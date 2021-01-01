« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:06:25 pm
Jota's taken shared parental leave with his partner so will be out for a while yet.

Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7921 on: Today at 02:01:45 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm
No Manager can Eliminate hem but Slot track record on it has been good over his time in the Netherlands and it been more impact stuff this year then Muscle injuries.

Maybe graham tailor?
Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7922 on: Today at 02:15:24 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm
No Manager can Eliminate hem but Slot track record on it has been good over his time in the Netherlands and it been more impact stuff this year then Muscle injuries.

Ali x 2, Trent, Bradley, Jones and Chiesa have all had soft tissue injuries.
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7923 on: Today at 02:31:06 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:15:24 am
Ali x 2, Trent, Bradley, Jones and Chiesa have all had soft tissue injuries.
Chiesa wasn't fit to start with and Ali has one under Slot, and Curtis was lower back, no?
Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7924 on: Today at 02:53:13 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:31:06 am
Chiesa wasn't fit to start with and Ali has one under Slot, and Curtis was lower back, no?

Ali has missed games on two occasions he had a thigh injury and then a hamstring a few games later. Chiesa played games in mid September and then picked up a soft tissue injury. Jones had a groin injury.
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7925 on: Today at 03:00:29 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:53:13 am
Ali has missed games on two occasions he had a thigh injury and then a hamstring a few games later. Chiesa played games in mid September and then picked up a soft tissue injury. Jones had a groin injury.
Thanks. I stand corrected (bar Chiesa, but never mind).

Perhaps Slot was a bit of a victim of the speed of the PL, thinking that he might use the same players more often than he should have. But he showed a change, so maybe he learned. And he didn't (still doesn't) have his "own" players at the club. I'm saying this because it's easier to teach his new style to the 11 than played last game - he can show them what they did right and what wrong. Who knows. But your point stands.
Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7926 on: Today at 03:08:59 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:00:29 am
Thanks. I stand corrected (bar Chiesa, but never mind).

Perhaps Slot was a bit of a victim of the speed of the PL, thinking that he might use the same players more often than he should have. But he showed a change, so maybe he learned. And he didn't (still doesn't) have his "own" players at the club. I'm saying this because it's easier to teach his new style to the 11 than played last game - he can show them what they did right and what wrong. Who knows. But your point stands.

I think Slot has rotated and rested players in the areas in which he thinks the backups are good enough. LW we have used both Lucho and Gakpo, in the 9 position we have used Darwin, Jota and Lucho, in the 8/10 position he has rotated Macca, Jones and Szobo. We have rotated both full-back positions.

The areas he hasn't rotated are the three positions most people wanted to strengthen. CB, DM and RW.
