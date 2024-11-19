« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 672207 times)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7360 on: November 19, 2024, 06:47:59 pm »
Alis back too  8)
AHA!

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7361 on: November 19, 2024, 06:59:41 pm »
Harveys is back too?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7362 on: November 19, 2024, 07:24:58 pm »
Quote from: elkun on November 19, 2024, 06:59:41 pm
Harveys is back too?

Yes, from the photos looks like he is training with the team.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7363 on: November 19, 2024, 08:28:43 pm »
Great news, need everyone back to continue our title run.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7364 on: November 19, 2024, 08:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 19, 2024, 08:28:43 pm
Great news, need everyone back to continue our title run.

Now you've gone and done it.

But great to see players coming back. Jota and Chiesa hopefully back soon and I know we're doing well but Elliott coming into the squad will be a boost, so looking forward to him under Slot.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7365 on: November 19, 2024, 10:07:40 pm »
Quote from: elkun on November 19, 2024, 06:59:41 pm
Harveys is back too?

Hope so otherwise it'd be curtains...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7366 on: November 19, 2024, 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 19, 2024, 08:28:43 pm
Great news, need everyone back to continue our title run.

That did not do us a turn last season 🤐
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7367 on: November 19, 2024, 10:22:26 pm »
Yep, need to reintegrate them gently
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7368 on: November 20, 2024, 05:51:11 am »
Nice too see Danns back :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7369 on: November 20, 2024, 01:43:11 pm »
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.

Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7370 on: November 20, 2024, 01:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 20, 2024, 01:43:11 pm
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.

Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days

Has there been any update on him at all since the punctured lung rumours?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7371 on: November 20, 2024, 01:57:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 20, 2024, 01:54:21 pm
Has there been any update on him at all since the punctured lung rumours?

They are looking for a the right size needle for the bicycle pump, most likely.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7372 on: November 20, 2024, 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 20, 2024, 01:57:50 pm
They are looking for a the right size needle for the bicycle pump, most likely.

;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7373 on: November 20, 2024, 02:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 20, 2024, 01:43:11 pm
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.

Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days
With this squad and the ones before, we usually come through Christmas relatively unscathed. Think I read during the 19/20 season that we also became the first team in Prem history to win all our Christmas matches, including cups.(?)
We're also usually top at Chrizza. It's just a part of this club. We've the record in that sense.

We did good enough last season(the United and Arsenal draws were frustrating though) and the season before, so perhaps we'll repeat, or better those.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7374 on: November 20, 2024, 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 20, 2024, 01:54:21 pm
Has there been any update on him at all since the punctured lung rumours?
Just a bunch of windbags making up new moanier rumours
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7375 on: Yesterday at 12:05:22 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 20, 2024, 01:43:11 pm
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.
Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days

11 in 35 days !  it's insane, everyone will get a run out  - A full week off after that before Man U in the new year

24th Nov 14:00 Southampton (a)
27th 20:00 Real Madrid (h)
1st Dec 16:00 Manchester City (h)
4th 19:30 Newcastle United (a)
7th 12:30 Everton (a)
10th 17:45 Girona (a)
14th 15:00 Fulham (h)
18th 20:00 League Cup 5th Round - Southampton (a)
22nd 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
26th 20:00 Leicester City (h)
29th 17:15 West Ham United (a)

(fixtures copied from Barney's thread)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7376 on: Yesterday at 03:19:52 pm »
10th 17:45 Girona (a)
14th 15:00 Fulham (h)
18th 20:00 League Cup 5th Round - Southampton (a)

These are the 3 where I think we could make plenty of changes.  Beat Real and the Girona game is almost a dead-rubber.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7377 on: Yesterday at 03:27:31 pm »
At £1.8m per win I really don't think the club are going to see any CL match in the league phase as a dead rubber
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7378 on: Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm »
I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin Christmas  ;D

If we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7379 on: Yesterday at 03:47:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 20, 2024, 01:57:50 pm
They are looking for a the right size needle for the bicycle pump, most likely.

Actually they still have his lung in a bucket of water looking for the source of the puncture.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7380 on: Yesterday at 04:22:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm
I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin Christmas  ;D

If we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.
Why the bloody hell is the league cup semi still a two legged affair?!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7381 on: Today at 01:19:51 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm
I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin Christmas  ;D

If we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.

Really good shout that, he'd get some great minutes in those games and plenty of opportunities until the season ends.
In Austria there is a league break from December 2nd until February 8th !
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7382 on: Today at 06:53:40 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:27:31 pm
At £1.8m per win I really don't think the club are going to see any CL match in the league phase as a dead rubber
Correct But Top 8 secured you can rotate with stars on the bench to try and win.
Like Liverpool 2nd team good enough to be Lille and PSV. Girona possible too but away. Girona hasnt been good this season though.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7383 on: Today at 08:39:27 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm
I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin Christmas  ;D

If we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.
Wouldn't Bajcetic be cup-tied for the CL as he's played in it for Salzburg?

If he stays at Salzburg all season he might get to represent LFC at the Club World Cup  ::)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7384 on: Today at 09:23:14 am »
Being cup tied was removed from European competition several years ago
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7385 on: Today at 09:39:51 am »
Goatlisson better and better but no for sunday, Virgil fine, Trent not yet but getting there back soon, Harvey training, Jota apart from the group, same with Chiesa who might do an exercise with the group today.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7386 on: Today at 09:47:51 am »
David Lynch
@davidlynchlfc
Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott both back in full training, but Trent Alexander-Arnold isn't yet, Arne Slot says. Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are both also close to rejoining training.

https://xcancel.com/davidlynchlfc/status/1859894683889226133
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7387 on: Today at 09:50:06 am »
Arne doesn't expect Alisson for Real either.
« Reply #7388 on: Today at 09:52:27 am »

Sounded like Ali and Jota were still at least a couple of weeks away as both are not training with the team. Great news on Virg and particularly Harvey. No one asked about Mac so assume hes good and it will be Slots decision whether to rest him.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7389 on: Today at 10:11:27 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:39:51 am
Goatlisson better and better but no for sunday, Virgil fine, Trent not yet but getting there back soon, Harvey training, Jota apart from the group, same with Chiesa who might do an exercise with the group today.

Some sit ups or lunges do we reckon for Chiesa?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7390 on: Today at 10:19:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:27 am
Some sit ups or lunges do we reckon for Chiesa?

Don't get crazy, water bottle carrying.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7391 on: Today at 10:37:49 am »
Great news that Harveys back
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7392 on: Today at 11:02:12 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:23:14 am
Being cup tied was removed from European competition several years ago
I don't want to distract from the generally good news on the injury front but I think that only applies to the qualifying rounds.  You can try to qualify with one club, fail and get a transfer to a club that did quality..  I'm pretty sure you still can only play in the competition proper for one club per season as per this document...

https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2024/25/Article-30-Player-eligibility-Online
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7393 on: Today at 11:04:34 am »
Alisson kicking a ball and ending up out of action for a cool two months  :-[ :-[ not great at his age. Got a feeling they'll try and move him on after next season ends. He won't become any less injury prone.

At least Kelleher will get a glamorous European opportunity against Madrid. Typical that we'll be missing key players just as they are though. Defend well in these games and it shouldn't make a big difference though as we once knew missing Alisson would. Would hope he's back for City though.

Jota is another one. Just misses large periods every season, 2021/22 the only exception. There's a decision to be made on him coming soon I feel. His injuries plus Nunez' inconsistency will possibly force us into the market soon. The only other option through the middle is Danns who isn't ready yet.

Elliot coming back is nice, hopefully Freddy isn't far behind.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7394 on: Today at 11:06:24 am »
On Bajcetic, maybe he wouldn't be able to play group games for us after already doing so for Salzburg? Because you can sign for someone in January and play for them in the knockouts, at least you have been able to since about 2019?? Maybe they've changed it though, not sure.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7395 on: Today at 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:02:12 am
I don't want to distract from the generally good news on the injury front but I think that only applies to the qualifying rounds.  You can try to qualify with one club, fail and get a transfer to a club that did quality..  I'm pretty sure you still can only play in the competition proper for one club per season as per this document...

https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2024/25/Article-30-Player-eligibility-Online

Quote
Can clubs change their squads again this season?

Yes, if they get through the league phase. Ahead of the knockout phase, clubs can register a maximum of three new players by 24:00 CET on 6 February 2025.

Any or all of the players from the above quota of three may have been fielded for another club in the qualifying phase, play-offs or league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

The overall limit of 25 players on List A remains, though, along with the quota of eight locally-trained players.

When Gakpo signed I think he'd played CL qualifiers for PSV, then the Europa group, and then the CL knock outs. Diaz also played in the CL proper for us and Porto.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7396 on: Today at 11:20:35 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:13:34 am
When Gakpo signed I think he'd played CL qualifiers for PSV, then the Europa group, and then the CL knock outs. Diaz also played in the CL proper for us and Porto.
Thanks.  I'm clearly many, many years behind the times!
