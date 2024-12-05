« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7920 on: December 5, 2024, 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on December  5, 2024, 01:06:25 pm
Jota's taken shared parental leave with his partner so will be out for a while yet.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7921 on: December 6, 2024, 02:01:45 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December  5, 2024, 08:51:30 pm
No Manager can Eliminate hem but Slot track record on it has been good over his time in the Netherlands and it been more impact stuff this year then Muscle injuries.

Maybe graham tailor?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7922 on: December 6, 2024, 02:15:24 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December  5, 2024, 08:51:30 pm
No Manager can Eliminate hem but Slot track record on it has been good over his time in the Netherlands and it been more impact stuff this year then Muscle injuries.

Ali x 2, Trent, Bradley, Jones and Chiesa have all had soft tissue injuries.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7923 on: December 6, 2024, 02:31:06 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  6, 2024, 02:15:24 am
Ali x 2, Trent, Bradley, Jones and Chiesa have all had soft tissue injuries.
Chiesa wasn't fit to start with and Ali has one under Slot, and Curtis was lower back, no?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7924 on: December 6, 2024, 02:53:13 am »
Quote from: farawayred on December  6, 2024, 02:31:06 am
Chiesa wasn't fit to start with and Ali has one under Slot, and Curtis was lower back, no?

Ali has missed games on two occasions he had a thigh injury and then a hamstring a few games later. Chiesa played games in mid September and then picked up a soft tissue injury. Jones had a groin injury.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7925 on: December 6, 2024, 03:00:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  6, 2024, 02:53:13 am
Ali has missed games on two occasions he had a thigh injury and then a hamstring a few games later. Chiesa played games in mid September and then picked up a soft tissue injury. Jones had a groin injury.
Thanks. I stand corrected (bar Chiesa, but never mind).

Perhaps Slot was a bit of a victim of the speed of the PL, thinking that he might use the same players more often than he should have. But he showed a change, so maybe he learned. And he didn't (still doesn't) have his "own" players at the club. I'm saying this because it's easier to teach his new style to the 11 than played last game - he can show them what they did right and what wrong. Who knows. But your point stands.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7926 on: December 6, 2024, 03:08:59 am »
Quote from: farawayred on December  6, 2024, 03:00:29 am
Thanks. I stand corrected (bar Chiesa, but never mind).

Perhaps Slot was a bit of a victim of the speed of the PL, thinking that he might use the same players more often than he should have. But he showed a change, so maybe he learned. And he didn't (still doesn't) have his "own" players at the club. I'm saying this because it's easier to teach his new style to the 11 than played last game - he can show them what they did right and what wrong. Who knows. But your point stands.

I think Slot has rotated and rested players in the areas in which he thinks the backups are good enough. LW we have used both Lucho and Gakpo, in the 9 position we have used Darwin, Jota and Lucho, in the 8/10 position he has rotated Macca, Jones and Szobo. We have rotated both full-back positions.

The areas he hasn't rotated are the three positions most people wanted to strengthen. CB, DM and RW.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7927 on: December 6, 2024, 01:15:04 pm »
Before the international break Slot said Jota would be back a week or two after it.

Where is he!!?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7928 on: December 6, 2024, 01:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  6, 2024, 03:08:59 am
I think Slot has rotated and rested players in the areas in which he thinks the backups are good enough. LW we have used both Lucho and Gakpo, in the 9 position we have used Darwin, Jota and Lucho, in the 8/10 position he has rotated Macca, Jones and Szobo. We have rotated both full-back positions.

The areas he hasn't rotated are the three positions most people wanted to strengthen. CB, DM and RW.

lets just hope chiesa is back soon. elliot probably will start some cup games. we really do need some kind of reinforcement this jan before our season derails just like last season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7929 on: December 6, 2024, 01:33:40 pm »
Says Diogo is close but didnt give a time. Kostas a bit further away
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7930 on: December 6, 2024, 01:37:00 pm »

Worst press conference ever. No questions on injuries apart from Ali but he asked about Kellehers mental state in the same question so didnt even get an update on Ali.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7931 on: December 6, 2024, 01:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December  6, 2024, 01:37:00 pm
Worst press conference ever. No questions on injuries apart from Ali but he asked about Kellehers mental state in the same question so didnt even get an update on Ali.

I read he said Ali not back for this game but he is close, along with Chiesa and Jota. Bradley, Konate and Kostas a bit further away.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7932 on: December 6, 2024, 01:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Caston on December  6, 2024, 01:53:44 pm
I read he said Ali not back for this game but he is close, along with Chiesa and Jota. Bradley, Konate and Kostas a bit further away.

Tight bastards these managers.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7933 on: December 6, 2024, 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on December  6, 2024, 01:15:04 pm
Before the international break Slot said Jota would be back a week or two after it.

Where is he!!?
IIRC he said "the weeks after" the break?  which if correct is totally meaningless but another nod to his English skills.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7934 on: December 6, 2024, 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on December  6, 2024, 01:37:00 pm
Worst press conference ever. No questions on injuries apart from Ali but he asked about Kellehers mental state in the same question so didnt even get an update on Ali.
be better if managers handed out a page of injury updates before the meeting.  no point yapping if no change in status.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7935 on: December 6, 2024, 03:03:09 pm »
Kostas doesnt have a boot on in latest pictures
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7936 on: December 6, 2024, 05:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on December  6, 2024, 03:03:09 pm
Kostas doesnt have a boot on in latest pictures
Did he lose it? Hell, Kosta, tie your laces!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7937 on: December 6, 2024, 09:47:11 pm »
Ali in training today by looks of it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 12:15:57 pm »
 Chiesa is ill!  Cant catch a break
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 12:17:03 pm »
Danns and McConnell back involved too, great to see.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm »
Jota and Ali back would be huge news
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 12
Chiesa is ill!  Cant catch a break
I'd love to think this is a joke .......  ::)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:40:48 pm
Jota and Ali back would be huge news

Jota appears to be in training
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 12:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 12:42:45 pm
Jota appears to be in training
that news appears to be potentially encouraging.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 12:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 12:15:57 pm
Chiesa is ill!  Cant catch a break
fucks sake, needed him taking minutes
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7945 on: Today at 12:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 12:15:57 pm
Chiesa is ill!  Cant catch a break
is that on X or something? can't find it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7946 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm »
Chiesa 

While it may have been hoped that he would then join the Liverpool squad in Girona on Tuesday night, he is no longer expected to travel.


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/12/why-federico-chiesa-was-not-in-liverpool-training-before-girona-trip/
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7947 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:03:06 pm
Chiesa 

While it may have been hoped that he would then join the Liverpool squad in Girona on Tuesday night, he is no longer expected to travel.


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/12/why-federico-chiesa-was-not-in-liverpool-training-before-girona-trip/

you could not make this up.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7948 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
Better being ill then injured but it's frustrating nonetheless.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7949 on: Today at 01:44:08 pm »
Would have been the perfect game for him to start tomorrow, even if he could only do an hour. Ffs. Our one summer signing and we can't get him on the pitch  :-X

Would still make the changes, most importantly Van Dijk and Salah
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7950 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
And the piece above saying Tyler Morton injured and wont be available for Girona or Southampton.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7951 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 01:48:12 pm
And the piece above saying Tyler Morton injured and wont be available for Girona or Southampton.
For fucks sake, this and the Chiesa news is awful - undoing all the good luck of the postponement
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7952 on: Today at 01:57:11 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 01:44:08 pm
Would have been the perfect game for him to start tomorrow, even if he could only do an hour. Ffs. Our one summer signing and we can't get him on the pitch  :-X

Would still make the changes, most importantly Van Dijk and Salah

There would have been zero chance of him starting the game tomorrow regardless of whether he's ill or not
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7953 on: Today at 02:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:57:11 pm
There would have been zero chance of him starting the game tomorrow regardless of whether he's ill or not

True - but he was in line for some playing time I believe
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7954 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:57:11 pm
There would have been zero chance of him starting the game tomorrow regardless of whether he's ill or not

Hopefully Chiesa can get a few substitute minutes against Southampton and play in the remaining CL games and FA Cup.

Hell be like a new signing in January. :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7955 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:57:11 pm
There would have been zero chance of him starting the game tomorrow regardless of whether he's ill or not
not zero. very good opportunity to rotate in a cup game where we need to rest players - as we did when he made his debut
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7956 on: Today at 02:18:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:13:42 pm
you could not make this up.

Our only summer signing and is constantly unavailable  ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7957 on: Today at 02:21:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:13:42 pm
you could not make this up.

Given his history of injuries you probably could.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7958 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:16:53 pm
not zero. very good opportunity to rotate in a cup game where we need to rest players - as we did when he made his debut

It would have been zero. He's had one, maybe two, trainings sessions since September and you think the club would then go in and throw him into the starting line up, potentially playing an hour and possibly even more if we're really unlucky with injuries in the game? It just wouldn't happen and his debut has nothing to do with it because he hadn't just spent two months out injured.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:12:39 pm
True - but he was in line for some playing time I believe

Yeah no doubt. Probably about 20 minutes towards the end of the game and its a shame in that sense but having the game postponed on the weekend takes a little bit of the pressure off in terms of managing minutes of players like Salah.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7959 on: Today at 02:27:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:54:13 pm
For fucks sake, this and the Chiesa news is awful - undoing all the good luck of the postponement

I would suggest relax a bit if you were holding out hope of Chiesa to solve any our issues atm.

The postponement was largely great for us and the above is no drama at all. Endo is due a game anyway.
