Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 01:11:59 pm »
Is there any difference from finishing 1st or 8th in the CL.  The main one could be getting home advantage for second leg of the late phases if we come up against another top 8 team. Does anyone know  Is that how it will work or is it just luck of the draw at that point?  Quite important potentially.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:11:59 pm
Is there any difference from finishing 1st or 8th in the CL.  The main one could be getting home advantage for second leg of the late phases if we come up against another top 8 team. Does anyone know  Is that how it will work or is it just luck of the draw at that point?  Quite important potentially.

The top eight all play at home in second leg
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 01:14:27 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 01:02:47 pm
There's no real easy answer. If we lost to Girona it'd just make that schedule in January tougher if suddenly we need to win one more CL game, but also looks tricky currently to rotate too much. If we had Bradly, Konate and Tsimikas fit then you can start thinking about rotation in defence but seems likely they'll all miss that game, and then what do we do? You can't just throw kids into that sort of game. Hopefully Diogo and Chiesa are available by then so we can at least rotate a little in attack

It is a real easy answer, you have to rotate now to avoid increasing the injury risk of the current players. When we've got the injuries we've got in defence with one of the currently fit players just coming back from injury then you have to look after them now and not in 6 weeks. Otherwise we might be in a situation where we'll have 3 players returning from injury whilst we have another 2 or 3 out because they've been overplayed.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 01:15:17 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:11:59 pm
Is there any difference from finishing 1st or 8th in the CL.  The main one could be getting home advantage for second leg of the late phases if we come up against another top 8 team. Does anyone know  Is that how it will work or is it just luck of the draw at that point?  Quite important potentially.

We can't play another top 8 team, they'll be seeded and as Nick has said they all play at home in the second leg.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 01:15:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
The top eight all play at home in second leg
yes, but what happens next rounds when top 8 (potentially) come up against each other
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:15:59 pm
yes, but what happens next rounds when top 8 (potentially) come up against each other

You have a good match, with high TV ratings and we all drink several beers?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 01:17:05 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:15:59 pm
yes, but what happens next rounds when top 8 (potentially) come up against each other

Nothing. The league phase has no bearing then
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:17:05 pm
Nothing. The league phase has no bearing then
thanks, interesting- So - no incentive to finish 1st really. 1-8 have the same chance of home draw from then on.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 01:19:45 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:15:59 pm
yes, but what happens next rounds when top 8 (potentially) come up against each other
That would be the quarter finals, which is random draw with zero restrictions/rules about who can face each other.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7809 on: Today at 01:20:34 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 01:19:45 pm
That would be the quarter finals, which is random draw with zero restrictions/rules about who can face each other.
👍
« Reply #7810 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »


Kostas in a boot today.
« Reply #7811 on: Today at 02:03:16 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:15:59 pm
yes, but what happens next rounds when top 8 (potentially) come up against each other
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:17:05 pm
Nothing. The league phase has no bearing then
Quote from: riismeister on Today at 01:19:45 pm
That would be the quarter finals, which is random draw with zero restrictions/rules about who can face each other.


Once the round of 16 is drawn, all the games for the remaining rounds are fixed. From the UEFA website:



Teams are split across the draw by league place - the advantage of finishing Top is that you can't face the 2nd place team until the final, and can't face 3rd/4th place before the Semis.

That being said, with the way the table is at the moment there are plenty of potentially dangerous teams floating around lower down.

« Reply #7812 on: Today at 02:24:09 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 11:21:57 am
Ah good old disingenuous posting from the hypocritical hall monitor. Never once did I say Slot would "eliminate" muscle related injuries, you are nothing but a troll.
or you could just learn to take a joke? ;D shouldn't really dish stuff out if you can't take the tiniest bit of a piss take back!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7813 on: Today at 02:27:08 pm »
so tehcnically there is an advantage of finishing first but in reality its complete pot luck who you get due to the way the games are drawn. real could easily finish 15/16th in the league and we get them in the quarters etc
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7814 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:14:27 pm
It is a real easy answer, you have to rotate now to avoid increasing the injury risk of the current players. When we've got the injuries we've got in defence with one of the currently fit players just coming back from injury then you have to look after them now and not in 6 weeks. Otherwise we might be in a situation where we'll have 3 players returning from injury whilst we have another 2 or 3 out because they've been overplayed.

Its not an easy answer at all, when we literally can't rotate in three of the four defensive positions.

What would you propose the defence should be against Girona, considering Bradley, Konate and Tsimikas are all out? Girona need to win so will obviously take it properly seriously. We can't just throw kids in there, cos then we might as well just fuck the game off for all our senior players. And then get battered, wipe out a nice chunk of the goal difference we've built the first five games and then put a lot more pressure on the two games in January.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 02:59:57 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 01:02:47 pm
There's no real easy answer. If we lost to Girona it'd just make that schedule in January tougher if suddenly we need to win one more CL game, but also looks tricky currently to rotate too much. If we had Bradly, Konate and Tsimikas fit then you can start thinking about rotation in defence but seems likely they'll all miss that game, and then what do we do? You can't just throw kids into that sort of game. Hopefully Diogo and Chiesa are available by then so we can at least rotate a little in attack
Harvey's back and yeah, Chiesa available would be huge.

getting the sense Diogo's gonna be a while yet unfortunately. even though the last statement showed him with a return this week I think.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7816 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:14:15 pm
The top eight all play at home in second leg
which is huge.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7817 on: Today at 03:04:14 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:56:07 pm
Its not an easy answer at all, when we literally can't rotate in three of the four defensive positions.

What would you propose the defence should be against Girona, considering Bradley, Konate and Tsimikas are all out? Girona need to win so will obviously take it properly seriously. We can't just throw kids in there, cos then we might as well just fuck the game off for all our senior players. And then get battered, wipe out a nice chunk of the goal difference we've built the first five games and then put a lot more pressure on the two games in January.

Losing to Girona doesn't add a lot more pressure on the two games in January when you only have to win one of them, that's just nonsense. Rotation is absolutely necessary against Girona and to say its not is rubbish, if you have to play a kid in then that's what you do. Robbo and Trent 45 each with one starting and one on the bench with the respective U23 player replacing them, Quansah 90 and Virg/Gomez play 45 each.  You make it sound far more difficult than it actually is.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7818 on: Today at 03:04:31 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:40:44 pm


Kostas in a boot today.
didn't stop him muscling his way in to get at the snacks though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7819 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm »
that coffee bar for the players seems to be a hit.  a great, simple idea.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7820 on: Today at 03:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:04:14 pm
Losing to Girona doesn't add a lot more pressure on the two games in January when you only have to win one of them, that's just nonsense. Rotation is absolutely necessary against Girona and to say its not is rubbish, if you have to play a kid in then that's what you do. Robbo and Trent 45 each with one starting and one on the bench with the respective U23 player replacing them, Quansah 90 and Virg/Gomez play 45 each.  You make it sound far more difficult than it actually is.

Who are the U23 equivalents for Trent and Robbo?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7821 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 03:05:45 pm
Who are the U23 equivalents for Trent and Robbo?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/academy

The academy profiles are available for you on the LFC website if you want to familiarise yourself.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7822 on: Today at 03:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:07:45 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/team/academy

The academy profiles are available for you on the LFC website if you want to familiarise yourself.

Ok cool, you dont know (probably Mabaya and Norris by the way, who have 9 minutes senior football for us between them)

Its the Champions League, new format or not you don't start bringing the kids in for dead rubbers until you actually have dead rubbers. Going close to full strength and trying to get the job done early makes a lot more sense, considering we still likely need one more win, than throwing in kids who aren't ready for that level of football. And thankfully, we wont. So all rather moot.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7823 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:04:14 pm
Losing to Girona doesn't add a lot more pressure on the two games in January when you only have to win one of them, that's just nonsense. Rotation is absolutely necessary against Girona and to say its not is rubbish, if you have to play a kid in then that's what you do. Robbo and Trent 45 each with one starting and one on the bench with the respective U23 player replacing them, Quansah 90 and Virg/Gomez play 45 each.  You make it sound far more difficult than it actually is.

We don't even need to win one of them. 16 points will almost certainly be enough.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7824 on: Today at 03:25:30 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:03:16 pm

Once the round of 16 is drawn, all the games for the remaining rounds are fixed. From the UEFA website:

Teams are split across the draw by league place - the advantage of finishing Top is that you can't face the 2nd place team until the final, and can't face 3rd/4th place before the Semis.

That being said, with the way the table is at the moment there are plenty of potentially dangerous teams floating around lower down.



That's handy to know the whole layout of the tournament, would Home/Away be set in stone too or would that depend round by round on results?

Needing to plan some holidays around some of the games!
« Reply #7825 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:19:31 pm
We don't even need to win one of them. 16 points will almost certainly be enough.

Largely irrelevant though, we're not going to approach a game to draw.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7826 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 03:25:30 pm
That's handy to know the whole layout of the tournament, would Home/Away be set in stone too or would that depend round by round on results?

Needing to plan some holidays around some of the games!

The home/away is only set in stone for the round of 16, for the quarter final and semi final its determined by the draw
« Reply #7827 on: Today at 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:32:12 pm
The home/away is only set in stone for the round of 16, for the quarter final and semi final its determined by the draw

Cheers, thought that was probably the case :thumbup
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7828 on: Today at 03:39:29 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 03:28:35 pm
Largely irrelevant though, we're not going to approach a game to draw.

But we might approach 3 games, knowing we almost certainly need 1 point from 3, willing to play significantly weakened teams.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7829 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 03:05:45 pm
Who are the U23 equivalents for Trent and Robbo?

We haven't really got first team ready defenders in the under 21s. We've got 4 left backs out on loan, although Scanlon has come back injured. Beck and Chambers could do a job. Nallo a good prospect at centre back but probably needs a loan first like Quansah and Bradley.

We've got Bajcetic out on loan who.could do a job at the back.
« Reply #7830 on: Today at 03:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:39:29 pm
But we might approach 3 games, knowing we almost certainly need 1 point from 3, willing to play significantly weakened teams.

Yeah we might.

We've had two league cup ties (a much lower priority than the CL) and over the two games we gave one youngster twenty five minutes once the game was won. So it feels unlikely we'll go particularly weak against Girona when we haven't qualified yet. We also kick off before anyone else, so don't have the advantage of knowing how other results go.

But who knows, maybe in a week and a day we'll all be sat here raving over a team of Jaros, Mabaya, Nallo, Pinnington, Norris, Endo, Morton, Nyoni, Kone-Doherty, Cannonier, Nguhoma :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7831 on: Today at 03:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:47:03 pm
We haven't really got first team ready defenders in the under 21s. We've got 4 left backs out on loan, although Scanlon has come back injured. Beck and Chambers could do a job. Nallo a good prospect at centre back but probably needs a loan first like Quansah and Bradley.

We've got Bajcetic out on loan who.could do a job at the back.
Indeed. Obviously Slot's view on loans is a bit different from Klopp's, who used to prefer to keep as many players here, with him, as possible. To learn his way of playing, and to be available if needed.

It is a bit annoying that Beck, for example, isn't here. Not just because he can provide cover, but because these sudden injury situations can be the absolute making of a young player. Such as Trent coming in for the injured Clyne...and never looking back. Or Bradley last season announcing himself.
