Offline AshbourneRed

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8040 on: Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Yesterday at 12:38:15 pm
Better yet he just gets through the next four without another booking! Then it'll go back to zero bookings - but I think if you get 10 in the league before the first 32 matches you then miss two matches.

They need to review the number of yellows for suspensions given how easy they hand out yellows these days.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8041 on: Yesterday at 04:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:26:16 am
Yeah defo didn't get booked.
Could do with him emptying someone at Spurs and missing Leicester. Would be better than missing Wham away or United.

Yes we need him back against Wham... George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley can be a tough midfield combination. We need our best players.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8042 on: Yesterday at 04:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:17:39 pm
Yes we need him back against Wham... George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley can be a tough midfield combination. We need our best players.

He'd get the freedom of the park. Always thought he'd make it big.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8043 on: Yesterday at 05:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 04:25:00 pm
He'd get the freedom of the park. Always thought he'd make it big.
You have more faith in him than I do
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8044 on: Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm »
Do we have any idea when the mad Greek is due back or are we going to Spurs with a Right footed CB at LB?
Offline JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8045 on: Yesterday at 09:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm
Do we have any idea when the mad Greek is due back or are we going to Spurs with a Right footed CB at LB?

Quote
The left-back received a straight red card for a foul that was deemed to have denied the visitors an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the early stages of Saturday's match at Anfield.

Unlike yellow cards, red cards are carried over from the Premier League to domestic cup competitions.

Robertson will therefore be banned for the Reds' League Cup quarter-final tie at Southampton on Wednesday, but will be available for Sunday's top-flight visit to Tottenham Hotspur.

Re: Tsimikas, he's trained alone but not with the group yet. I don't imagine he's too far away.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8046 on: Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm »
Honestly always thought a straight red card was always at least a 2 game banhappy days
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8047 on: Yesterday at 09:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm
Honestly always thought a straight red card was always at least a 2 game ban…happy days
1 game for DOGSO; 3 games for violent conduct

Edit: yes, also 1 for two yellows, ta Dazzer
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm by Ghost of christmas RAWK »
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8048 on: Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm »
3 for a straight red if its violent conduct

1 for two yellows or anything else
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8049 on: Yesterday at 10:56:54 pm »
You get a 2- match ban for accruing 10 yellow cards before the watershed. Also get 4 matches instead of 3 if it's your second violent conduct red of the season [/pedant]
Offline My little Pony Tony

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8050 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:59:03 pm
You have more faith in him than I do

Away match? Wake me up before you go go...
Offline keyop

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8051 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm »
Last Christmas we had a few injuries and still did OK. If we play some young guns in the CL and domestic cups we can rest a few - just need to make sure we don't get careless. Whisper it, but the quadruple could be on this season.
Offline amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8052 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
Last Christmas we had a few injuries and still did OK.

This year, to save from tears, I hope we have planned something special.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8053 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
Last Christmas we had a few injuries and still did OK. If we play some young guns in the CL and domestic cups we can rest a few - just need to make sure we don't get careless. Whisper it, but the quadruple could be on this season.

No sure if fishing matey. Last season we collapsed and were out on our arses trying to spin plates in four competitions. This terms we need eyes firmly on the League, and next CL knock-outs when they're on.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 12:02:22 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
No sure if fishing matey. Last season we collapsed and were out on our arses trying to spin plates in four competitions. This terms we need eyes firmly on the League, and next CL knock-outs when they're on.
we'd have to play two more FA cup games, two more euro group stage games and at least 3 more knockout games - so that's 7 more games than last year - to threaten for a quadruple. and we burned out badly last season. with a larger squad of players used.

as you say, all resources have to be put into league now for next month or so (until next round of CL)
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 12:04:47 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
No sure if fishing matey. Last season we collapsed and were out on our arses trying to spin plates in four competitions. This terms we need eyes firmly on the League, and next CL knock-outs when they're on.
Listen, without prejudice, I gotta say either you've been whooshed, or I have ;)
Offline My little Pony Tony

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm
Last Christmas we had a few injuries and still did OK. If we play some young guns in the CL and domestic cups we can rest a few - just need to make sure we don't get careless. Whisper it, but the quadruple could be on this season.

Would take us to the edge of Heaven if they could (it would, I swear)
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 01:43:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 12:04:47 am
Listen, without prejudice, I gotta say either you've been whooshed, or I have ;)

Otherwise known as a pushwhoosh
Online him_15

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 03:24:55 am »
Just play the youth in the League cup, we really don't have enough depth do deal with four competition.
