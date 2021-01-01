Better yet he just gets through the next four without another booking! Then it'll go back to zero bookings - but I think if you get 10 in the league before the first 32 matches you then miss two matches.
Yeah defo didn't get booked. Could do with him emptying someone at Spurs and missing Leicester. Would be better than missing Wham away or United.
Yes we need him back against Wham... George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley can be a tough midfield combination. We need our best players.
He'd get the freedom of the park. Always thought he'd make it big.
Do we have any idea when the mad Greek is due back or are we going to Spurs with a Right footed CB at LB?
The left-back received a straight red card for a foul that was deemed to have denied the visitors an obvious goalscoring opportunity in the early stages of Saturday's match at Anfield.Unlike yellow cards, red cards are carried over from the Premier League to domestic cup competitions.Robertson will therefore be banned for the Reds' League Cup quarter-final tie at Southampton on Wednesday, but will be available for Sunday's top-flight visit to Tottenham Hotspur.
Honestly always thought a straight red card was always at least a 2 game ban…happy days
You have more faith in him than I do
