Thanks. I stand corrected (bar Chiesa, but never mind).
Perhaps Slot was a bit of a victim of the speed of the PL, thinking that he might use the same players more often than he should have. But he showed a change, so maybe he learned. And he didn't (still doesn't) have his "own" players at the club. I'm saying this because it's easier to teach his new style to the 11 than played last game - he can show them what they did right and what wrong. Who knows. But your point stands.
I think Slot has rotated and rested players in the areas in which he thinks the backups are good enough. LW we have used both Lucho and Gakpo, in the 9 position we have used Darwin, Jota and Lucho, in the 8/10 position he has rotated Macca, Jones and Szobo. We have rotated both full-back positions.
The areas he hasn't rotated are the three positions most people wanted to strengthen. CB, DM and RW.