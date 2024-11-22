We haven't, at all.



We currently have an above average amount of players injured (and all of them people who actually play for us, unlike Arsenal missing Tierney or Abu Dhabi missing Oscar Bobb and calling it a crisis).



I know Sky and BBC would have you believe that Arsenal and Man City have been fielding the kids and the tea lady in every game this season, and we've been at full strength, but we've actually just done a better job of dealing with the injuries.



Thanks for the list. It's interesting that I've never heard the results for Brighton, Ipswich or Palace being caveated by the number of injuries they have. The match previews for Palace might sometimes reference Eze's latest injury but that's about the extent of it. Every dropped point for Man City is reported alongside a reference to Rodri and you'd be forgiven for thinking Arsenal were fielding the U19s with the way their injuries are put front and centre.I think our injuries have been downplayed for a few different reasons, primarily that we keep winning anyway. Also I don't think it's particularly accepted outside of LFC how important players like Harvey and Jota are because they're lower profile than others like Szobo or Salah. Harvey appeared in 32 and 34 of our league games over the past two seasons but we're a third of the way into this season and he's only featured once - looking at the progress made by Curtis and Grav I don't think it's unreasonable to think a fully fit Harvey would also have made his England debut under Carsley. Chiesa is not even on the radar for the media but he's presumably the one we looked to so we didn't burn Salah out.