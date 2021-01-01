I guess it was devised to make sure both Barcelona and Real Madrid made it at least as far as the quarter finals. Less of an issue these days.



UEFA may quite like the idea of the English clubs killing each other off sooner and this farce of a draw could be a nice excuse to change that rule.



I personally hate playing English clubs in Europe even though we have a really good recent record. It's just not very exciting.



They probably won't be making any changes now until the new format, one league of 36 teams, play 10 games against different teams, 5 home 5 away, top 8 automatically qualify and are seeded then 9th to 24th play off to decide the other 8Country protection and not being able to play teams you've already faced will cause a few headaches, be some absolute thick twats heads exploding over that