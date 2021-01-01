And those who want Man City in the Chmpions League final and the FA Cup final?



I want City in the FA Cup final. That way both of us have league matches postponed to fit in the FA Cup semis and final, rather than them crashing out on the weekend and having the chance to play league games while we're otherwise engaged. Don't think any of us particularly want the pressure that comes with games in hand.Don't want them to get to the CL final though. We probably should hope they get to the semis though, so they have a couple of additional tough games and to stop them from being completely focused on the league. Something like City/Chelsea in the quarters and then City/Bayern in the semis would be the ideal situation, I think.