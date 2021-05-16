« previous next »
Online SamLad

  Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 07:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:32:10 pm
If Konate is minor we can use Gomez as cover. If his is more major we will struggle a bit more

Weve not heard about Konate. I mean that could be thats because they think its minor but arent sure or it could be that theyre waiting to hear from a surgeon which wouldnt be so good. Currently we have no way of knowing !

true but Slot said both Ibou and Conor are "not looking good" and Joyce has since posted 9 games out for Conor ... so ....  shit by the sounds so far.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,681
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 07:35:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:30:13 pm
Worrying if Trent has to play 3 games in 6 days after coming back from a hamstring injury.
Gomez can cover the RB position. Quansah can do the CB.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,522
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 07:37:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:30:13 pm
Worrying if Trent has to play 3 games in 6 days after coming back from a hamstring injury.

We will need some game management.

We can't tun these players into the ground but will look a bit light if Konate is out too.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,318
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Gomez is probably going to have to play 90 in all of the next three IMO. For City and Newcastle I'd play him centre half and hope you can get full games from Trent or the closest thing to it. For the derby maybe bench Trent and start Gomez right back, bringing Quansah in against the weakest attack of those three.

That's providing Konate can't make Newcastle/Everton. Nothing official yet but everything seems to be saying he's avoided serious injury ... really hope it's true even though I'd be more than happy with Gomez playing going forward, if he can come in and keep his fitness up he's just as likely to start alongside Virgil going forward IMO.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,445
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 07:57:04 pm »
You go Trent - Gomez - Van Dijk - Robbo, then rotate Gomez and Quansah as you can.

Hopefully Konate isn't a month as well!
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 07:58:50 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:57:04 pm
You go Trent - Gomez - Van Dijk - Robbo, then rotate Gomez and Quansah as you can.

Hopefully Konate isn't a month as well!
right now I'm worrying so much, a month would seem like a blessing.
Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,548
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 08:20:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:35:54 pm
true but Slot said both Ibou and Conor are "not looking good" and Joyce has since posted 9 games out for Conor ... so ....  shit by the sounds so far.

Possibly.

However, this by Lewis Steel maybe sounds more hopeful on Konate

Quote
Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of the hero of Wednesday night, Conor Bradley, after the Northern Irishman suffered a hamstring injury that could rule him out of a crunch period of the season.

Bradley put in a near-perfect display as the Reds overcame their hoodoo against Real Madrid to go five wins from five in the Champions League, with many fans citing the highlight of the night as his crunching tackle on Kylian Mbappe when the pair were in a one-versus-one duel.

But the 21-year-old from County Tyrone felt discomfort in his hamstring and, though scans are still ongoing to judge the full extent of the injury, there is a fear that he could be out for around four weeks.

Ibrahima Konate is another who is a doubt for Sundays visit of champions Manchester City after limping off  though it is believed the Frenchman is hopeful he has avoided any serious damage.

Maybe just a grade 1 strain which could be only 1-2 weeks?  Well, lets hope so anyway, e wont know until we know.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,297
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 08:32:05 pm »
We have enough depth. If necessary, Gomez can cover at CB, RB and LB, and Endo can cover at RB. Even Norris, Nallo and Miles could get some minutes against Girona in the CL and Southampton in the LC. We will be fine ...
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 08:20:36 pm

Possibly.

However, this by Lewis Steel maybe sounds more hopeful on Konate

Maybe just a grade 1 strain which could be only 1-2 weeks?  Well, lets hope so anyway, e wont know until we know.

that's encouraging.  is Steel reliable (don't know him)?
Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,548
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 08:39:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:34:21 pm
that's encouraging.  is Steel reliable (don't know him)?
Yes, usuallly. Although, Konate thinking hes ok doesnt necessarily mean he is!   

If its MCL it seems to be 6-10 weeks worst case. Grade 1 a couple of weeks.

If its just a tweak? Who knows.
Time will tell, but lets pray its not that long!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,392
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 09:08:01 pm »

We can get by with Trent, Joe and Jarell but were one more injury at the back away from serious trouble. Badly need Tsimi back and hope Ibou isnt too bad. It will be a worry every time Trent sprints on Sunday.

On the plus side were full strength in midfield with Harvey back. Were just going to have to control the upcoming games and not expose our back line to too much work.
Online Racer

  • Shit Aldi Snickers
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 09:08:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:35:57 pm
Gomez can cover the RB position. Quansah can do the CB.

Im sure Tyler Morton has stood in at RB before and could a job for a game.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,522
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 09:08:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:34:21 pm
that's encouraging.  is Steel reliable (don't know him)?

He wont have info and just be guessing.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,932
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 09:10:21 pm »
It'd be gutting to lose Konate for any period of time but Gomez is absolutely capable of playing at a similar level. Won the lot with him as a regular and he has shown really good signs over the last year that he can get back to his best.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:08:01 pm
We can get by with Trent, Joe and Jarell but were one more injury at the back away from serious trouble. Badly need Tsimi back and hope Ibou isnt too bad. It will be a worry every time Trent sprints on Sunday.

On the plus side were full strength in midfield with Harvey back. Were just going to have to control the upcoming games and not expose our back line to too much work.
egg zakly.
Online Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,548
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 09:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:08:36 pm
He wont have info and just be guessing.
dont agree. Think that means what it says, Konate doesnt think its too bad. Konate may not be correct of course.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,307
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 09:19:43 pm »
This is the key week. If we can get through these next 3 games unscathed injury wise and with a decent quota of points, the games are slightly easier to manage. Girona and Southampton in particular should see a whole host of changes.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,522
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 09:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:14:15 pm
dont agree. Think that means what it says, Konate doesnt think its too bad. Konate may not be correct of course.

I didnt read it fully.

Interesting that Konaté thinks he could be alright.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 09:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:28:03 pm
I didnt read it fully.

Interesting that Konaté thinks he could be alright.
as long as he's not saying that based on being able to walk off, of course.
Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,501
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 09:45:12 pm »
These injuries will test the capability of our squad. Crucial stage of the season and bang!  Injuries come by.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 09:50:37 pm »
A good thing is that Endo has history of playing both as a RB and CB.
