Arne likes it vague, apparently. which is fine with me to be honest. saves getting frustrated when the first estimates are wrong.
He didn't mention whether he'd even had a scan so I was wondering if it wasn't necessary in the end.
I was hoping for some Accrington Stanley nibbles but duvva got there quickly
I believe they are standard?
Arne likes it vague, apparently. which is fine with me to be honest. saves getting frustrated when the first estimates are overly optimistic.
Yes, hes a master of saying quite a lot only for us to all realise hes said nothing
Yep, lovin' each day with Slot in charge.
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFCDominik Szoboszlai ruled out once again due to illness.Tyler Morton also unavailable tonight after rolling his ankle.
James Pearce@JamesPearceLFCSlot says Quansah was ill rather than injured
I would only want Szoboslai playing 30 mins to get some fitness, but the other two I would like to see play the full 90 on Sat.
it seems there's a lot of players out ill in the past couple of weeks. not just us, all clubs seem to be getting hit.what's going around?
There's been an outbreak of Norovirus across the country hasn't there? It could be that.
Time of year but it's particularly bad this winter with various viruses doing the wrongs. It's going to be a feature this month with players missing due to illness.Because Covid is now endemic, a bad flu season in conjuction with that, and other viruses, really does the rounds.
David Lynch @davidlynchlfc · 19mDominik Szoboszlai trained with Liverpool's U21s yesterday as he steps up his comeback. Jarell Quansah is expected to be available to face Accrington Stanley.
Good news on both - particularly Quansah as we'll need him
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]