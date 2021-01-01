It is a real easy answer, you have to rotate now to avoid increasing the injury risk of the current players. When we've got the injuries we've got in defence with one of the currently fit players just coming back from injury then you have to look after them now and not in 6 weeks. Otherwise we might be in a situation where we'll have 3 players returning from injury whilst we have another 2 or 3 out because they've been overplayed.



Its not an easy answer at all, when we literally can't rotate in three of the four defensive positions.What would you propose the defence should be against Girona, considering Bradley, Konate and Tsimikas are all out? Girona need to win so will obviously take it properly seriously. We can't just throw kids in there, cos then we might as well just fuck the game off for all our senior players. And then get battered, wipe out a nice chunk of the goal difference we've built the first five games and then put a lot more pressure on the two games in January.