Ali has missed games on two occasions he had a thigh injury and then a hamstring a few games later. Chiesa played games in mid September and then picked up a soft tissue injury. Jones had a groin injury.



Thanks. I stand corrected (bar Chiesa, but never mind).Perhaps Slot was a bit of a victim of the speed of the PL, thinking that he might use the same players more often than he should have. But he showed a change, so maybe he learned. And he didn't (still doesn't) have his "own" players at the club. I'm saying this because it's easier to teach his new style to the 11 than played last game - he can show them what they did right and what wrong. Who knows. But your point stands.