictable isnt it. I think Id prefer Chelsea v City though. I also want to avoid the pair of them, and Im sick to death of both Madrid sides.
I really just want city to get Atletico and watch Silva lose his head at the shithousery
The worst that could happen is we get City, which means meeting them twice in a week?
That could be gruelling.

Nope, it would mean meating them 3 times in a week, and that would be great, considering their shaky form and the absence of their best defender ...
People working themselves up into a lather over this.

Are the likes of Villareal, Benfica, etc mugs? The last time we played Villareal, I distinctly remember they taught us a footballing lesson. As they just did to Juventus a few days ago. The last time we played Benfica, they beat us home and away, I think.

We will have to play well and have our shooting boots on, regardless of who we draw. Otherwise we will go out.



Villareal? In the two legged tie where we lost 1 nil away but won 3 nil at home?
The last time we played Villareal, I distinctly remember they taught us a footballing lesson.

Huh?
Huh?

I think he maybe means Valencia? These Spanish sides all look the same to me. ;)
People working themselves up into a lather over this.

Are the likes of Villareal, Benfica, etc mugs? The last time we played Villareal, I distinctly remember they taught us a footballing lesson. As they just did to Juventus a few days ago. The last time we played Benfica, they beat us home and away, I think.

We will have to play well and have our shooting boots on, regardless of who we draw. Otherwise we will go out.

We beat Villareal 3-0 the last time we played them at a time when our team was by and large crap. But given Arsenal and Inter Milan have recently beaten us 0-0 after 45 minutes maybe you're right.
Forgot that the draw for the semis is done at the same time - exciting.
Just let the other teams fans in the draw worry about getting us
Forgot that the draw for the semis is done at the same time - exciting.

Im not sure I like it. You inevitably end up looking too far ahead.

Given we cant win this tournament without facing one of City, Chelsea, Real or Bayern it doesnt overly matter, even if those 4 are on the other half of the draw (although I wouldnt complain if that was the case!).

Avoiding City, and preferably Chelsea in the QFs with the City league game in the middle is my priority.
Nope, it would mean meating them 3 times in a week, and that would be great, considering their shaky form and the absence of their best defender ...
Don't forget these are nasty tactical-fouling fiends. Wouldn't put it past them to try to injure one of our players to give themselves the upper hand in the next game. No way do I want to see them again other than when we play them in the league (unless it's the FA Cup final... That would be tasty).
Get City over and done with.

They're the Rival right now. Everyone else on a given day is not in the conversation - even Bayern.

Three games over seven days would destroy City - especially if Pep feels he can only trust 18 players. Break them there - and they're fucked for the season - and possibly permanently.
I cant remember, if we are drawn first, does that mean we play first leg at home, or second leg?
If we do get city and play them 3 times in a week, can you imagine the state Pep will be in by the end of it. The overthinking he would do would destroy him.
Id prefer Benfica or Villarreal, not that they would be easy but would likely be less physically and mentally demanding , which could only help our league run.

There is a part of me tho that would love us to get city and smash them in all 3 games, would be funny to see what shite Bernado Manning and his mates come out with.

City v Chelsea would be ideal, that would end citys PL chances in my opinion as I reckon they would really suffer in the league games , particularly against us.
The best 4 teams left are ourselves, Munich, City and Chelsea. I think there's a big gap between those 4 and the other 4.

I don't want Munich or Chelsea especially. At least if we draw City, we are both distracted in the league by it. An all-English quarter is a massive distraction.

The idea draw is Munich/Chelsea vs City us against anyone else. I'd even accept drawing Munich if it meant City got Chelsea.

Apart from those 3 I really don't care about the rest.
