I wonder what the thinking is on Ali without doubt a brilliant keeper but keeps getting the same hammy injuries every few months and with the two very good back ups we'll have from next season do you think they'd look at selling Ali seeing as he's 33 next birthday although we know age doesn't come into it as much with keepers?



Fit, he's the best all-round keeper in the world.But if we were to consider selling him, I'd want to keep Kelleher over the other two (who are unproven)Given the signing of Mamardashvili, though, it's clear the club has no plan to sell Alisson next summer, as the plan is to sell Kelleher (who rightly wants to be a #1) and have Mamardashvili as the back-up for 1/2 seasons to get acclimatised to the Premier League, before Mamardashvili replaces a then 34/35 year old Alisson [hopefully, if things pan out as hoped]