Is he wearing glasses? Does he have a moustache?
It's times like this we really regret letting Chirivella leave.
You have to ask yourself where João Carlos Teixeira was in all of this
Chiesa is ready for selection.
Can he play RB?
Whose old enough to remember when Slots special way of playing meant wed no longer get injuries?
It wouldnt worry me to see Quansah (CB) and Joe (RB or LB) playing today. Both are solid picks and would do a great job Im sure. We have great depth of squad at the back (in my view)
