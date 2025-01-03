« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8200 on: January 3, 2025, 05:41:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  3, 2025, 05:40:23 pm
Arne likes it vague, apparently.  which is fine with me to be honest.  saves getting frustrated when the first estimates are wrong.

He didn't mention whether he'd even had a scan so I was wondering if it wasn't necessary in the end.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8201 on: January 3, 2025, 05:41:29 pm »
I was hoping for some Accrington Stanley nibbles but duvva got there quickly :lmao
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8202 on: January 3, 2025, 05:42:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January  3, 2025, 05:41:17 pm
He didn't mention whether he'd even had a scan so I was wondering if it wasn't necessary in the end.
I believe they are standard?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8203 on: January 3, 2025, 05:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on January  3, 2025, 05:41:29 pm
I was hoping for some Accrington Stanley nibbles but duvva got there quickly :lmao
Nick must be having his tea
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8204 on: January 3, 2025, 05:43:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  3, 2025, 05:42:25 pm
I believe they are standard?

Okay, I am assuming it's not the worst one then fingers crossed.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8205 on: January 3, 2025, 05:53:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  3, 2025, 05:40:23 pm
Arne likes it vague, apparently.  which is fine with me to be honest.  saves getting frustrated when the first estimates are overly optimistic.
Yes, hes a master of saying quite a lot only for us to all realise hes said nothing ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8206 on: January 3, 2025, 06:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on January  3, 2025, 05:53:59 pm
Yes, hes a master of saying quite a lot only for us to all realise hes said nothing ;D

Yep, lovin' each day with Slot in charge.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8207 on: January 3, 2025, 06:23:55 pm »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8208 on: January 3, 2025, 06:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  3, 2025, 06:00:06 pm
Yep, lovin' each day with Slot in charge.

Thought it was about Nick, to be honest.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8209 on: January 3, 2025, 06:56:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  3, 2025, 05:42:25 pm
I believe they are standard?

Yeah I think they do them no matter the injury to get a better idea of how long someone will be out
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8210 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 am »
Quote
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out once again due to illness.
Tyler Morton also unavailable tonight after rolling his ankle.

Quote
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Slot says Quansah was ill rather than injured

Would be nice if all 3 are available for Saturday.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8211 on: Yesterday at 11:29:49 am »
I would only want Szoboslai playing 30 mins to get some fitness, but the other two I would like to see play the full 90 on Sat.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8212 on: Yesterday at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:29:49 am
I would only want Szoboslai playing 30 mins to get some fitness, but the other two I would like to see play the full 90 on Sat.

Hopefully all three will be available but likely only Dom. My opinion only though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8213 on: Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm »
it seems there's a lot of players out ill in the past couple of weeks.
 not just us, all clubs seem to be getting hit.

what's going around?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8214 on: Yesterday at 01:44:52 pm »
There's been an outbreak of Norovirus across the country hasn't there? It could be that.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8215 on: Yesterday at 01:45:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
it seems there's a lot of players out ill in the past couple of weeks.
 not just us, all clubs seem to be getting hit.

what's going around?

Over christmas our family was fucked over by RSV which is a flu type illness which includes sinus problems and chest infections. Proper lingerer as well, I've still got it and I got it 22/12.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8216 on: Yesterday at 01:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:44:52 pm
There's been an outbreak of Norovirus across the country hasn't there? It could be that.
ah ok - ta.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8217 on: Yesterday at 02:32:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
it seems there's a lot of players out ill in the past couple of weeks.
 not just us, all clubs seem to be getting hit.

what's going around?

I've been fucked with a bad cough and cold for weeks now, certainly wouldn't fancy running around in the cold with it, can barely make it up the stairs ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8218 on: Yesterday at 02:43:55 pm »
In the U.K. it's the 'QuadDemic' which is Covid, flu, Noro virus & RSV

I've had covid even though I've had the jab. Felt like a heavy cold with a dry 'covid' cough
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8219 on: Yesterday at 04:30:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
it seems there's a lot of players out ill in the past couple of weeks.
 not just us, all clubs seem to be getting hit.

what's going around?

Time of year but it's particularly bad this winter with various viruses doing the wrongs. It's going to be a feature this month with players missing due to illness.

Because Covid is now endemic, a bad flu season in conjuction with that, and other viruses, really does the rounds.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8220 on: Yesterday at 05:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:30:45 pm
Time of year but it's particularly bad this winter with various viruses doing the wrongs. It's going to be a feature this month with players missing due to illness.

Because Covid is now endemic, a bad flu season in conjuction with that, and other viruses, really does the rounds.

Yep. It's the reason the Royal (Liverpool hospital) has declared a major incident, with waiting times in A&E up to 50 hours.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8221 on: Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm
it seems there's a lot of players out ill in the past couple of weeks.
 not just us, all clubs seem to be getting hit.

what's going around?

cold weather
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 09:25:45 am »
David Lynch @davidlynchlfc  · 19m

Dominik Szoboszlai trained with Liverpool's U21s yesterday as he steps up his comeback. Jarell Quansah is expected to be available to face Accrington Stanley.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 09:52:10 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:25:45 am
David Lynch @davidlynchlfc  · 19m

Dominik Szoboszlai trained with Liverpool's U21s yesterday as he steps up his comeback. Jarell Quansah is expected to be available to face Accrington Stanley.


Good news on both - particularly Quansah as we'll need him
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 09:54:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:52:10 am

Good news on both - particularly Quansah as we'll need him
Yep we need to allow Konate the time to build back up to his early season form without putting too much workload his way
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 09:57:38 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:25:45 am
David Lynch @davidlynchlfc  · 19m

Dominik Szoboszlai trained with Liverpool's U21s yesterday as he steps up his comeback. Jarell Quansah is expected to be available to face Accrington Stanley.

Must have been a pretty bad illness if it's taking this long for him to fully recover.
