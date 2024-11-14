Whats wrong with himHavent heard anything about him in ages
Had a back problem and had a procedure. I though I read a few weeks back that he was expected back in November.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
back problem? damn that could be a real problem.
Had a stress fracture.
Van Dijk has been released from international duty "on medical grounds" but I assume it is to give him rest rather than an injury!
Or to sign a new contract..
Are we certain hes not injured and hes just been rested??
Nothing riding on the next game for the Dutch so he's probably let them go to manage their minutes, doubt there's injury concerns.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
this!"The schedule of Virgil van Dijk is very busy and he is a player who plays every game, so I decided to send him back to Liverpool." Ronald Koeman
Wasn't Ronnie the guy who liked red baubles on his Christmas tree?
He certainly was.No doubt therell be a fewm on County Road with Redshite Ron showing favouritism to our captain rather than running him into the ground.
Federico Chiesa could be fit for Liverpool v Southampton.(according to rousingthekop. are they any use, I don't keep track)
who?
Frederico Chiesa - he was our Summer transfer window
Is Summer available?
