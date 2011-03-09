Hi everybody, sorry for the intrusion. As you can probably tell by my name I am an Inter fan.Just wanted to say looking forward to the two CL matches, it'll be great to play in your stadium in what's the best atmosphere in the world.Obviously a bit pissed off about the redraw, Ajax would have been better for us but at least we'll have hopefully a great time and we'll see some great football played.Of course you're the better team and I would give us 15% chance qualifying to the quarter finals (one never knows!) but please don't compare us to ACM.Inter is a far, far better team than ACM, players have now a better mindset and a bit more of a winning mentality since winning the league last year. Conte is gone (thank GOD) and we're now playing a much more european, exciting and attacking football. Yes only 1 point difference in the league now but that doesn't tell the whole story, you can look at the numbers, the gap will be bigger soon, ACM is trash, luck and good physical and mental form meant they had good results recently especially in the awful Italian league but they won even when they didn't deserve it and playing rubbish as you probably saw since you destroyed them with your B team.Inter at the start of the season had a new coach and dropped some points at the beginning, it took some time but now we finally found a good balance and form and personally I haven't seen Inter playing this good and attacking football in at least 15 years, I believe we're the team hat has the most overall shots in Europe and in shots on target we're behind only you, Bayern and Real, even after losing Hakimi, Lukaku and EriksenThe two games with Real in the group were played positively, 1st game we certainly deserved to win and they were lucky to find a late goal. 2nd game we did well but it ended after the red card.Anyway still you should win, we'll see. I am sure they will be two great matches we'll both enjoy watching!