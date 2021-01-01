« previous next »
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7960 on: Today at 02:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:22:02 pm
It would have been zero. He's had one, maybe two, trainings sessions since September and you think the club would then go in and throw him into the starting line up, potentially playing an hour and possibly even more if we're really unlucky with injuries in the game? It just wouldn't happen and his debut has nothing to do with it because he hadn't just spent two months out injured.
he'd been in full training with the squad since before the Madrid game and also played an hour for the u23s, it's not two sessions since September?

he had missed pre season (a couple of months before) and hadn't been in full training for long when he had his debut, so I don't see how it has nothing to do with it either.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:22:02 pm
Yeah no doubt. Probably about 20 minutes towards the end of the game and its a shame in that sense but having the game postponed on the weekend takes a little bit of the pressure off in terms of managing minutes of players like Salah.
yeah its definitely at least this much of a loss (a sub appearance). hopefully we resist temptation to involve Salah but i fear not.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:27:20 pm
I would suggest relax a bit if you were holding out hope of Chiesa to solve any our issues atm.

The postponement was largely great for us and the above is no drama at all. Endo is due a game anyway.
don't worry, i don't! ;D i want the team tomorrow to be a league cup-type side, so that key players can get the rest they need. Endo and Chiesa don't play the same position but yeah Endo is a must start tomorrow, it's just a shame Morton can't
Offline thaddeus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7961 on: Today at 02:39:12 pm »
Jota waiting for the Everton grocks to be out the way before returning to training.  He's a smart one, for sure.
Offline Bennett

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7962 on: Today at 02:40:20 pm »
Jota returning is massive. Big difference maker and goes into our best XI .
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:13:42 pm
you could not make this up.

Many of us have Naby Keita Badges. He was an alien abduction away from a full bingo.

I think at one point he missed a game due to an attempted military coup.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 02:52:07 pm »
I dont think Chiesas injured or sick or anything at all, simply fat. Its not true that you cant make it up, they are making it up. There's nothing wrong with him at all. He had a roll on him when he got here that in no way looked like Mo doing yoga. I dont know why everyone is wringing hands and getting exercised over this "series of injuries" nonsense. As long as he's had a change of motivation to go along with his change of circumstance in coming here, which all indications are the he has, as soon as slot and co get him back into the kind of shape you need to be in to press in our front 3, we will have a really good footballer on our hands.

when he does play like in the u-23 or practice you can see his instinctive finishes, 1-2's and banger shots and so forth are all really good, hes just blowing after 5 mins. They are not going to put him in untill he is good and ready but that doesn't happen overnight he was well and truly out of shape when he got here. He'd been frozen out and looks like he simply gave up after a while. How happy he was to get here though, looks to me like hes all in on the rehab. 3 months in, you'd have to think he'd be getting pretty close but slot is man managing the guy and i guess hes going to have to earn his corn.

anyway thats my take, ive got no proof except slots musings about missing pre season and that roll of fat, but that's what i think is happening.
Online tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 02:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:52:07 pm
I dont think Chiesas injured or sick or anything at all, simply fat. Its not true that you cant make it up, they are making it up. There's nothing wrong with him at all. He had a roll on him when he got here that in no way looked like Mo doing yoga. I dont know why everyone is wringing hands and getting exercised over this "series of injuries" nonsense. As long as he's had a change of motivation to go along with his change of circumstance in coming here, which all indications are the he has, as soon as slot and co get him back into the kind of shape you need to be in to press in our front 3, we will have a really good footballer on our hands.

when he does play like in the u-23 or practice you can see his instinctive finishes, 1-2's and banger shots and so forth are all really good, hes just blowing after 5 mins. They are not going to put him in untill he is good and ready but that doesn't happen overnight he was well and truly out of shape when he got here. He'd been frozen out and looks like he simply gave up after a while. How happy he was to get here though, looks to me like hes all in on the rehab. 3 months in, you'd have to think he'd be getting pretty close but slot is man managing the guy and i guess hes going to have to earn his corn.

anyway thats my take, ive got no proof except slots musings about missing pre season and that roll of fat, but that's what i think is happening.

Good to see Welshred back, we've missed professional medical opinions.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:53:37 pm
Good to see Welshred back, we've missed professional medical opinions.

Its specifically non medical  ;D  But it is an opinion. One ive held since he played an hour and nearly barfed and hasn't been seen since.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 02:58:25 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:53:37 pm
Good to see Welshred back, we've missed professional medical opinions.
;D
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:57:46 pm
Its specifically non medical  ;D  But it is an opinion. One ive held since he played an hour and nearly barfed and hasn't been seen since.
non medic here too, but it shouldn't require three months of behind the scenes training to be able to exercise extremely strenuously for an hour. if his problem was being fat, he'd be playing more for the u23s as that's the exercise that'd get him ready
Online Bobinhood

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Hes been training all along and they spot him in and out 23's 18's the main group, but more training than actual games . The guys not been in a hospital bed, hes going through a boot camp The weight he was carrying around his belly on arrival was not imaginary trust me. A literal roll, so that's what 15 pounds? from being cut.

I say again, once hes up to par hes going to be excellent. He looks like a natural in his movements and finishing especially but if you want to start in the best team in the world you better be in pretty good shape.

I think it makes more sense as an explanation than this unending series of minor injuries to a guy whose not ever been playing. Maybe hes been going through a boot camp AND he picked up some niggles, idk. imo he and his abs will appear on the pitch for us at the same time. I think slot is likley using game time as a spur.

Of course i dont know for sure but they say the simplest explanation is usually the best one. Maybe hes just a crock idk. hopefully not becouse he would be very usefull fit and firing.
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
my take has been that he's been expected to train harder than ever before, and his body just keeps breaking down meaning he needs to reset and go again.

dunno where you get 15lbs from,  have you any images that show that?

looks like his official weight is around 150lbs so you're talking 10% which seems like a lot.
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 03:29:07 pm »
the best way to tackle that (lets say hypothetical) 15lbs weight loss would be through game time. when Bobby came back overweight for preseasons he played his way to fitness, we didn't sideline him - that'd have slowed it down
Online Bobinhood

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 03:32:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:21:23 pm
my take has been that he's been expected to train harder than ever before, and his body just keeps breaking down meaning he needs to reset and go again.

dunno where you get 15lbs from,  have you any images that show that?

sure go look at his medical or some of the shirtless pics in the bootroom from the very start, he has a roll of fat around his belly. Easy to pinch an inch as they say. Hes nor morbidly obese he looks pretty normal as humans go but we are talking about high performance athletes in a running endurance sport. Mo or Darwin is what you need to look like.

I estimate 15 lbs because im almost 60 , i've been a gym rat for literally decades and ive gone roll-abs-roll-abs-roll-abs too many times to count.  ;D  From a fairly small little pot to Darwin's abs is about 15 pounds of fat, not water weight or additional muscle but fat. and its hard to do. his age a little easier, but not a cakewalk no matter who you are.  Guys like mo and darwin never let it slip in the first place.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7972 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
Ali is also on the plane for tomorrow
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7973 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm »
I think you're being hard on him.

going from pasta to scouse isn't gonna make weight loss easy is it.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7974 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm »
What :lmao :lmao



Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7975 on: Today at 03:43:10 pm »
Wish I looked like that carrying an extra 15lb the fat fucker.
Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7976 on: Today at 03:45:20 pm »
Wish the roll around my belly looked like his ;D
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7977 on: Today at 03:45:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:54:13 pm
For fucks sake, this and the Chiesa news is awful - undoing all the good luck of the postponement

Give McConnell Morton's minutes.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7978 on: Today at 03:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:39:20 pm
What :lmao :lmao


No wonder he's been out so long the guy is MORBIDLY OBESE in these photos!
Online amir87

« Reply #7979 on: Today at 03:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:39:20 pm


"15lbs.. you wanna me to choppa the pee pee?! Mamma mia!"
Online tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7980 on: Today at 03:51:41 pm »
Tubby fuck.
Online amir87

« Reply #7981 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Online tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7982 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7983 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7984 on: Today at 03:54:32 pm »
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7985 on: Today at 03:57:03 pm »
