Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Yesterday at 06:35:14 pm
Its Samie, you shouldt be looking for any sense or relevance  ;)
;D
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
why haven't the mods updated the title to reflect Villareal?



(and cockslapping)
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.


f38" border="0
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
 :lmao Something to put in Michael's punditry brochure for sure.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
We owe Inter Milan big time after what happened in 1965.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:20:22 pm
I guess it was devised to make sure both Barcelona and Real Madrid made it at least as far as the quarter finals.  Less of an issue these days.

UEFA may quite like the idea of the English clubs killing each other off sooner and this farce of a draw could be a nice excuse to change that rule.

I personally hate playing English clubs in Europe even though we have a really good recent record.  It's just not very exciting.

More to do with TV audiences I'd say. It's only really an issue for the top three or four leagues since 1999-2000 when they allowed teams below second place to enter the competition. They expanded the competition to increase tv money - they wouldn't want the main tv markets losing interest too early.

And when it was brought in there was a different format anyway.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.



I am genuinely offended that this man earns money for this kind of insight.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: slowtyper on Yesterday at 03:38:58 pm
Inter will look good on the list of clubs we played to the final. AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Porto, Inter Milan with possible draws against other legendary names to come. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and dare i say it, Manchester United. A Lille, Salzburg, Sporting or Villareal would j7st look odd. Same with the 3 plastic clubs.
Welcome mate!
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm
Chelsea finishing 2nd in their group yet getting an easier opponent then some winners because they can't face Liverpool, Manchester City or even Manchester United (lol) doesn't sit right with me

Uefa need to bin that rule asap
And the same opponent.. twice!
Who woulda thunk, eh?
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:40:38 pm
And the same opponent.. twice!
Who woulda thunk, eh?
Have we any hope for lille? Are they any use at all?
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm
Have we any hope for lille? Are they any use at all?

Currently 11th in the French League
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm
Currently 11th in the French League
:butt :butt
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 02:30:35 pm
Weird one with Utd,

PSG on paper harder than Atletico, but I can see Utd having more chance against PSG.

I am not too fussed with Inter, Salzburg much easier but if we can't beat Inter over 2 legs then we don't deserve number 7.

Madrid and Inter will be most annoyed I think.

Depends which Atletico turn up, they've been awful this season. Hopefully they'll be doing better by then.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 03:16:51 pm
Am I the only one who wants United to put Atletico out? I want no chance of drawing them in the quarters. United has zero chance of winning this thing. Whoever they draw in the quarters if they go through will beat the piss out of them.
You most certainly are not
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
I'm starting to doubt the Inter match will be played or that the season will get beyond January. Omicron is going to wipe everything out.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm
Have we any hope for lille? Are they any use at all?
Their fanbase will be full of Everton fans still stuck there but as they'll all support Chelsea anyway that's no good
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.



If Marvel ever decides to make a movie about Captain Obvious, they definitely should hire him
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Yesterday at 02:20:01 pm
we beat them in 2008

2-0 home (Kuyt Gerrard)
1-0 away (Torres)

We actually got a standing ovation from their fans in the san siro iirc
I was in the home crowd that night and there was definite appreciation was for Aurelios assist (breezing past Maicon like he was a statue) and Torres turn and lethal finish.

So quite happy with the redraw and the (last) chance to see the San Siro before the old girl is bulldozed.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.


he didn't really say that, did he?  ;D
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm
Currently 11th in the French League
much different team in the CL though. They are only 1 win away from 5th spot in the league and which is where i think they will finish.
They conceded only 4 in the group, topped the group for a good reason.

Jonathan David & Ikone will find plenty of space imo.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.


What a tremendous tit he is.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm
I am genuinely offended that this man earns money for this kind of insight.

Yeah, but hes not wrong though.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: lurganboy on Yesterday at 07:57:47 pm
I'm starting to doubt the Inter match will be played or that the season will get beyond January. Omicron is going to wipe everything out.

I hope not. The footy kept me going last year.
And the spectre of the World Cup.. I wonder if this will be a factor.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 09:14:12 pm
Yeah, but hes not wrong though.
he triggered a big bonus for "unless you draw the same team" part alone.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Hi everybody, sorry for the intrusion. As you can probably tell by my name I am an Inter fan.

Just wanted to say looking forward to the two CL matches, it'll be great to play in your stadium in what's the best atmosphere in the world.
Obviously a bit pissed off about the redraw, Ajax would have been better for us but at least we'll have hopefully a great time and we'll see some great football played.
Of course you're the better team and I would give us 15% chance qualifying to the quarter finals (one never knows!) but please don't compare us to ACM.

Inter is a far, far better team than ACM, players have now a better mindset and a bit more of a winning mentality since winning the league last year. Conte is gone (thank GOD) and we're now playing a much more european, exciting and attacking football. Yes only 1 point difference in the league now but that doesn't tell the whole story, you can look at the numbers, the gap will be bigger soon, ACM is trash, luck and good physical and mental form meant they had good results recently especially in the awful Italian league but they won even when they didn't deserve it and playing rubbish as you probably saw since you destroyed them with your B team.

Inter at the start of the season had a new coach and dropped some points at the beginning, it took some time but now we finally found a good balance and form and personally I haven't seen Inter playing this good and attacking football in at least 15 years, I believe we're the team hat has the most overall shots in Europe and in shots on target we're behind only you, Bayern and Real, even after losing Hakimi, Lukaku and Eriksen :(
The two games with Real in the group were played positively, 1st game we certainly deserved to win and they were lucky to find a late goal. 2nd game we did well but it ended after the red card.

Anyway still you should win, we'll see. I am sure they will be two great matches we'll both enjoy watching!
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
^ Welcome interfan  :wave
Inter are a great team and youll enjoy our city and your trip to Anfield.

And the San Siro is the greatest football stadium - and we get to play there 2 on the bounce after only 2 in the previous 55 years of competition  ;D
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm
It's bollocks. They manually put the wrong balls into the pot live on TV (and on their own website) for all the world to see and are now somehow trying to blame software. ;D

No - they were using the software to tell them which balls to put into the pot - so the software said "put ball X" in, in this case, Man United on one of them, so they trusted it.  As someone who has worked in large companies, in IT - it is something 100% I believe would happen.  I mean, we've all heard the joke "computer says no" right?

The likelihood is someone either forgot a contraint around the groups, or had entered something in wrong (the former would be the software devs fault, the latter someone at UEFA)
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
No - they were using the software to tell them which balls to put into the pot - so the software said "put ball X" in, in this case, Man United on one of them, so they trusted it.  As someone who has worked in large companies, in IT - it is something 100% I believe would happen.  I mean, we've all heard the joke "computer says no" right?

The likelihood is someone either forgot a contraint around the groups, or had entered something in wrong (the former would be the software devs fault, the latter someone at UEFA)
Even the machines can't help Man Utd put the right balls in. No wonder their scorelines have been low.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
No - they were using the software to tell them which balls to put into the pot - so the software said "put ball X" in, in this case, Man United on one of them, so they trusted it.  As someone who has worked in large companies, in IT - it is something 100% I believe would happen.  I mean, we've all heard the joke "computer says no" right?

The likelihood is someone either forgot a contraint around the groups, or had entered something in wrong (the former would be the software devs fault, the latter someone at UEFA)
The fact that they felt the need for software to tell them what teams couldn't be drawn together is completely ridiculous. Kids could do it using pen and paper ffs - never mind "footbal experts". It's not fukking complicated.

Its not like they need to finish the draw in 30 seconds. Bunch of morons running the game.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.



Suffering Jesus, and he gets fucking paid for this. I give up.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Is the draw tomorrow at the regular time or 2 pm?
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.



Well done, he's 13
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.



If Michael Owen wants to make a comeback, I, for one, will support him 100%. We need that fox in the box type of striker, who can nick a goal when we really need one.

I know he turned out for United, but I don't hold it against him. It was probably the agent's idea, anyway.

Admittedly, at 42, and having had some bad luck with injuries, he will have lost a bit of pace.

But he can compensate with that footballing brain that he has, and the knowledge that he displays, week in week out, about the game.

As they say, class is permanent.
