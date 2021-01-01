No sure if fishing matey. Last season we collapsed and were out on our arses trying to spin plates in four competitions. This terms we need eyes firmly on the League, and next CL knock-outs when they're on.



we'd have to play two more FA cup games, two more euro group stage games and at least 3 more knockout games - so that's 7 more games than last year - to threaten for a quadruple. and we burned out badly last season. with a larger squad of players used.as you say, all resources have to be put into league now for next month or so (until next round of CL)