Author Topic: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents  (Read 11330 times)

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Ray K on December  9, 2021, 09:44:42 am
Chances of drawing each team:
With Villarreal qualified -





To be honest, while it's interesting, 14.82% is no much different to 18.71%
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Lotus Eater on December 10, 2021, 02:59:15 pm


To be honest, while it's interesting, 14.82% is no much different to 18.71%

True, but if you take a look at the link Mozology posted you see how they change when a team is drawn out
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
*whispers* hope we get Inter as I couldn't get to Milan for the last fixture.
YNWA.

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on December 10, 2021, 03:52:02 pm
*whispers* hope we get Inter as I couldn't get to Milan for the last fixture.
No guarantee you'd be able to in 2022 either.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Atlético vs Man. City
Chelsea FC vs Real Madrid
Paris SG vs FC Bayern

would be great and wouldn't be bothered in the slightest who we drew out the rest then.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: Ray K on December  9, 2021, 09:44:42 am
Chances of drawing each team:
With Villarreal qualified -




with Atalanta in -


It's silly how easy that looks for City. The toughest opponent City could get is Atl.Madrid, and of course they will get Salzburg or Sporting
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Draw for Last 16 is tomorrow.  :D

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: SamLad on December 10, 2021, 03:57:15 pm
No guarantee you'd be able to in 2022 either.

Can see no travel allowed for next round to be honest
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 10, 2021, 08:05:36 pm
Atlético vs Man. City
Chelsea FC vs Real Madrid
Paris SG vs FC Bayern

would be great and wouldn't be bothered in the slightest who we drew out the rest then.

Liverpool vs Salzburg
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
