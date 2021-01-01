« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents  (Read 26785 times)

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,990
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 04:28:27 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:23:35 pm
There is not 1 club in the draw we should fear. Not 1. But they should fear us.

Wary of City as they are used to us, scared of no-one.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 03:28:07 pm
Who did Everton get?

Booooooooooorussia Dortmund
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,690
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 04:33:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:20:22 pm
I guess it was devised to make sure both Barcelona and Real Madrid made it at least as far as the quarter finals.  Less of an issue these days.

UEFA may quite like the idea of the English clubs killing each other off sooner and this farce of a draw could be a nice excuse to change that rule.

I personally hate playing English clubs in Europe even though we have a really good recent record.  It's just not very exciting.

They probably won't be making any changes now until the new format, one league of 36 teams, play 10 games against different teams, 5 home 5 away, top 8 automatically qualify and are seeded then 9th to 24th play off to decide the other 8

Country protection and not being able to play teams you've already faced will cause a few headaches, be some absolute thick twats heads exploding over that ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,648
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 04:34:51 pm »
Are we underestimating Inter? Or we comparing to them against how poor Milan were?
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,275
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 04:34:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:23:46 pm
I keep reading "redraw" as "red raw" but maybe that's just because of Naruto's earlier post. :-[
"I have never met NarutoReds, nor have I entered into contractual or verbal relations with him.

As far as I am concerned that is the end of the matter..."

Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 04:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:33:01 pm
Booooooooooorussia Dortmund
Thought it was Boodapest?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,690
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 04:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 04:34:54 pm
Thought it was Boodapest?

Steaua Boooooooooooocharest
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,977
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 04:39:07 pm »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,113
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 04:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:34:51 pm
"I have never met NarutoReds, nor have I entered into contractual or verbal relations with him.

As far as I am concerned that is the end of the matter..."



Busted, I think you doth protest too much! ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 04:40:58 pm »
Far as Im concerned who we meet after the group stages doesnt matter from a results perspective. You have to beat the best to win the thing, and if you meet a top club first draw, when you beat them, you feel you can win it then (if you dont already).
And if you dont beat them (because they were better), then its better to go out earlier than fail later on...
Drawing a dirty team can be a worry, cos of prospective injury..but at this stage you either feel your team can win it or they cant.. We can win it.
The best news for me, was real meeting psg, as it takes one out... and Atletico meeting United, as playing that team really takes its toll on a squad...you dont get lucky against atletico in my opinion..you have to really beat them..
And united wont beat them
« Last Edit: Today at 04:43:37 pm by Realgman »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,991
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 04:45:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 04:34:51 pm
Are we underestimating Inter? Or we comparing to them against how poor Milan were?

AC Milan were top of the Seria A before last week for fucks sakes and we battered them with our B team.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 04:49:17 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 03:48:33 pm
Inter are the toughest team we could have faced and heavily underrated they are levels above ac milan performance wise which will be more apparent in the league table as the season progresses, psg are just an unbalanced tracksuit at the moment.

The Austrians would have been perfect fodder but not to be. We will beat inter though but will not be easy.

Ugh, really ?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 04:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:20 pm
AC Milan were top of the Seria A before last week for fucks sakes and we battered them with our B team.
Juve are sixth in Serie A and finished above Chelsea in their group.

I've not seen Inter play for years but different styles flourish in different environments.  From what I saw of AC Milan they liked banging long balls up to Zlatan and fighting for the scraps - maybe that works well in Serie A but was never going to cause us many problems having played Burnley multiple times.  A well drilled counter attacking team may cause us some problems but I've no idea if Inter are that.

All that said, I'd be really surprised if we don't progress.  With the second leg at home I'd have backed us to put anyone out.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,943
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 04:54:21 pm »
Wed Feb 16th there, Tue Mar 8th here are our dates

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,991
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 04:54:41 pm »
Only because of a fuck up with Chelsea drawing against Zenit. Juve are seventh or eighth in the league. They're worse.  :D ;D
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:45:20 pm
AC Milan were top of the Seria A before last week for fucks sakes and we battered them with our B team.

Yeah, but they were missing a few of their starters, and Inter are a better side than them.

Not saying it will be tough, but those who are sticking to that one game against Milan are missing the context. And I think, people forgot that the same Milan with all of their starters did give us some trouble at Anfield.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:54:41 pm
Only because of a fuck up with Chelsea drawing against Zenit. Juve are seventh or eighth in the league. They're worse.  :D ;D

You could say that Milan could've finished 2nd in our group had they not been unfairly cheated in their Home game against Atletico.

But I agree that Juve are not good.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,845
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 04:58:53 pm »
United play Madrid and us in the same week.

Will take that
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,568
  • Meh sd f
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 04:59:09 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:57:02 pm
Yeah, but they were missing a few of their starters, and Inter are a better side than them.

Not saying it will be tough, but those who are sticking to that one game against Milan are missing the context. And I think, people forgot that the same Milan with all of their starters did give us some trouble at Anfield.
That's true fo all of the teams at this stage though.
Logged

Offline Shankly!Shankly!

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • JUSTICE
    • Inside Forward
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:51:36 pm
Juve are sixth in Serie A and finished above Chelsea in their group.

I've not seen Inter play for years but different styles flourish in different environments.  From what I saw of AC Milan they liked banging long balls up to Zlatan and fighting for the scraps - maybe that works well in Serie A but was never going to cause us many problems having played Burnley multiple times.  A well drilled counter attacking team may cause us some problems but I've no idea if Inter are that.

All that said, I'd be really surprised if we don't progress.  With the second leg at home I'd have backed us to put anyone out.

Juve were awful and absolutely dominated vs Chelsea in both legs. They managed to get a lucky win in the 1st game and got a spanking the 2nd. Chelsea by far the better team but rested most of the team for their zenit game which they were 3-2 up until the final minutes. Tuchel dropped the ball a bit there but now they face Lille, escaped a tricky tie.

I would think Inter are a much better team than Juve at this moment but if we perform to our usual high levels we can dispatch. Italian football is not at it's lofty heights of the past as we saw with AC.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:08:04 pm by Shankly!Shankly! »
Logged
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'

https://www.insideforward.co.uk/

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,943
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Wed Feb 16th there, Tue Mar 8th here are our dates


Very nice fixtures either side of these games.
Burnley and Norwich (h) sandwiching the first leg.  West Ham (h) and Brighton sandwiching the 2nd leg.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,225
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 05:09:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:58:53 pm
United play Madrid and us in the same week.

Will take that

Our game against Utd will be moved if either team makes into the FA Cup quarterfinals, though.

However, as it stands, we play Inter between Burnley and Norwich, then have a week off before Arsenal. We play the second leg between West Ham and Brighton, and then get a week off before Utd (or the FA Cup QF). Which is nice. :)
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,599
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm »
Stunning, this thread makes more sense than UEFA.

3rd party software, wth. somebody programmed it after the third party of the weekend? I'm not a computer guy, but would that not be basically the simplest program ever written, something you'd give a first year student as a training exercise? There's only a bare handful of variables, as computing goes woulndta ya say? Love a look at that invoice.

Definite cockslaps for that lot as well. Next time give us Villarreal like you were supposed to.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,681
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 05:13:57 pm »
Just hope the latest Covid storm has blown out when we play our home leg against Inter.

Nearly two years to the day we played Atletico and this shit started to bite.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,225
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 05:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:12:45 pm
3rd party software, wth. somebody programmed it after the third party of the weekend? I'm not a computer guy, but would that not be basically the simplest program ever written, something you'd give a first year student as a training exercise? There's only a bare handful of variables, as computing goes woulndta ya say? Love a look at that invoice.

It's bollocks. They manually put the wrong balls into the pot live on TV (and on their own website) for all the world to see and are now somehow trying to blame software. ;D
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:19:21 pm

I'm just raging City yet again get an easy draw it just happens so often in so many tournaments

If it had gone to another redraw Im sure  they would have pulled out Burton Albion
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,991
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 05:45:59 pm »
Top tier punditry from Michael here.

Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,871
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 05:47:08 pm »
Inter are probably the best of the Italian teams but it shouldn't mean all that much with how good we are.  Excited but a lot of football between now and then to get through.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,981
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:20:22 pm
I guess it was devised to make sure both Barcelona and Real Madrid made it at least as far as the quarter finals.  Less of an issue these days.

UEFA may quite like the idea of the English clubs killing each other off sooner and this farce of a draw could be a nice excuse to change that rule.

I personally hate playing English clubs in Europe even though we have a really good recent record.  It's just not very exciting.
But what's even worse is getting an English club in the semis or final. Far more of a hype killer. There's a good chance we'll play one either way if we go far so may as well get it out of the way imo.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 05:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.



 :lmao

And him and the anchor struggling with the Villareal thing was funny!

On top of that, the anchor went on to say that City drew Atletico in the first draw!

Looks like UEFA were not the only drunk people today.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 05:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:59 pm
Top tier punditry from Michael here.



Its why he earns the Big Bucks
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 