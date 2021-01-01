People working themselves up into a lather over this.
Are the likes of Villareal, Benfica, etc mugs? The last time we played Villareal, I distinctly remember they taught us a footballing lesson. As they just did to Juventus a few days ago. The last time we played Benfica, they beat us home and away, I think.
We will have to play well and have our shooting boots on, regardless of who we draw. Otherwise we will go out.
The last time we played is, when it comes to European sides, a pretty meaningless statistic oftentimes. The reality is were better at football than both Benefica and Villarreal. Sure they could beat us over 2 legs but if we played 10 2 keg ties against then, wed win 7,8 or 9 of them. Theres other teams in the draw where itd be much closer to 50/50.