Kostas Tsimikas is set to return to full training today, Arne Slot has confirmed.
The defender has not been involved for Liverpool since being named as a substitute against Aston Villa on November 9 due to injury.
Kostas is coming close, Slot told journalists on Tuesday morning during his pre-Southampton press conference.
Hes going to be training with us today, maybe for the first time, so lets see how that works out.
Elsewhere, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate remained sidelined, with the boss adding: Ibou and Conor are still not training with us.