« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 697000 times)

Offline SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,862
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7720 on: Yesterday at 03:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 29, 2024, 05:38:23 pm
Is he wearing glasses?

Does he have a moustache?

It's Mr. Snurb!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,492
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7721 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 29, 2024, 07:52:41 pm
It's times like this we really regret letting Chirivella leave.

You have to ask yourself where João Carlos Teixeira was in all of this 
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7722 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm
You have to ask yourself where João Carlos Teixeira was in all of this 

Jay Spearing at right back and pop in a CBD gummy.

Hear me now.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,813
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 11:45:18 am »
Whose old enough to remember when Slots special way of playing meant wed no longer get injuries?
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 11:51:04 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:26:08 pm
Chiesa is ready for selection.

Can he play RB?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7725 on: Today at 11:54:23 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 11:51:04 am
Can he play RB?
might find out today.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,592
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7726 on: Today at 11:56:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:18 am
Whose old enough to remember when Slots special way of playing meant wed no longer get injuries?

That was never going to be the case with the number of games being played.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7727 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm »
It wouldnt worry me to see Quansah (CB) and Joe (RB or LB) playing today. Both are solid picks and would do a great job Im sure. We have great depth of squad at the back (in my view)
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7728 on: Today at 12:24:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:18 am
Whose old enough to remember when Slots special way of playing meant wed no longer get injuries?

i remember when horse placenta lady was a thing
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7729 on: Today at 12:27:30 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:10:29 pm
It wouldnt worry me to see Quansah (CB) and Joe (RB or LB) playing today. Both are solid picks and would do a great job Im sure. We have great depth of squad at the back (in my view)

we dont have much choice, its a huge game and they dont have many minutes under their belt so id rather go with Trent + Gomez
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Up
« previous next »
 