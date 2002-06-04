« previous next »
Avens Calendar

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8080 on: December 16, 2024, 09:53:14 pm »
What's the eta on Konate's return?


Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8081 on: December 16, 2024, 11:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on December 16, 2024, 09:53:14 pm
What's the eta on Konate's return?

Was said to be mid-January. He posted a photo the other day on his Instagram in the gym without any support on his knee. David Lynch said theres optimism he could return late December. Everything crossed and all that. Such a shame he got an impact injury after seemingly putting his conditioning issues behind him.
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8082 on: December 17, 2024, 12:23:15 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on December 16, 2024, 11:35:11 pm
Was said to be mid-January. He posted a photo the other day on his Instagram in the gym without any support on his knee. David Lynch said theres optimism he could return late December. Everything crossed and all that. Such a shame he got an impact injury after seemingly putting his conditioning issues behind him.
fingers crossed on those timelines but he was actually wearing a support
Quote from: Samie on December 10, 2024, 03:20:08 pm

elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8083 on: December 17, 2024, 01:47:42 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on December 16, 2024, 11:35:11 pm
David Lynch said theres optimism he could return late December.

Hopefully we can get the other of our twin peaks back soon.


Avens Calendar

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8084 on: December 17, 2024, 06:49:42 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on December 16, 2024, 11:35:11 pm
Was said to be mid-January. He posted a photo the other day on his Instagram in the gym without any support on his knee. David Lynch said theres optimism he could return late December. Everything crossed and all that. Such a shame he got an impact injury after seemingly putting his conditioning issues behind him.

So frustrating and he'll be a big miss against Spurs. Fancy us to out score them, but I'd feel confident of keeping them out altogether with him playing.


na fir dearg

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8085 on: December 17, 2024, 06:55:04 am »
Quote from: elbow on December 17, 2024, 01:47:42 am
Hopefully we can get the other of our twin peaks back soon.
;D
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8086 on: December 17, 2024, 07:45:21 am »
Is Tsimikas back in team training yet? - any outside chance of him being available at all for tomorrow evening?
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8087 on: December 17, 2024, 09:06:12 am »
Quote from: decosabute on December 17, 2024, 07:45:21 am
Is Tsimikas back in team training yet? - any outside chance of him being available at all for tomorrow evening?

Slot just said he's going to train today :)


Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8088 on: December 17, 2024, 09:07:25 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 17, 2024, 09:06:12 am
Slot just said he's going to train today :)

Good news!

Konate and Bradley not in training yet.
Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8089 on: December 17, 2024, 09:14:34 am »
Slot says Jota didn't train yesterday, won't start vs Southampton but might get some minutes
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8090 on: December 17, 2024, 09:19:24 am »
Quote from: Caston on December 17, 2024, 09:14:34 am
Slot says Jota didn't train yesterday, won't start vs Southampton but might get some minutes


Did he say what was wrong? Muscle or breathing issues?


rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8091 on: December 17, 2024, 09:19:37 am »
Kostas Tsimikas is set to return to full training today, Arne Slot has confirmed.

The defender has not been involved for Liverpool since being named as a substitute against Aston Villa on November 9 due to injury.

Kostas is coming close, Slot told journalists on Tuesday morning during his pre-Southampton press conference.

Hes going to be training with us today, maybe for the first time, so lets see how that works out.

Elsewhere, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate remained sidelined, with the boss adding: Ibou and Conor are still not training with us.
SuperStevieNicol

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8092 on: December 17, 2024, 09:23:49 am »
Quote from: Caston on December 17, 2024, 09:14:34 am
Slot says Jota didn't train yesterday, won't start vs Southampton but might get some minutes
WTF! I love Jota but my god he's the Portuguese Sturridge! 20 minutes of football and then not able to train.


A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8093 on: December 17, 2024, 09:25:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 17, 2024, 09:19:24 am
Did he say what was wrong? Muscle or breathing issues?

Really sore back from all the heavy lifting.
Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8094 on: December 17, 2024, 09:49:34 am »
I don't think Jota had been back in training all that long before coming on the other day. I noticed in injury time when we had a corner his hands were on his knees and he was sucking in big ones, it was only a short cameo really but it was a fast-paced game and he's been out a couple of months. We're probably just managing him and he's not fully up to speed yet.

kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8095 on: December 17, 2024, 10:23:48 am »
Yeah lets not cancel Christmas over Jota just yet, can you imagine how sore you'd be after such an intensive 20 mins on your first appearance in what, 3 months? Match fitness is a whole different ballgame to anything you can do in training.

If we got another 20-30 mins from Jota tomorrow and he was able to start on Sunday I'd be delighted.
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8096 on: December 17, 2024, 10:24:29 am »

Great that Tsimi should be back for Spurs. I'd be amazed if we see either Konate or Bradley before the end of the year and likely well into January.

Jota looks precautionary if he might play some minutes.  We really need to save him for league games anyway and give him 60-70 max.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8097 on: December 17, 2024, 10:47:30 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 17, 2024, 10:24:29 am
Great that Tsimi should be back for Spurs. I'd be amazed if we see either Konate or Bradley before the end of the year and likely well into January.

Jota looks precautionary if he might play some minutes.  We really need to save him for league games anyway and give him 60-70 max.

Why would they be well into January? Most likely it's the end of the month or early January.
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8098 on: December 17, 2024, 11:05:38 am »
Quote from: newterp on December 17, 2024, 10:47:30 am
Why would they be well into January? Most likely it's the end of the month or early January.

They are not even training yet so how are they possibly going to be able to start a game in two weeks time.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8099 on: December 17, 2024, 12:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 17, 2024, 11:05:38 am
They are not even training yet so how are they possibly going to be able to start a game in two weeks time.

ummm Jota trained like 2 days and played 20 mins. They don't need to be available to start immediately - and CBs especially come back as starters all the time.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8100 on: December 17, 2024, 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December 17, 2024, 11:05:38 am
They are not even training yet so how are they possibly going to be able to start a game in two weeks time.

They only enter full team training when they're fit.. so once they're back in, they are available for selection.


Ah Fruck Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8101 on: December 17, 2024, 03:38:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 17, 2024, 01:43:45 pm
They only enter full team training when they're fit.. so once they're back in, they are available for selection.

Disagree with this, "fit to train" and "fit to play" are different...


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8102 on: December 17, 2024, 04:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 17, 2024, 03:38:53 pm
Disagree with this, "fit to train" and "fit to play" are different...
Yep.  The words healthy (to train) and fit (enough to play) aren't synonymous.
Ah Fruck Christmas

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8103 on: December 17, 2024, 05:07:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 17, 2024, 04:58:04 pm
Yep.  The words healthy (to train) and fit (enough to play) aren't synonymous.

In LCH's defensce, a player who sits out a match or two due to the flu, thenreturns to training could and probably would be considered both at the same time.

It's possible to be both if the time out is short.

But after returning from a long lay-off, fit to train and fit to play are not synonymous


Ghost of christmas RAWK

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8104 on: December 17, 2024, 05:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 17, 2024, 03:38:53 pm
Disagree with this, "fit to train" and "fit to play" are different...
Quote from: SamLad on December 17, 2024, 04:58:04 pm
Yep.  The words healthy (to train) and fit (enough to play) aren't synonymous.
That's not relevent to the point, though, which is that under Slot  -unlike Klopp - it seems as if once a player is deemed fit to train with the rest of the team, he is deemed fit to select and play some part in a match, even if it's not a start. In other words, he won't train with the team till he is fit to select.

Klopp, I think, wanted to see at least two training sessions before he considered a player for selection.



SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8105 on: December 17, 2024, 05:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 17, 2024, 05:08:54 pm
That's not relevent to the point, though, which is that under Slot  -unlike Klopp - it seems as if once a player is deemed fit to train with the rest of the team, he is deemed fit to select and play some part in a match, even if it's not a start. In other words, he won't train with the team till he is fit to select.

Klopp, I think, wanted to see at least two training sessions before he considered a player for selection.
Agree on the last bit but is that correct about Arne?  I don't track day to day injury rehab progress to know.
Ghost of christmas RAWK

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8106 on: December 17, 2024, 05:16:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 17, 2024, 05:12:07 pm
Agree on the last bit but is that correct about Arne?  I don't track day to day injury rehab progress to know.
I don't track either, so I might be wrong, but several times I've been surprised that as soon as a player trains once with the team he seems ready for selection. Look at Jota the other day. Literally a day before he trained some people were still wondering when he might be back, how long away that was; then we heard he trained and then almost immediately he was selected and scored. He went from long-term injury absence to goal celebration in a twinkling.



newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8107 on: December 17, 2024, 07:30:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 17, 2024, 05:12:07 pm
Agree on the last bit but is that correct about Arne? I don't track day to day injury rehab progress to know.

I've signed you up to start this!

You can be the new WelshRed.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8108 on: December 18, 2024, 01:09:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 17, 2024, 07:30:58 pm
I've signed you up to start this!

You can be the new WelshRed.
OK ta.  prepare to be impressed, and to simultaneously be pissing yourself laughing on a regular basis.
Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8109 on: December 18, 2024, 02:38:28 pm »
Looking at our schedule up to the end of Feb, it actually looks better than in previous years. I imagine we'll rotate heavily within the senior squad for the final 2 CL games, and the FA Cup game against Accrington Stanley is a genuine opportunity to play the kids.

Quote
18/12/2024 20:00 League Cup QF vs Southampton (a)
22/12/2024 16:30 Tottenham (a)
26/12/2024 20:00 Leicester (h)
29/12/2024 17:15 West Ham (a)
05/01/2025 16:30 Man Utd (h)
08/01/2025 League Cup SF 1st LEG
11/01/2025 12:15 FA CUP Round 3 vs Accrington Stanley (h)
14/01/2025 20:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)
21/01/2025 20:00 CL GROUP STAGE ROUND 7 vs Lille (h)
25/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich (h)
29/01/2025 20:00 CL GROUP STAGE ROUND 8 vs PSV (a)
01/02/2025 15:00 Bournemouth (a)
04-06/02/2025 League Cup SF 2nd LEG
07-10/02/2025 FA CUP Round 4
16/02/2025 14:00 Wolves (h)
23/02/2025 16:30 Man City (a)
26/02/2025 20:00 Newcastle (h)
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8110 on: Today at 10:19:58 am »
No real updates on Bradley and Konate. Feels like they're still a while away.

The last 10 minutes of that Real Madrid game really fucked us.
Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8111 on: Today at 11:19:47 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:19:58 am
No real updates on Bradley and Konate. Feels like they're still a while away.

The last 10 minutes of that Real Madrid game really fucked us.

Yep still not training with the team. At least with Arne he has avoided giving us overly optimistic estimates. Conors was hamstring so I always thought his would be a month at least as we dont want to take risks with reinjury. Ibous was his knee and you just never know. The fact he is on track is all we need to hear.
Piggies in Blankies

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8112 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:19:58 am
No real updates on Bradley and Konate. Feels like they're still a while away.

The last 10 minutes of that Real Madrid game really fucked us.
Is this the correct quote?

Quote
These are the two that are still 'in the red'... they are on their way back, but they dont [fully] train with the team yet. Sometimes, they join, and then they are not completely ready to start yet. So, lets wait and see.'

Seems like they arent far away  West Ham for Konate?




Too early for flapjacks?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8113 on: Today at 08:19:48 pm »
I thought the general consensus was that they'd both be back in January? Wasn't expecting them to play in December to be honest.
Piggies in Blankies

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8114 on: Today at 10:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 08:19:48 pm
I thought the general consensus was that they'd both be back in January? Wasn't expecting them to play in December to be honest.
Konate has been rumoured to be back earlier



