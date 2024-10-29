« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Offline Corrie Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 116,632
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7240 on: October 29, 2024, 07:25:08 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on October 29, 2024, 06:02:28 pm
He definitely appears injured. Slot said so.

Arne said to me you know, Chiesas got no knee you know, he said so.
Offline TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,591
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7241 on: October 29, 2024, 07:26:33 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on October 29, 2024, 05:28:12 pm
It certainly does seem like Chiesa is injured, Slot literally said He goes a bit up and down so sometimes hes there with us training for a few days and then he goes out for an injury again".

Arthur replacement?
Offline Pistolero

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,394
  A serpent's tooth...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7242 on: October 29, 2024, 08:30:07 pm
Not for nothing, but was Chiesa's medical just a case of holding his plums and asking him to cough?....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 28,227
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7243 on: October 29, 2024, 08:59:25 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on October 29, 2024, 08:30:07 pm
Not for nothing, but was Chiesa's medical just a case of holding his plums and asking him to cough?....

May have been a case of quick sign him so the fans think we did something this summer.
Offline afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,868
  This looks like a nice spot...
    Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7244 on: October 29, 2024, 09:01:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on October 29, 2024, 08:59:25 pm
May have been a case of quick sign him so the fans think we did something this summer.

We don't have the balls to do that...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,274
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7245 on: October 29, 2024, 09:13:28 pm
Quote from: vladis voice on October 29, 2024, 03:40:56 pm
It doesn't sound like Chiesa is currently 'injured' but more a case of he isn't fit enough (for our style of play/the intensity of English league) yet and getting him to the required level is proving to be a bit of a lengthier process than initially thought - no doubt complicated by his past injury history.

It would be interesting if Slot and team coming in has seen a lowering of risk appetite towards recovery/fitness/return to play in general - particularly given concerns some have expressed on here about lack of rotation so far this season.     
i read it more as they've been building him up through training but then, as he gets closer to the required high intensity, they start to see a reaction (eg a flare up, or pain) - or in Slot's words, overloading him:

We knew this before, so we knew we had to be really careful to adjust where we could to his individual needs.

But it hasnt been perfect yet, so were trying to find the right way of building him up without overloading him.
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,323
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7246 on: October 29, 2024, 09:27:24 pm
he's probably never been pushed as hard as he's being pushed now, so his body is complaining / hitting his pain threshold.
Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,274
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7247 on: October 29, 2024, 09:30:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October 29, 2024, 09:27:24 pm
he's probably never been pushed as hard as he's being pushed now, so his body is complaining / hitting his pain threshold.
that feels extremely unlikely based on Slot's comments about specifically not doing rushing him
Offline SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,323
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7248 on: October 29, 2024, 09:32:47 pm
Quote from: classycarra on October 29, 2024, 09:30:55 pm
that feels extremely unlikely based on Slot's comments about specifically not doing rushing him
I mean pushed as in getting him to run harder, faster and longer than ever in his career.  not saying they're rushing it, just he's being asked to do more.
Offline MH41

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,045
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7249 on: October 29, 2024, 09:54:47 pm
Chiesa's issue is a strange one, but not a unique one. There have been many players who have arrived from other leagues, and have struggled with the 'intensity' required for the PL. It's why every signing, in my opinion, is a gamble.

I do find it difficult to understand how he is still unable to manage the conditioning required for the odd 90 mins, which is all we can really offer him. He's not going to be starting 2 or 3 games in a row, so all we are looking him to be able to do is to play a game, recover, and be available in 2 or 3 games time. If his body is unable to manage that, I guess he's also carrying an injury.

On a side note, the 'intensity' of the PL is what kills English teams in the long run. We're basically punching each other drunk every season, and then Real Madrid come along and win the Champions League.....
Offline elkun

  Kopite
  Posts: 771
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7250 on: October 29, 2024, 09:59:42 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 07:25:08 pm
Arne said to me you know, Chiesas got no knee you know, he said so.
I had to laugh about this one 🤣🤣
Online RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 7,263
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7251 on: October 29, 2024, 11:14:51 pm
Quote from: Zlen on October 29, 2024, 10:48:06 am

That is a month more than initially estimated for Elliot.
Our luck with injuries is like no other team ever, just a constant stream of shit news and players breaking down.
Foot stuff can be tricky and he has build up fitness back. Playing it safe is smart.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,874
  Lead them to Paradise
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7252 on: October 30, 2024, 09:15:45 am
Quote from: RedG13 on October 29, 2024, 11:14:51 pm
Foot stuff can be tricky and he has build up fitness back. Playing it safe is smart.

Also depends on the exact nature of the injury to begin with. Most people are assuming it was from contact but it could well have been a stress fracture so they have to be careful with increasing the load too much
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 97,106
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7253 on: October 30, 2024, 10:54:30 am
Meta tarsal is usually 6-8 weeks. Usually a stress injury.
Weve seen with Rooney being called up by England how badly a rushed return goes.

8 weeks means a return after the international break. Seems normal to me.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,594
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7254 on: November 2, 2024, 11:18:40 pm
Are we expecting Alisson, Elliott, Chiesa, and Jota back after the international break? So hopefully they'll only miss 2 more games.
Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 79,682
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7255 on: November 2, 2024, 11:31:24 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on November  2, 2024, 11:18:40 pm
Are we expecting Alisson, Elliott, Chiesa, and Jota back after the international break? So hopefully they'll only miss 2 more games.

Pretty sure i read December for Alisson.
Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,162
  Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7256 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
Konate has said he's fine on Instagram! What a weekend.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 79,382
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7257 on: Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
Konate has said he's fine on Instagram! What a weekend.

But is he saying he's fine like Ross did on Friends?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 71,745
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7258 on: Yesterday at 03:48:02 pm
Offline duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  Matchday Commentator
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,206
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7259 on: Yesterday at 03:57:53 pm »
Very good news
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,868
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7260 on: Yesterday at 04:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm
But is he saying he's fine like Ross did on Friends?

"Pivot! Pivot!!!"
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7261 on: Yesterday at 05:42:37 pm »
So he got subbed off because of a boo boo on his wrist then? Pathetic  ;D
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 97,106
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7262 on: Yesterday at 05:48:50 pm »
Fab news.. about time!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline KC7

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7263 on: Yesterday at 06:31:23 pm »
Thank God for that. He's been exceptional this season.
Offline Schmarn

  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7264 on: Yesterday at 07:25:27 pm »

Huge news about Ibou. Not because I dont trust Joe or Jarell but well need everyone available to rotate to stave off fatigue.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,005
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7265 on: Yesterday at 07:25:57 pm »
I am pleased for Ibou but disappointed for Joe, was hoping he'd get a run in the team.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7266 on: Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:25:57 pm
I am pleased for Ibou but disappointed for Joe, was hoping he'd get a run in the team.

Every chance Gomez still starts on Tuesday I'd say, then Ibou back in for Villa.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 63,098
  • YNWA
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7267 on: Yesterday at 08:02:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:25:57 pm
I am pleased for Ibou but disappointed for Joe, was hoping he'd get a run in the team.

As much as I like Gomez hes a level (or two) behind Ibou, so Im glad hes gonna be back in the side next week.

Gomez is def a starting level CB somewhere on the PL but its not at our level ultimately. A fine back up, and one of happily have come in for a few weeks or months if needed, however not for the season.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7268 on: Yesterday at 08:13:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:02:35 pm
As much as I like Gomez hes a level (or two) behind Ibou, so Im glad hes gonna be back in the side next week.

Gomez is def a starting level CB somewhere on the PL but its not at our level ultimately. A fine back up, and one of happily have come in for a few weeks or months if needed, however not for the season.

Gomez can be a top class CB if afforded consistent games
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7269 on: Yesterday at 09:35:01 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:59:11 pm
Every chance Gomez still starts on Tuesday I'd say, then Ibou back in for Villa.

I also think that will be the case.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 81,005
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7270 on: Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:02:35 pm
As much as I like Gomez hes a level (or two) behind Ibou, so Im glad hes gonna be back in the side next week.

Gomez is def a starting level CB somewhere on the PL but its not at our level ultimately. A fine back up, and one of happily have come in for a few weeks or months if needed, however not for the season.

I disagree.  :) He was Virgil's partner until the injuries took over. This is the first time for a while he's been injury free and there is no reason to think he can't get back to old self given a run in the team. He's still probably the quickest defender we have.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7271 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on October 30, 2024, 09:15:45 am
Also depends on the exact nature of the injury to begin with. Most people are assuming it was from contact but it could well have been a stress fracture so they have to be careful with increasing the load too much
Yea we just dont know much. It tricky playing it safe the best play possible
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7272 on: Today at 07:16:42 am »
Well that's bloody good news.

From Instagram

Quote
ibrahimakonate
Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isnt serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. Ill be ready for the next game 🫡❤️
In Sha Allah !❤️

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB6fWT2ImVs/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=143150cd-b367-4376-92ca-3fdc3401ca1c&img_index=1
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
