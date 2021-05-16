If Konate is minor we can use Gomez as cover. If his is more major we will struggle a bit more Weve not heard about Konate. I mean that could be thats because they think its minor but arent sure or it could be that theyre waiting to hear from a surgeon which wouldnt be so good. Currently we have no way of knowing !
Worrying if Trent has to play 3 games in 6 days after coming back from a hamstring injury.
You go Trent - Gomez - Van Dijk - Robbo, then rotate Gomez and Quansah as you can.Hopefully Konate isn't a month as well!
true but Slot said both Ibou and Conor are "not looking good" and Joyce has since posted 9 games out for Conor ... so .... shit by the sounds so far.
Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of the hero of Wednesday night, Conor Bradley, after the Northern Irishman suffered a hamstring injury that could rule him out of a crunch period of the season.Bradley put in a near-perfect display as the Reds overcame their hoodoo against Real Madrid to go five wins from five in the Champions League, with many fans citing the highlight of the night as his crunching tackle on Kylian Mbappe when the pair were in a one-versus-one duel.But the 21-year-old from County Tyrone felt discomfort in his hamstring and, though scans are still ongoing to judge the full extent of the injury, there is a fear that he could be out for around four weeks.Ibrahima Konate is another who is a doubt for Sundays visit of champions Manchester City after limping off though it is believed the Frenchman is hopeful he has avoided any serious damage.
Possibly.However, this by Lewis Steel maybe sounds more hopeful on Konate Maybe just a grade 1 strain which could be only 1-2 weeks? Well, lets hope so anyway, e wont know until we know.
that's encouraging. is Steel reliable (don't know him)?
Gomez can cover the RB position. Quansah can do the CB.
We can get by with Trent, Joe and Jarell but were one more injury at the back away from serious trouble. Badly need Tsimi back and hope Ibou isnt too bad. It will be a worry every time Trent sprints on Sunday.On the plus side were full strength in midfield with Harvey back. Were just going to have to control the upcoming games and not expose our back line to too much work.
He wont have info and just be guessing.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
dont agree. Think that means what it says, Konate doesnt think its too bad. Konate may not be correct of course.
I didnt read it fully. Interesting that Konaté thinks he could be alright.
