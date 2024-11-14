« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 665759 times)

Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7320 on: November 14, 2024, 03:28:11 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 14, 2024, 12:53:24 pm
Whats wrong with him

Havent heard anything about him in ages

Had a back problem and had a procedure.  I though I read a few weeks back that he was expected back in November.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7321 on: November 14, 2024, 03:53:20 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on November 14, 2024, 03:28:11 pm
Had a back problem and had a procedure.  I though I read a few weeks back that he was expected back in November.
Yeah I just read similar in the athletic

cheers
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7322 on: November 14, 2024, 05:46:01 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on November 14, 2024, 03:28:11 pm
Had a back problem and had a procedure.  I though I read a few weeks back that he was expected back in November.
back problem? damn that could be a real problem.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7323 on: November 14, 2024, 06:14:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 14, 2024, 05:46:01 pm
back problem? damn that could be a real problem.

As long as he's not taking medical advice from Coutinho.
Offline Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7324 on: November 14, 2024, 08:46:26 pm »
Had a stress fracture.
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7325 on: November 15, 2024, 12:25:04 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November 14, 2024, 08:46:26 pm
Had a stress fracture.
must have been following the us elections.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7326 on: November 15, 2024, 06:58:29 am »
Stress factures can take 6 months, can take a year depends how he responds.

I had one 12 months ago and still haven't recovered properly.
Offline Asam

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm »

 McConnell and Danns were both seriously impressive at times last year
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7328 on: Today at 10:41:42 am »
Van Dijk has been released from international duty "on medical grounds" but I assume it is to give him rest rather than an injury!
Offline Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7329 on: Today at 11:30:25 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:41:42 am
Van Dijk has been released from international duty "on medical grounds" but I assume it is to give him rest rather than an injury!

Or to sign a new contract..
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7330 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:30:25 am
Or to sign a new contract..
with his private healthcare provider
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7331 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm »
Are we certain hes not injured and hes just been rested?????
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7332 on: Today at 01:08:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:07:06 pm
Are we certain hes not injured and hes just been rested?????
not yet.
Offline jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7333 on: Today at 04:10:31 pm »
If he is out it's an opportunity for Gomez and Quansah then.
Offline tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7334 on: Today at 04:33:17 pm »
Nothing riding on the next game for the Dutch so he's probably let them go to manage their minutes, doubt there's injury concerns.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7335 on: Today at 04:46:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:33:17 pm
Nothing riding on the next game for the Dutch so he's probably let them go to manage their minutes, doubt there's injury concerns.

It's always a surprise when international managers make sensible decisions, so I can understand the doubts  :D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7336 on: Today at 06:23:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:33:17 pm
Nothing riding on the next game for the Dutch so he's probably let them go to manage their minutes, doubt there's injury concerns.

this!

"The schedule of Virgil van Dijk is very busy and he is a player who plays every game, so I decided to send him back to Liverpool."  Ronald Koeman
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7337 on: Today at 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:23:35 pm
this!

"The schedule of Virgil van Dijk is very busy and he is a player who plays every game, so I decided to send him back to Liverpool."  Ronald Koeman

Good fella is Red Ron.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7338 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
All hail Red Ronnie!
Offline jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7339 on: Today at 07:10:36 pm »
Wasn't Ronnie the guy who liked red baubles on his Christmas tree?  :D
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7340 on: Today at 07:12:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:10:36 pm
Wasn't Ronnie the guy who liked red baubles on his Christmas tree?  :D

He certainly was.

No doubt therell be a fewm on County Road with Redshite Ron showing favouritism to our captain rather than running him into the ground.
Offline jillc

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7341 on: Today at 07:13:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:12:52 pm
He certainly was.

No doubt therell be a fewm on County Road with Redshite Ron showing favouritism to our captain rather than running him into the ground.

Let's hope so.  ;D
Online CraigDS

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7342 on: Today at 08:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:23:35 pm
this!

"The schedule of Virgil van Dijk is very busy and he is a player who plays every game, so I decided to send him back to Liverpool."  Ronald Koeman

Was that quote from this time? As know he said similar last time too.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7343 on: Today at 08:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:23:35 pm
this!

"The schedule of Virgil van Dijk is very busy and he is a player who plays every game, so I decided to send him back to Liverpool."  Ronald Koeman

His baubles proved he's a red,Ronald.
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7344 on: Today at 09:36:35 pm »
Federico Chiesa could be fit for Liverpool v Southampton.

(according to rousingthekop.  are they any use, I don't keep track)
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7345 on: Today at 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:36:35 pm
Federico Chiesa could be fit for Liverpool v Southampton.

(according to rousingthekop.  are they any use, I don't keep track)
who?




(I like how they said "could" - hedge bets)
Online Dazzer23

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7346 on: Today at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:36:55 pm
who?


Frederico Chiesa - he was our Summer transfer window
Online farawayred

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7347 on: Today at 11:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:14:43 pm
Frederico Chiesa - he was our Summer transfer window
Is Summer available?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7348 on: Today at 11:04:33 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:02:27 pm
Is Summer available?
Summer Glau in midfield? I'd watch! ;)
