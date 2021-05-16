The squad planning is functioning as it should when tested: Bradley - Trent is near perfect, Gomez for Konate with Quansah as the last contingency.

The concern, if you will, is the fact that Konate had that speed, strength, height to the point he stopped every profile of attacker most games. Thus we could tailor our tactics advantageously.

No other centreback has that, while being very good, equalling him in some attributes, just not all. We will be more open to exploitation, whether the opponents can execute - we'll see.

You can't really squad-plan to backup current Konate or prime Van Dijk, just accept the downgrade.

