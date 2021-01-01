« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 715916 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,536
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 02:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:22:02 pm
It would have been zero. He's had one, maybe two, trainings sessions since September and you think the club would then go in and throw him into the starting line up, potentially playing an hour and possibly even more if we're really unlucky with injuries in the game? It just wouldn't happen and his debut has nothing to do with it because he hadn't just spent two months out injured.
he'd been in full training with the squad since before the Madrid game and also played an hour for the u23s, it's not two sessions since September?

he had missed pre season (a couple of months before) and hadn't been in full training for long when he had his debut, so I don't see how it has nothing to do with it either.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:22:02 pm
Yeah no doubt. Probably about 20 minutes towards the end of the game and its a shame in that sense but having the game postponed on the weekend takes a little bit of the pressure off in terms of managing minutes of players like Salah.
yeah its definitely at least this much of a loss (a sub appearance). hopefully we resist temptation to involve Salah but i fear not.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:27:20 pm
I would suggest relax a bit if you were holding out hope of Chiesa to solve any our issues atm.

The postponement was largely great for us and the above is no drama at all. Endo is due a game anyway.
don't worry, i don't! ;D i want the team tomorrow to be a league cup-type side, so that key players can get the rest they need. Endo and Chiesa don't play the same position but yeah Endo is a must start tomorrow, it's just a shame Morton can't
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 02:39:12 pm »
Jota waiting for the Everton grocks to be out the way before returning to training.  He's a smart one, for sure.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,002
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 02:40:20 pm »
Jota returning is massive. Big difference maker and goes into our best XI .
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,316
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:13:42 pm
you could not make this up.

Many of us have Naby Keita Badges. He was an alien abduction away from a full bingo.

I think at one point he missed a game due to an attempted military coup.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 02:52:07 pm »
I dont think Chiesas injured or sick or anything at all, simply fat. Its not true that you cant make it up, they are making it up. There's nothing wrong with him at all. He had a roll on him when he got here that in no way looked like Mo doing yoga. I dont know why everyone is wringing hands and getting exercised over this "series of injuries" nonsense. As long as he's had a change of motivation to go along with his change of circumstance in coming here, which all indications are the he has, as soon as slot and co get him back into the kind of shape you need to be in to press in our front 3, we will have a really good footballer on our hands.

when he does play like in the u-23 or practice you can see his instinctive finishes, 1-2's and banger shots and so forth are all really good, hes just blowing after 5 mins. They are not going to put him in untill he is good and ready but that doesn't happen overnight he was well and truly out of shape when he got here. He'd been frozen out and looks like he simply gave up after a while. How happy he was to get here though, looks to me like hes all in on the rehab. 3 months in, you'd have to think he'd be getting pretty close but slot is man managing the guy and i guess hes going to have to earn his corn.

anyway thats my take, ive got no proof except slots musings about missing pre season and that roll of fat, but that's what i think is happening.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 02:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:52:07 pm
I dont think Chiesas injured or sick or anything at all, simply fat. Its not true that you cant make it up, they are making it up. There's nothing wrong with him at all. He had a roll on him when he got here that in no way looked like Mo doing yoga. I dont know why everyone is wringing hands and getting exercised over this "series of injuries" nonsense. As long as he's had a change of motivation to go along with his change of circumstance in coming here, which all indications are the he has, as soon as slot and co get him back into the kind of shape you need to be in to press in our front 3, we will have a really good footballer on our hands.

when he does play like in the u-23 or practice you can see his instinctive finishes, 1-2's and banger shots and so forth are all really good, hes just blowing after 5 mins. They are not going to put him in untill he is good and ready but that doesn't happen overnight he was well and truly out of shape when he got here. He'd been frozen out and looks like he simply gave up after a while. How happy he was to get here though, looks to me like hes all in on the rehab. 3 months in, you'd have to think he'd be getting pretty close but slot is man managing the guy and i guess hes going to have to earn his corn.

anyway thats my take, ive got no proof except slots musings about missing pre season and that roll of fat, but that's what i think is happening.

Good to see Welshred back, we've missed professional medical opinions.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:53:37 pm
Good to see Welshred back, we've missed professional medical opinions.

Its specifically non medical  ;D  But it is an opinion. One ive held since he played an hour and nearly barfed and hasn't been seen since.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,536
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 02:58:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:53:37 pm
Good to see Welshred back, we've missed professional medical opinions.
;D
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:57:46 pm
Its specifically non medical  ;D  But it is an opinion. One ive held since he played an hour and nearly barfed and hasn't been seen since.
non medic here too, but it shouldn't require three months of behind the scenes training to be able to exercise extremely strenuously for an hour. if his problem was being fat, he'd be playing more for the u23s as that's the exercise that'd get him ready
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:00 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Hes been training all along and they spot him in and out 23's 18's the main group, but more training than actual games . The guys not been in a hospital bed, hes going through a boot camp The weight he was carrying around his belly on arrival was not imaginary trust me. A literal roll, so that's what 15 pounds? from being cut.

I say again, once hes up to par hes going to be excellent. He looks like a natural in his movements and finishing especially but if you want to start in the best team in the world you better be in pretty good shape.

I think it makes more sense as an explanation than this unending series of minor injuries to a guy whose not ever been playing. Maybe hes been going through a boot camp AND he picked up some niggles, idk. imo he and his abs will appear on the pitch for us at the same time. I think slot is likley using game time as a spur.

Of course i dont know for sure but they say the simplest explanation is usually the best one. Maybe hes just a crock idk. hopefully not becouse he would be very usefull fit and firing.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
my take has been that he's been expected to train harder than ever before, and his body just keeps breaking down meaning he needs to reset and go again.

dunno where you get 15lbs from,  have you any images that show that?

looks like his official weight is around 150lbs so you're talking 10% which seems like a lot.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:23:31 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,536
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 03:29:07 pm »
the best way to tackle that (lets say hypothetical) 15lbs weight loss would be through game time. when Bobby came back overweight for preseasons he played his way to fitness, we didn't sideline him - that'd have slowed it down
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:21:23 pm
my take has been that he's been expected to train harder than ever before, and his body just keeps breaking down meaning he needs to reset and go again.

dunno where you get 15lbs from,  have you any images that show that?

sure go look at his medical or some of the shirtless pics in the bootroom from the very start, he has a roll of fat around his belly. Easy to pinch an inch as they say. Hes nor morbidly obese he looks pretty normal as humans go but we are talking about high performance athletes in a running endurance sport. Mo or Darwin is what you need to look like.

I estimate 15 lbs because im almost 60 , i've been a gym rat for literally decades and ive gone roll-abs-roll-abs-roll-abs too many times to count.  ;D  From a fairly small little pot to Darwin's abs is about 15 pounds of fat, not water weight or additional muscle but fat. and its hard to do. his age a little easier, but not a cakewalk no matter who you are.  Guys like mo and darwin never let it slip in the first place.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,865
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
Ali is also on the plane for tomorrow
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm »
I think you're being hard on him.

going from pasta to scouse isn't gonna make weight loss easy is it.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,388
  • ....mmm
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm »
What :lmao :lmao



Logged
:D

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 03:43:10 pm »
Wish I looked like that carrying an extra 15lb the fat fucker.
Logged

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,432
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Wish the roll around my belly looked like his ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,932
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7977 on: Today at 03:45:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:54:13 pm
For fucks sake, this and the Chiesa news is awful - undoing all the good luck of the postponement

Give McConnell Morton's minutes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,054
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7978 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:39:20 pm
What :lmao :lmao


No wonder he's been out so long the guy is MORBIDLY OBESE in these photos!
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,979
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7979 on: Today at 03:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:39:20 pm


"15lbs.. you wanna me to choppa the pee pee?! Mamma mia!"
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7980 on: Today at 03:51:41 pm »
Tubby fuck.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,979
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7981 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,030
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7982 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,806
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7983 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7984 on: Today at 03:54:32 pm »
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7985 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7986 on: Today at 04:03:53 pm »
^Geezus kash i cant unsee that  ;D Bit better than i remember but i did see one pic in the boot room and there was a definite roll.

but look, again, we are talking about the difference between normal humans and the very top of the athletic pile. Even in those pictures, hes standing and being measured which is the best case appearance wise . You look at that top picture right at his belly button, you tell me is that convex or concave? You can clearly see a small rounding there. You could pinch that between your fingers (or with calipers) and come up with half an inch anyway.

Put a picture side by side with Mo and the word thats going to come to you is "doughy".  Striations is what you are looking for smooth is for babys bottoms. Look at my avatar thats mo right there. All straitions all the time. That is what cut is.

I know it seems incredibly harsh the guys in great shape compared to the majority of us mortals. Hes still been found blowing after 10 mins for some reason though.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,426
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7987 on: Today at 04:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:45:53 pm
Give McConnell Morton's minutes.

but not Chiesa's waistline...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7988 on: Today at 04:36:41 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:39:12 pm
Jota waiting for the Everton grocks to be out the way before returning to training.  He's a smart one, for sure.

He won't make it out of The Pit in one piece if he plays the rescheduled derby.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,611
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7989 on: Today at 05:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:52:07 pm
I dont think Chiesas injured or sick or anything at all, simply fat. Its not true that you cant make it up, they are making it up. There's nothing wrong with him at all. He had a roll on him when he got here that in no way looked like Mo doing yoga. I dont know why everyone is wringing hands and getting exercised over this "series of injuries" nonsense. As long as he's had a change of motivation to go along with his change of circumstance in coming here, which all indications are the he has, as soon as slot and co get him back into the kind of shape you need to be in to press in our front 3, we will have a really good footballer on our hands.

when he does play like in the u-23 or practice you can see his instinctive finishes, 1-2's and banger shots and so forth are all really good, hes just blowing after 5 mins. They are not going to put him in untill he is good and ready but that doesn't happen overnight he was well and truly out of shape when he got here. He'd been frozen out and looks like he simply gave up after a while. How happy he was to get here though, looks to me like hes all in on the rehab. 3 months in, you'd have to think he'd be getting pretty close but slot is man managing the guy and i guess hes going to have to earn his corn.

anyway thats my take, ive got no proof except slots musings about missing pre season and that roll of fat, but that's what i think is happening.

He's not fat! He's just big-boned!
Logged

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,806
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7990 on: Today at 05:35:11 pm »
He's feeling ill. He's probably caught a chill, like half the population at this time of year. We don't have to weigh and measure him...

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,859
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7991 on: Today at 05:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 05:35:11 pm
He's feeling ill. He's probably caught a chill, like half the population at this time of year. We don't have to weigh and measure him...


Yeah fuck weighing and measuring him and move straight to hang draw quartering the lazy fucker
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,541
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7992 on: Today at 05:54:08 pm »
The players are weighed evrey week...
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7993 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm »
With the derby being postponed, we've had a week without a game and after Girona we have 3 days recovery before Fulham. I reckon Slot will go full strength in the next 2 two games with only minor rotation (Diaz/Gakpo) and then we'll see mass rotation for Southampton in the League Cup.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7994 on: Today at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 05:49:10 pm
Yeah fuck weighing and measuring him and move straight to hang draw quartering the lazy fucker

 ;D tbf i said he was clearly an excellent footballer who had been frozen out at his previous club and but looked to be excited and motivated by his move to us, and it was just a question of getting back into shape.

10 pounds and 35,000 situps @ 300 a day that's my final offer.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,690
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7995 on: Today at 06:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:25:57 pm
;D tbf i said he was clearly an excellent footballer who had been frozen out at his previous club and but looked to be excited and motivated by his move to us, and it was just a question of getting back into shape.

10 pounds and 35,000 situps @ 300 a day that's my final offer.

Please send Amir a picture or your Christmas abs, its only failure there is comparison.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7996 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:30:20 pm
Please send Amir a picture or your Christmas abs, its only failure there is comparison.

Sorry say what again?  i couldnt hear you i was eating a chocolate muffin the chewing blocked you out
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,532
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7997 on: Today at 06:57:15 pm »
Good to see Danny in the training video as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 195 196 197 198 199 [200]   Go Up
« previous next »
 