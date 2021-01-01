« previous next »
Champions League draw

-Willo-

Re: Champions League draw
Reply #1240 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:49:49 pm
Well, those who want to avoid playing Man City at this stage, want to play Man City in the both finals.

Anyway, ask yourselves, would Man City want to play us in the CL QF and the FA Cup SF, with a league title deciding game in between, on current form?

We avoided them in the League Cup and we played Chelsea in the final?

Barefoot Doctor

Re: Champions League draw
Reply #1241 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:40:40 pm
And those who want Man City in the Chmpions League final and the FA Cup final?

I want City in the FA Cup final. That way both of us have league matches postponed to fit in the FA Cup semis and final, rather than them crashing out on the weekend and having the chance to play league games while we're otherwise engaged. Don't think any of us particularly want the pressure that comes with games in hand.

Don't want them to get to the CL final though. We probably should hope they get to the semis though, so they have a couple of additional tough games and to stop them from being completely focused on the league. Something like City/Chelsea in the quarters and then City/Bayern in the semis would be the ideal situation, I think.
Schmidt

Re: Champions League draw
Reply #1242 on: Today at 03:04:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:54:16 pm
You can LOL as much as you like, but Man City won't just disappear. We will have to play them ...

Man City have made disappearing from the CL into an art form.
PeterTheRed

Re: Champions League draw
Reply #1243 on: Today at 03:06:51 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 02:58:11 pm
We avoided them in the League Cup and we played Chelsea in the final?

You consider our League Cup final against Chelsea an easy game? I know that people are expecting someone else will eliminate Man City from the CL and the FA Cup. Whoever does that, will be equally tough opponents for us in the finals as Man City.

On the other hand, we are also engaged in the league title race with Man City. I genuinely want to break them down while their form is shaky, and their best defender is out with an injury. Playing Man City 4 times in 11 days from April 5th to April 16th will be the perfect timing for us to make the push for something that no one has done before ...
1892tillforever

Re: Champions League draw
Reply #1244 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:49:49 pm
Well, those who want to avoid playing Man City at this stage, want to play Man City in the both finals.

Anyway, ask yourselves, would Man City want to play us in the CL QF and the FA Cup SF, with a league title deciding game in between, on current form?
Us getting Benfica/Villarreal and them getting Bayern in the QF is infinitely better for us. We would have a very strong chance of beating either of those two sides without having to go a full pelt, whereas City would have to face a very strong team either side of us in a competition they're desperate to win.
Bob Sacamano

Re: Champions League draw
Reply #1245 on: Today at 03:08:06 pm
I think Atletico are being underrated again. Apart from City they are as tough as it gets over 2 legs. They haven't been great this year, but like us under Rafa, the CL brings out their best, and their best is very very good.
