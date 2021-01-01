I dont think Chiesas injured or sick or anything at all, simply fat. Its not true that you cant make it up, they are making it up. There's nothing wrong with him at all. He had a roll on him when he got here that in no way looked like Mo doing yoga. I dont know why everyone is wringing hands and getting exercised over this "series of injuries" nonsense. As long as he's had a change of motivation to go along with his change of circumstance in coming here, which all indications are the he has, as soon as slot and co get him back into the kind of shape you need to be in to press in our front 3, we will have a really good footballer on our hands.



when he does play like in the u-23 or practice you can see his instinctive finishes, 1-2's and banger shots and so forth are all really good, hes just blowing after 5 mins. They are not going to put him in untill he is good and ready but that doesn't happen overnight he was well and truly out of shape when he got here. He'd been frozen out and looks like he simply gave up after a while. How happy he was to get here though, looks to me like hes all in on the rehab. 3 months in, you'd have to think he'd be getting pretty close but slot is man managing the guy and i guess hes going to have to earn his corn.



anyway thats my take, ive got no proof except slots musings about missing pre season and that roll of fat, but that's what i think is happening.