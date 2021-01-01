Far as Im concerned who we meet after the group stages doesnt matter from a results perspective. You have to beat the best to win the thing, and if you meet a top club first draw, when you beat them, you feel you can win it then (if you dont already).

And if you dont beat them (because they were better), then its better to go out earlier than fail later on...

Drawing a dirty team can be a worry, cos of prospective injury..but at this stage you either feel your team can win it or they cant.. We can win it.

The best news for me, was real meeting psg, as it takes one out... and Atletico meeting United, as playing that team really takes its toll on a squad...you dont get lucky against atletico in my opinion..you have to really beat them..

And united wont beat them