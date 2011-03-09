I guess it was devised to make sure both Barcelona and Real Madrid made it at least as far as the quarter finals. Less of an issue these days.



UEFA may quite like the idea of the English clubs killing each other off sooner and this farce of a draw could be a nice excuse to change that rule.



I personally hate playing English clubs in Europe even though we have a really good recent record. It's just not very exciting.



More to do with TV audiences I'd say. It's only really an issue for the top three or four leagues since 1999-2000 when they allowed teams below second place to enter the competition. They expanded the competition to increase tv money - they wouldn't want the main tv markets losing interest too early.And when it was brought in there was a different format anyway.