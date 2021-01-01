« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 709082 times)

Online Corbykop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm »
I wonder what the thinking is on Ali without doubt a brilliant keeper but keeps getting the same hammy injuries every few months and with the two very good back ups we'll have from next season do you think they'd look at selling Ali seeing as he's 33 next birthday although we know age doesn't come into it as much with keepers?
Logged

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,127
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7881 on: Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Corbykop on Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm
I wonder what the thinking is on Ali without doubt a brilliant keeper but keeps getting the same hammy injuries every few months and with the two very good back ups we'll have from next season do you think they'd look at selling Ali seeing as he's 33 next birthday although we know age doesn't come into it as much with keepers?


Fit, he's the best all-round keeper in the world.

But if we were to consider selling him, I'd want to keep Kelleher over the other two (who are unproven)

Given the signing of Mamardashvili, though, it's clear the club has no plan to sell Alisson next summer, as the plan is to sell Kelleher (who rightly wants to be a #1) and have Mamardashvili as the back-up for 1/2 seasons to get acclimatised to the Premier League, before Mamardashvili replaces a then 34/35 year old Alisson [hopefully, if things pan out as hoped]
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7882 on: Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm »
Chiesa and Danns starting for the 21s tonight, vital minutes in their legs.
Logged
AHA!

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7883 on: Yesterday at 06:46:14 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
Chiesa and Danns starting for the 21s tonight, vital minutes in their legs.
Excellent news.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,003
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 06:46:27 pm »
Great news for both.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,906
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm »
Can't knock a full international agreeing to play for the u23's to get his fitness up
Logged

Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,398
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 02:07:16 pm
Jota is probably loving the time off as a competitive gamer to be fair :D

Just had a new baby, no time for gaming!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 06:56:34 pm »
McConnell also starting for the 21s, another that would be handy to have around for the month.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,638
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 07:13:15 pm »
And Chiesa scores!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,351
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 07:15:19 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 07:16:08 pm »
Looks great for an U21. Got a bright future ahead of him!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 07:19:29 pm »
Brilliant news, going to be plenty of minutes for him in the coming weeks. Keep him away from the rats on the weekend then full steam ahead.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 07:24:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 06:53:46 pm
Can't knock a full international agreeing to play for the u23's to get his fitness up

Didn't help Arthur win much favour with the fans.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,475
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 07:24:45 pm »
This Chiesa kid might have a future...
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 07:25:55 pm »
Chiesa's goal, since his player thread is locked:

https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1864388380856910205
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm »
What's happening with Jota?
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm
What's happening with Jota?
No updates. Punctured lungs have varying degrees of recovery especially if you're an athlete.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,347
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:25:55 pm
Chiesa's goal, since his player thread is locked:

https://xcancel.com/AnfieldSector/status/1864388380856910205

Great to see Chiesa back on the pitch. He could be useful during the busy schedule ahead ...
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 12:29:53 pm »
Is there any summary as to roughly when the following players will be available again?

Alisson
Konate
Tsimikas
Chiesa
Jota
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7899 on: Today at 12:32:12 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:29:53 pm
Is there any summary as to roughly when the following players will be available again?

Alisson
Konate
Tsimikas
Chiesa
Jota

I think Chiesa is the only one who looks imminent (played for the U23s last night)

Alisson the boss thinks will be back in the team by the end of the month, so vague'ish

The talk of Ibou seems to be similar, some time this month

Jota and Kostas there doesn't seem to be much at all, just not available yet. Kostas has been seen in the boot of death.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,003
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7900 on: Today at 12:32:15 pm »
Chiesa got 60 minutes for the u21s last night so not far off.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,065
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7901 on: Today at 12:32:21 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:29:53 pm
Is there any summary as to roughly when the following players will be available again?

Alisson
Konate
Tsimikas
Chiesa
Jota

Alisson towards the end of December. Konate out for a number of weeks, same as Bradley. Tsimikas definitely out this week. Chiesa is back in training. Jota, fuck knows.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,958
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7902 on: Today at 01:06:25 pm »
Jota's taken shared parental leave with his partner so will be out for a while yet.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,065
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7903 on: Today at 01:09:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:06:25 pm
Jota's taken shared parental leave with his partner so will be out for a while yet.

What?
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,878
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7904 on: Today at 03:39:59 pm »
Chiesa, McConnell and Danns for Girona would be a great help.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7905 on: Today at 03:44:38 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:39:59 pm
Chiesa, McConnell and Danns for Girona would be a great help.
Danns - and maybe Chiesa too - will be managed with kid gloves the next while, so maybe not .... I guess we'll see.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,206
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7906 on: Today at 03:44:55 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:06:25 pm
Jota's taken shared parental leave with his partner so will be out for a while yet.

Are you taking the piss? It's not funny.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7907 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 