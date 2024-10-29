Chiesa's issue is a strange one, but not a unique one. There have been many players who have arrived from other leagues, and have struggled with the 'intensity' required for the PL. It's why every signing, in my opinion, is a gamble.



I do find it difficult to understand how he is still unable to manage the conditioning required for the odd 90 mins, which is all we can really offer him. He's not going to be starting 2 or 3 games in a row, so all we are looking him to be able to do is to play a game, recover, and be available in 2 or 3 games time. If his body is unable to manage that, I guess he's also carrying an injury.



On a side note, the 'intensity' of the PL is what kills English teams in the long run. We're basically punching each other drunk every season, and then Real Madrid come along and win the Champions League.....