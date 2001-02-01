« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents  (Read 9172 times)

Offline Raid

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:28 am
Chelsea really fucked up last night didn't they.

That's 3 teams (out of only 4) that you really wouldn't want to be drawing.

The cherry on top would be them drawing Bayern. Chances must be high with us, City and United topping our groups
Offline Jakke

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 01:05:30 pm »
Chelsea - Bayer
City - Atletico
United - PSG

Yes, please.
Online kavah

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:44:42 am
Chances of drawing each team:
With Villarreal qualified ...
with Atalanta...

Nice one great that




Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:28 am
Chelsea really fucked up last night didn't they.

That's 3 teams (out of only 4) that you really wouldn't want to be drawing.

Right !
Offline SamLad

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Jakke on Yesterday at 01:05:30 pm
Chelsea - Bayer
City - Atletico
United - PSG

Yes, please.
what a great start to the week that would make  :)
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:16:46 pm »
Anyone else miss the 2nd group stage?
Offline Jookie

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 03:21:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:16:46 pm
Anyone else miss the 2nd group stage?

No
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:16:46 pm
Anyone else miss the 2nd group stage?
I dont ever remember a second group stage
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:16:46 pm
Anyone else miss the 2nd group stage?

?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm
I dont ever remember a second group stage

Well we weren't in it a whole lot unfortunately
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 03:36:57 pm »
Finished in early 2000's if memory serves
Offline Red_Rich

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 03:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:36:28 am
Chelsea really fucked up last night didn't they.

That's 3 teams (out of only 4) that you really wouldn't want to be drawing.


They'll still draw Lille, the jammy gets.

Offline Jookie

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 03:44:28 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm
Well we weren't in it a whole lot unfortunately

The only example I remember is 2001/02.

We had Boavista, Dortmund and Kiev in our 1st group and Barcelona, Roma and Galatasaraay in our 2nd group.

In the 2nd group we only won 1 game out of 6 and came 2nd. Galatasaraay only lost once and came bottom of the group. Incredibly tough group at the time.

Id be against it since its loads more games and disparity between strength of clubs would mean that even a 2nd group stage might not have that much jeopardy. Certainly less than the current KO format
Offline Ray K

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm
I dont ever remember a second group stage
The Roma game when Ged made his comeback from his heart op was a 2nd round group game. the only game we won, and we still went through.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm »
2002-2003 was the last time they did it.

I think we finished 3rd in the group that year, Valencia won that group managed by a certain R. Benitez
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 04:24:02 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 03:55:12 pm
2002-2003 was the last time they did it.

I think we finished 3rd in the group that year, Valencia won that group managed by a certain R. Benitez

We didn't make the 2nd group stage that year. Had to beat Basle in the last game but drew 3-3 after being 3-0 down.

The Celtic knocked us out of the Uefa Cup (and got to the final before losing Mourinho's Porto).

Crazy times.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 04:37:32 pm »
Yeah I meant third in the first group stage. Valencia were different class that year
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 04:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:44:28 pm
The only example I remember is 2001/02.

We had Boavista, Dortmund and Kiev in our 1st group and Barcelona, Roma and Galatasaraay in our 2nd group.

In the 2nd group we only won 1 game out of 6 and came 2nd. Galatasaraay only lost once and came bottom of the group. Incredibly tough group at the time.

Id be against it since its loads more games and disparity between strength of clubs would mean that even a 2nd group stage might not have that much jeopardy. Certainly less than the current KO format

That Barca game at Anfield , we clapped them off. One of the best away performances I've seen at Anfield. Overmars scored a goal where they kept the ball for about 5 minutes.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:24:02 pm
We didn't make the 2nd group stage that year. Had to beat Basle in the last game but drew 3-3 after being 3-0 down.

The Celtic knocked us out of the Uefa Cup (and got to the final before losing Mourinho's Porto).

Crazy times.

Yep,we were 3-0 down after 30 minutes in Switzerland, Owen equalized after 85 minutes but we couldn't get a winner, that's the season when we played Valencia too, lost both games against them, & Rafa was Valencia manager.

 You had 2 group stages, & then you had the knockout rounds starting from the quarter final, which was ridiculous, you had to play 17 matches to reach the final, even more if you had to qualify
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 05:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm
Yep,we were 3-0 down after 30 minutes in Switzerland, Owen equalized after 85 minutes but we couldn't get a winner, that's the season when we played Valencia too, lost both games against them, & Rafa was Valencia manager.

 You had 2 group stages, & then you had the knockout rounds starting from the quarter final, which was ridiculous, you had to play 17 matches to reach the final, even more if you had to qualify
Didnt Gerrard have his captaincy / vice captaincy taken away for a bit after that Basle game?
Offline BoRed

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 07:12:00 pm »
Looks like it'll be this:
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:44:42 am
With Villarreal qualified -


Offline SamLad

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:44:14 pm »
how are those % determined?
Offline BoRed

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:44:14 pm
how are those % determined?

It's either some very complicated maths or they ran millions of simulations. Probably the latter. ;D
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:32:06 pm »
We will play one of:

Benfica
Salzburg
PSG
Sporting Lisbon (my guess)
Inter Milan
Villareal

(Can't play Atletico (same group) or Chelsea (same country.) )

I think that's all set in stone now.
Offline SamLad

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm
It's either some very complicated maths or they ran millions of simulations. Probably the latter. ;D

okaaaay .....

next question: what's the point??  :)
Offline BoRed

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm
okaaaay .....

next question: what's the point??  :)

To pass the time until the actual draw. ;)

Or, if you prefer, to see that not all possible opponents are equally likely.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm »
Honestly don't care who we get.  We'll be favored and rightly so.  I suppose for those lucky enough to go to an away game they'll have their wishes but for the rest of us just want to see us relatively healthy and I think we have a good shot of winning this whole thing.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm »
It's probability.

They'd start off, giving each club we can face equal ranking, but then based on the other teams it will change.

Imagine us and three German sides in the seeded part of the draw and in the unseeded there are three french sides and one German. Technically we have an even chance of the unseeded teams but with country (and to an extent group ) protection we have a 100% chance of getting the French side

Obviously there are more teams, but the same theory applies.

As to why... I don't know
Offline willss

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm
It's probability.

They'd start off, giving each club we can face equal ranking, but then based on the other teams it will change.

Imagine us and three German sides in the seeded part of the draw and in the unseeded there are three french sides and one German. Technically we have an even chance of the unseeded teams but with country (and to an extent group ) protection we have a 100% chance of getting the French side

Obviously there are more teams, but the same theory applies.

As to why... I don't know
I assume you mean 100% getting the German side, otherwise Im lost
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:17:07 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
I assume you mean 100% getting the German side, otherwise Im lost

Look at the one with the highest probability: 31% chance of Real v Chelsea (wouldnt mind that).

You cant play a side from your own group so in theory each team could play 7 others (a 14.2% chance). Chelsea are the only English team to finish second in their group so they cant play any other English side or Juve so can only play four teams (25% chance of each).

I start to get slightly lost after this point as Im no mathematician. :D However Real cant play Inter or the two Spanish sides who finished runner up, so they can only play 5 sides. Basically that means the probability of them drawing each other goes up, due to both of them having fewer options than most other sides.

Crystal clear. :D
Offline KevLFC

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm »
Remember those group stages, blimey how did we fit all those games in. Remember them being tougher too or maybe it's a measure of how English sides have improved since and the smaller ones getting weaker. A trip to Russia or Ukraine was a tricky test, even the Turkish sides were hard to beat. Celtic and Rangers were no mugs either.
Offline LOHAG

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm »
Ive looked at those 6 teams and I fancy us to be in the last 8, fully primed and being feared as ball inthe glass bowl that no one wants to pull.
Accommodation in st Petersburg still relatively cheap
 Book now!
Offline kesey

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:21:00 am »


Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:22:17 am
Bayern's is literally the state flag of Bavaria (Bayern).



They should've gone for this .

Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #152 on: Today at 04:56:01 am »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
I assume you mean 100% getting the German side, otherwise Im lost

Yeah. Sorry.

Will blame it on the booster jab I had yesterday
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #153 on: Today at 05:28:42 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:22:17 am
Bayern's is literally the state flag of Bavaria (Bayern).



Still uninspiring af
Online farawayred

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #154 on: Today at 05:44:02 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:28:42 am
Still uninspiring af
Then think of the Löwenbräu flag, it gives you a better feeling.
