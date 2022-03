Sorry for shitting myself reds but I think I'll breathe a sigh of relief if we avoid City and ChelseaI think we're the best team in it and fancy us to beat them all but if worst comes to worst and we go out I'd rather lose to literally any of the others. Benfica and Villarreal are ultimately the ones who'd be best to draw, especially considering they're the bread of that sandwich against CityNot worried if we get Atletico, don't want Real, Bayern are quite good too aren't they. We shall see.